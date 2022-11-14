Read full article on original website
The Edge: Kansas State at West Virginia
Editor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. Following the results around the Big 12 from last weekend, Kansas State now controls its own destiny to reach the Big 12 championship game. But before the Wildcats make it to Arlington, they likely will need to win their final two games, beginning with Saturday's matchup at West Virginia. Let's take a look at some of the key matchups between K-State and West Virginia.
Friday Walk Through: Previewing No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia
Friday Walk Through: Previewing No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia. GoPowercat's Cole Carmody and football analyst Monte Spiller provide an Xs and Os assessment of Kansas State football: This week, the fellas preview Kansas State's game against West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
Metro News
WVU pulls away from Winthrop in “Education Day” game at the Coliseum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a slow start with a very early wake-up call, the WVU women’s basketball team defeated Winthrop 70-48 Thursday morning. A crowd of 6,640 at the Coliseum filed in for the 10 a.m. tipoff. An estimated 5,000 students were part of the “Education Day” event.
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas State
It's the final home game of the season for West Virginia, which means this will be the last time that Dante Stills will take the field at Milan Puskar Stadium along with several other seniors. No, the season hasn't quite gone the way the intended it to but there's still...
WVU-Penn: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more
The 2022-23 season continues tonight. West Virginia (2-0) returns home for their third game of the season, welcoming Morehead State (2-1) to Morgantown for a non-conference matchup. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
How will WVU handle upcoming transfer portal decisions?
Earlier this season, the NCAA Division One Council adopted new rules surrounding the NCAA Transfer Portal. Instead of players being able to enter the portal at any time, the NCAA established two separate windows when players can put their name in the system that allows other programs to reach out to them. The first of those windows is coming up in a matter of weeks. Each year, after the championship teams are selected for the College Football Playoff and the bowl games, a 45-day window will open up. This year, that would be December 5th, with the open transfer window continuing through January 18, 2023. How will West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown handle those decisions and the discussions about those potential departures? He has a plan in mind and broke it down in the video above.
voiceofmotown.com
Why Tony Gibson Would Be the Perfect Fit at WVU
With Neal Brown’s days in Morgantown likely numbered following the firing of Shane Lyons, many are speculating who the next head coach of the Mountaineers will be. While names like Hugh Freeze and Jimbo Fisher would carry a lot of weight with them, there is one man who deserves recognition, but isn’t getting much of it.
WOWK
Quick Hits: Huggins high on Mitchell, but wants more from WVU
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball remains undefeated after winning a 75-57 rout over Morehead State on Tuesday. While Mountaineer fans were likely satisfied with the comfortable win at the WVU Coliseum, Bob Huggins still saw much to be desired from his team. Here’s what the Hall of Famer had to say.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Could Owe Shane Lyons A Lot of Money
West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons was forced to resign yesterday, according to a story first broke by Hoppy Kerchival of MetroNews. Lyons, who has been WVU’s athletic director since 2015, was let go mostly due to his extension of Neal Brown that will ultimately cost the university nearly $20 million.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)
In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
WVNews
There's something special about this WVU men's basketball team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team. Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team, 75-57.
Metro News
Morgantown angler qualifies for bass fishing’s biggest event
FLORENCE, Ala. — Angler Will Dieffenbauch will become only the fourth West Virginian in history to fish bass fishing’s most heralded event. With a second place finish in last week’s B.A.S.S. Nation Championship on Pickwick Lake in Alabama, the Morgantown angler secured a berth in the 2023 Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee.
West Virginia ski resort geared for comeback season under new ownership
Timberline Mountain in Tucker County is under new ownership, and one magazine says it's on the "Perfect" track for a comeback.
smhsargus.com
Cheerleaders Place Fifth at Regionals
This past weekend the SMHS cheerleaders traveled to East Fairmont High School for their regional competition. At this competition they competed against six other schools. This year’s cheerleaders had a very good chance of advancing to the state competition. They worked everyday either after school or later in the evening to get to where they are now. They completed an awesome routine with only two stunt falls and one tumbling error. This Thursday the girl will host the annual LKC competition at our very own SMHS gym. They will compete against 13 other teams from the conference.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Man, Dentist for 35 Years, Veteran in Several Active Deployments, Frank J. Lopez, Passes
On July 27th, 2022, Frank J. Lopez, while very healthy, happy and endlessly loved, was next in line to answer God’s call and leave this earthly place. He now soars the heavens experiencing his forever home of peace as God’s humble servant. Born and raised in Clarksburg, West...
‘Raunchy country comic’ coming to West Virginia
A "raunchy country comic" is coming to downtown Clarksburg in January, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced in a press release Tuesday.
2-foot hole forces emergency closure of Fairmont bridge
Everest Drive Bridge in Fairmont will be closed for an indefinite period, the city announced Tuesday.
West Virginia State Police announce DUI checkpoint for later this week
Drivers should be aware of a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County on Friday, the West Virginia State Police announced.
Metro News
Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
247Sports
