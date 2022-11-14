Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kilrradio.com
Update on Emmet County 911, Phone Outage
(Estherville)—A 911 Outage continues in Emmet County. According to Emmet County Emergency Management, Emmet County is currently dealing with 911 issues caused by the phone carriers. Customers of CenturyLink in Estherville, RingTel in Armstrong and Ringsted and River Valley in Wallingford have been unable to call 911 in Emmet County.
kilrradio.com
Emmet County 911 Service Restored
(Estherville)--Emmet County Emergency Management Director Travis Sheridan says 9-1-1 service in Emmet County has been restored. The disruption of 911 service and other phone service in Emmet County began late Tuesday afternoon. Century Link traced the issue to two fiber optic service lines that were cut. The second cut was...
kicdam.com
City of Estherville Hears Continued Concerns on Speeding
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The City of Estherville is reorganizing intersections along one of its main roads, leading to discussions of traffic control. In addition to concerns near daycares, a citizen who recently bought a home on a section of 6th Street with an incline addressed the council at their latest meeting about a tragedy speeding contributed to.
kiwaradio.com
Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina
Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Clay County Authorities Investigating Hit and Run on Highway 18
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon east of Spencer. Deputies say the crash happened just before five o’clock in the 2500 mile of Highway 18, near the area where the road crosses the Little Sioux River, when a new Black Ford F150 reportedly lost control ahead of an SUV driven by McKenzie Liechti of Milford.
kicdam.com
City of Milford Hires New Police Chief
Milford, IA (KICD)– The City of Milford has hired a new Police Chief. Shilo Brevik has served twenty-two years with police departments in Spirit Lake, Estherville, and Spencer, and says he’s ready for the challenge of administration. Mayor Steve Anderson says the community was consulted after the list...
kilrradio.com
Discovery House in Spirit Lake Adds Beds, New Programs
(Spirit Lake)--Some major changes have been made at Discovery House, a facility in Spirit Lake that serves those suffering from addiction. Jessica Arendt became director of Discovery House a little over a year ago and says they’ve expanded the number of beds available. Arendt says a new program allows...
kilrradio.com
Emmet Co. Supervisors Approve Pay Increase to Attract Dispatchers
(Estherville)--The Emmet County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved an amended Communications Center Labor agreement increasing the starting wage for the dispatcher position. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens says his office has been unable to fill two vacant dispatch positions. Martens says the Communications Center has been short staffed for over...
kilrradio.com
Chocolate Walk, Parade of Lights Kick Off Holliday Season in Estherville
(Estherville)—The annual Chocolate Walk and Parade of Lights sponsored by the Estherville Area Chamber of Commerce will be held this Thursday evening. Chamber Executive Director Lexie Ruter says it’s a great way to kick-off the Holiday season. Ruter says the Chocolate Walk will begin at 4 p.m. Ruter...
kiow.com
Winter Weather Moving Into the Area
There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today. It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Dickinson County Attorney Charged With Allegedly Being Intoxicated in Public
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A Dickinson County elected official has been charged with allegedly being intoxicated in a public place. The Sheriff’s Office was notified last Thursday of a person reportedly intoxicated in the courthouse in Spirit Lake. Further investigation led to County Attorney Amy Zenor being charged with public intoxication.
kiwaradio.com
New Record Price For Iowa Farmland May Be Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The new record price for farmland in Iowa might be right in the Sheldon area. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realty & Auction of Rock Valley tells us about the sale. We asked Zomer if the land was exceptional or if it was just a testament...
kilrradio.com
wind_hunter group to locate North American Headquarters in Estherville
(Estherville)--A longstanding partnership between the windtest group and windhunter_group is expanding from Europe to North America to provide greater reliability and wind measurement heights for wind energy developers, investors and manufacturers doing business here. windhunter_group is locating its new North American headquarters, windhunter_north_america, in Estherville where windtest north-america has been...
kilrradio.com
Dickinson County Attorney Charged for Allegedly Showing Up Drunk at Courthouse
(Spirit Lake)--The Dickinson County Attorney was arrested last week for allegedly showing up at the courthouse drunk. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Amy Zenor was arrested on Thursday after authorities were notified of a person who was believed to be intoxicated that was in the courthouse. Zenor was charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
kicdam.com
Jackson County Traffic Stops Leads To Brief Pursuit
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– Charges have been filed against a Lakefield man that allegedly led Jackson County authorities on a short pursuit Saturday evening. It all started around 8:15 when a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in Belmont Township, but the driver is said to have fled when the officer exited his patrol vehicle leading to the chase that ended when the suspects vehicle went into the ditch and briefly caught fire.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Jeffrey Krowiorz
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his probation. Jeffrey Krowiorz is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on Federal probation for meth possession with intent to distribute. He is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall,...
kiwaradio.com
County Attorney Arrested After She Allegedly Showed Up At The Courthouse Drunk
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The top law official in Dickinson County has, herself, been arrested. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, last week Thursday, they were notified that there was an intoxicated person in the courthouse. They say that upon investigation, they determined that 39-year-old Amy Zenor was believed to be intoxicated in a public place. Zenor is the Dickinson County Attorney. She was charged with Public Intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
kilrradio.com
STEM Hub Offers Variety of Program to Boost STEM Education
(Estherville)--The mission of the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council is increasing interest and achievement in STEM studies and careers. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Northwest STEM Regional Manager Mary Trent says the Iowa STEM offers a number of programs to boost STEM Education. Trent says one of them is STEM Best HD.
kiwaradio.com
$150,000 Powerball Winner Who Bought Their Ticket In Sheldon Hasn’t Contacted The Lottery Yet
Sheldon, Iowa — If you bought a Powerball ticket on November 3rd, 4th, or 5th from the Sheldon Hy-Vee C-Store and picked the Power Play option, check your ticket. It could be worth $150,000. We received word that weekend that someone who purchased their ticket at the Sheldon Hy-Vee...
Comments / 0