Foreigner announces farewell concert tour starting in July 2023
Kelly Hansen, lead singer of Foreigner, announced on "Fox & Friends" the band is embarking on a farewell tour in July 2023. "I Want to Know What Love Is" is one of their biggest hits.
Foreigner announces farewell tour, including August show at Pine Knob
Nearly half a century after first storming the rock charts, Foreigner is getting to the end of the road. The band on Monday announced an international farewell tour that will start next summer in the U.S., including an Aug. 30 stop at Pine Knob Music Theatre. Loverboy has been tapped as opener. ...
Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023
John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
30 Years Ago: Ozzy Osbourne Begins Short-Lived ‘Retirement’
On Nov. 15, 1992, Ozzy Osbourne began one of the shortest retirements in rock 'n' roll history. His No More Tours Tour, an intended final trek, stretched from June 9 to Nov. 15, 1992, ending with a pair of shows in Costa Mesa, Calif., that included an encore reunion with Black Sabbath mates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. The Ozzman had been mistakenly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and felt his time would be better spent with his family.
