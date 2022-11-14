Read full article on original website
Related
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Twitter's blue tick helps media trustworthiness, EU's Vestager says
MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Twitter's 'blue tick' two-factor verification sign is very essential as it shows trustworthiness of media, European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday in Madrid.
Want to Pre-Order a Video Game? Here's Why You Should Use Amazon
Get a price guarantee on a gift for the gamer in your life.
IAEA: Decision on Fukushima wastewater release up to Japan
TOKYO (AP) — The head of a taskforce from the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday it is examining whether Japan’s planned release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant meets international standards, but the decision on whether to go ahead with the plan is up to the Japanese government.
Comments / 0