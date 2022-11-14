ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV



247Sports

The Edge: Kansas State at West Virginia

Editor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. Following the results around the Big 12 from last weekend, Kansas State now controls its own destiny to reach the Big 12 championship game. But before the Wildcats make it to Arlington, they likely will need to win their final two games, beginning with Saturday's matchup at West Virginia. Let's take a look at some of the key matchups between K-State and West Virginia.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Friday Walk Through: Previewing No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia

Friday Walk Through: Previewing No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia. GoPowercat's Cole Carmody and football analyst Monte Spiller provide an Xs and Os assessment of Kansas State football: This week, the fellas preview Kansas State's game against West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

WVU-Penn: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more

The 2022-23 season continues tonight. West Virginia (2-0) returns home for their third game of the season, welcoming Morehead State (2-1) to Morgantown for a non-conference matchup. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

How will WVU handle upcoming transfer portal decisions?

Earlier this season, the NCAA Division One Council adopted new rules surrounding the NCAA Transfer Portal. Instead of players being able to enter the portal at any time, the NCAA established two separate windows when players can put their name in the system that allows other programs to reach out to them. The first of those windows is coming up in a matter of weeks. Each year, after the championship teams are selected for the College Football Playoff and the bowl games, a 45-day window will open up. This year, that would be December 5th, with the open transfer window continuing through January 18, 2023. How will West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown handle those decisions and the discussions about those potential departures? He has a plan in mind and broke it down in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why Tony Gibson Would Be the Perfect Fit at WVU

With Neal Brown’s days in Morgantown likely numbered following the firing of Shane Lyons, many are speculating who the next head coach of the Mountaineers will be. While names like Hugh Freeze and Jimbo Fisher would carry a lot of weight with them, there is one man who deserves recognition, but isn’t getting much of it.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Quick Hits: Huggins high on Mitchell, but wants more from WVU

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball remains undefeated after winning a 75-57 rout over Morehead State on Tuesday. While Mountaineer fans were likely satisfied with the comfortable win at the WVU Coliseum, Bob Huggins still saw much to be desired from his team. Here’s what the Hall of Famer had to say.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Could Owe Shane Lyons A Lot of Money

West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons was forced to resign yesterday, according to a story first broke by Hoppy Kerchival of MetroNews. Lyons, who has been WVU’s athletic director since 2015, was let go mostly due to his extension of Neal Brown that will ultimately cost the university nearly $20 million.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)

In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

There's something special about this WVU men's basketball team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team. Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team, 75-57.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown angler qualifies for bass fishing’s biggest event

FLORENCE, Ala. — Angler Will Dieffenbauch will become only the fourth West Virginian in history to fish bass fishing’s most heralded event. With a second place finish in last week’s B.A.S.S. Nation Championship on Pickwick Lake in Alabama, the Morgantown angler secured a berth in the 2023 Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee.
MORGANTOWN, WV
smhsargus.com

Cheerleaders Place Fifth at Regionals

This past weekend the SMHS cheerleaders traveled to East Fairmont High School for their regional competition. At this competition they competed against six other schools. This year’s cheerleaders had a very good chance of advancing to the state competition. They worked everyday either after school or later in the evening to get to where they are now. They completed an awesome routine with only two stunt falls and one tumbling error. This Thursday the girl will host the annual LKC competition at our very own SMHS gym. They will compete against 13 other teams from the conference.
Metro News

Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
247Sports

247Sports

