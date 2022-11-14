Earlier this season, the NCAA Division One Council adopted new rules surrounding the NCAA Transfer Portal. Instead of players being able to enter the portal at any time, the NCAA established two separate windows when players can put their name in the system that allows other programs to reach out to them. The first of those windows is coming up in a matter of weeks. Each year, after the championship teams are selected for the College Football Playoff and the bowl games, a 45-day window will open up. This year, that would be December 5th, with the open transfer window continuing through January 18, 2023. How will West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown handle those decisions and the discussions about those potential departures? He has a plan in mind and broke it down in the video above.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO