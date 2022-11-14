Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
GoFundMe for family of slain UVA football player raises nearly $100K in just over 24 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An online support system for Devin Chandler’s mother and family has sparked thousands to donate to the slain University of Virginia student-athlete’s family. Family friend Shelly Crais says she wanted to do something to support Chandler’s family during their time of grief. With his...
UVA cancels classes in wake of campus triple shooting
The University of Virginia has cancelled classes for Tuesday as the community grapples with a shooting that took the lives of three students and injured two others.
virginiamercury.com
Suspected UVA shooter appears in court and more Va. headlines
• The University of Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season as the community continues to mourn the deaths of three players killed in Sunday’s shooting. The school has not made a decision yet about its Nov. 26 game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.—Washington Post.
Witness: Suspected UVA shooter targeted certain victims
A judge in Albemarle County ordered the University of Virginia student accused of killing three football players and wounding two other students Sunday to be held in jail without bond.
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
emu.edu
Nursing major works in preventive health management during summer WCSC internship
After spending last summer interning at a health clinic in Washington DC, nursing major Ashlyn Eby returned to her senior year studies at Eastern Mennonite University with some valuable field experience and a more realistic picture of the healthcare world. Eby says getting out of the classroom and into the...
WHSV
Harrisonburg teacher named Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A teacher in Harrisonburg is getting statewide recognition for her conservation efforts. Alexandra Szucs has worked at Spotswood Elementary School for five years where she’s been able to combine her passion for environmental science with her love for teaching. That’s what led her to named the 2022 Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year.
cbs19news
Charlottesville remembers long-time city manager
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is remembering a man who was the city manager for more than two decades. Cole Hendrix served as the Charlottesville City Manager from 1971 to 1996. He passed away Tuesday evening. According to a release, he helped to champion the creation...
WSLS
UVA Health: One victim of UVA shooting being released, one in critical condition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An official from UVA Health has shared an update on the two victims hurt in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. On Tuesday, Eric Swensen with UVA Health said one of those two victims is being released from UVA Medical Center, and one is in serious condition. He did not specify who was being released from the facility or who was in critical condition.
WHSV
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Active shooter report investigated at city elementary school
A call to the Charlottesville PD reporting a possible active shooter on the Walker Upper Elementary School campus has been confirmed as a hoax. Yes, the community is on edge. The school was placed on lockdown after the 10:46 a.m. call. According to the PD, officers conducted a search and identified no unusual activity or threat.
WSLS
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
Augusta Free Press
Williams: UVA Athletics will be able to help players attend funerals of fallen teammates
Members of the Virginia Football family have three funerals to attend in the next couple of weeks, spread out across three states. The NCAA won’t step in the way of UVA Athletics helping players who want to be there for their fallen teammates and their families. “The rules are...
philasun.com
NAACP Philadelphia President Catherine Hicks statement on Univ. of Virginia shooting
It is sad to again mourn young lives lost by gun violence while attending school. The three football players shot and killed at the University of Virginia, became the 68th shooting deaths on school grounds. These deaths add to the 600 U.S. mass shootings this year that four or more people were shot and in most incidents killed.
WJLA
Students killed in UVA shooting ID'ed as D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — Three University of Virginia football players are dead and two other students were wounded Sunday night following an on-campus shooting, according to university police. The suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into police custody Monday morning after a manhunt overnight. During a...
NBC 29 News
CPD responds to false report regarding Walker Upper Elementary School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a report of a possible shooter at Walker Upper Elementary School was a hoax. CPD announced Tuesday, November 15, that it responded to the school around 10:45 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown and officers searched the area. About 20...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
WHSV
Augusta Co. schools’ Thanksgiving project needs help for its 35th year
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Schools in Augusta County are spending Thanksgiving Day providing food to families in need for the 35th year. Several student bodies are ready to prepare hundreds of meals, but organizers know things go a lot smoother and quicker with some extra help. “The most important...
