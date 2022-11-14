ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Packers hire former Lions DB coach Aubrey Pleasant

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TU9zj_0jAXpWqc00

Former Lions defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant did not have to wait long to find his next gig. Less than a month after being fired by the Lions, Pleasant has resurfaced with the Green Bay Packers.

Per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Pleasant joined Green Bay last week in an unspecified offensive role with the Packers. Yes, offensive.

Pleasant, a former cornerback, has almost exclusively coached defense in his NFL tenure. He did spend one season on the Washington offensive staff shortly after his playing career ended.

Pleasant, known for his hands-on coaching style, coached the Detroit DBs for the first half of 2022 and all of 2021. The Lions defense ranked dead last while Pleasant was in Detroit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday

49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball lands five-star center Baye Fall

It seems Eric Musselman and Arkansas basketball can’t be stop when it comes to recruiting. Baye Fall, a five-star center, is the latest highly-coveted recruit to sign with the Hogs for 2023. His commitment makes him the fifth five-star recruit to choose the Hogs since Musselman arrived in Fayetteville. At 6-foot-10, Fall is currently rated as the No. 16 overall prospect and No. 3 center prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.com. Welcome to the family @TheBayeFall21! 🐗🐗🐗 #WPS pic.twitter.com/xoJKGrcFvp — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) November 15, 2022 Fall is an uber-athletic big who can run the floor exceptionally well and protect the rim....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame football: The coldest games in recent memory

When Notre Dame hosts Boston College for senior day on Saturday it will be one of the coldest games in recent memory at Notre Dame Stadium. According to the Notre Dame game notes from the 2013 win over BYU, that particular day was then the coldest game at the stadium since 1991. There have certainly been cold ones since but I haven’t found one officially listed as colder.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fighting Irish Wire Friends: The one where an all-time Notre Dame quarterback called us out

Technology is great, it truly is. Until it isn’t. Then it can be a real pain in the backside. If you follow us on social media – and seriously, why on God’s green earth wouldn’t you (seriously – go follow us on Twitter immediately and like our Facebook page if you haven’t already), then you missed us sending a former Notre Dame quarterback birthday wishes on Wednesday night.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
231K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy