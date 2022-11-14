Read full article on original website
'They thrive against the big teams!' Argentina hero Sergio Aguero warns old teammates of Mexico matchup in World Cup Group C, while he also expects opener vs. Saudi Arabia to be 'complicated'
Retired Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has warned his old teammates of a potential upset ahead of their upcoming clash vs. Mexico on November 26. The Albiceleste are unbeaten in their last 10 matches vs. Mexico, though the ex-Premier League star has said El Tri 'are never easy' while also urging Argentina to not take Saudi Arabia lightly in the team's first match of the tournament.
Animoca Brands Chair buys BAYC and Cool Cats NFT to support Artist Royalty
Yat Siu, the chairman of Animoca Brands, buys two more NFTs, BoredApeYC and CoolCats. The chairman further explained that buying these NFTs was to support the OpenSea Network’s artist royalty system and add NFT License Based collections under Animoca Brands. Animoca Brand intends to create an artist royalty system...
Red Bull Racing to display blue chip NFT on Formula 1 team’s cars
Blockchain and cryptocurrency companies are being featured in Formula 1 space with NFT making its presence on vehicles of Red Bull Racing to bring an end to the 2022 season. The F1 season was led by Red Bull Racing while Max Verstappen, Belgian-Dutch racing driver, closed the drivers’ standings continuously for a second season. 2022’s race schedule is coming to end on November 20 in Abu Dhabi, cars of the team will display a non-fungible token on their livery.
Unstoppable NFT announces that subdomains are now live for developers
Unstoppable.NFT is adding the ability to create a subdomain for any Unstoppable domain held by users. Each Unstoppable subdomain is stored on-chain as its own ERC-721 token, implying the parent domain owners can’t revoke subdomains once created. Head of Product at Unstoppable Web, Michael, released ten steps to mint...
Shedding some light on Nike’s ‘Dot Swoosh’ platform to host Web3 projects
A day before, Today NFT News reported Nike releases .Swoosh, a Web3 platform to offer Polygon NFTs from January 2023. Today, we have more details to share about DOT SWOOSH and why it has great importance for someone who has an experience of over 20 years in the world of sportswear fashion.
