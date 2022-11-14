ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Suspected UVA shooter appears in court and more Va. headlines

• The University of Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season as the community continues to mourn the deaths of three players killed in Sunday’s shooting. The school has not made a decision yet about its Nov. 26 game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.—Washington Post.
Nursing major works in preventive health management during summer WCSC internship

After spending last summer interning at a health clinic in Washington DC, nursing major Ashlyn Eby returned to her senior year studies at Eastern Mennonite University with some valuable field experience and a more realistic picture of the healthcare world. Eby says getting out of the classroom and into the...
Harrisonburg teacher named Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A teacher in Harrisonburg is getting statewide recognition for her conservation efforts. Alexandra Szucs has worked at Spotswood Elementary School for five years where she’s been able to combine her passion for environmental science with her love for teaching. That’s what led her to named the 2022 Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year.
Charlottesville remembers long-time city manager

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is remembering a man who was the city manager for more than two decades. Cole Hendrix served as the Charlottesville City Manager from 1971 to 1996. He passed away Tuesday evening. According to a release, he helped to champion the creation...
UVA Health: One victim of UVA shooting being released, one in critical condition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An official from UVA Health has shared an update on the two victims hurt in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. On Tuesday, Eric Swensen with UVA Health said one of those two victims is being released from UVA Medical Center, and one is in serious condition. He did not specify who was being released from the facility or who was in critical condition.
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
