Reuters

Egypt COP27 President Shoukry urges climate negotiators to speed up

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Egypt COP27 President Sameh Shoukry told climate negotiators to speed up their talks on Friday, the final scheduled day of their meeting, expressing concern at the number of issues left to be solved and targeting a deal being reached on Saturday.
Reuters

Russia hopeful of U.S. prisoner swap including Bout

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia hopes it can make a prisoner swap with the United States that would include convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death", a deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying on Friday.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as controversial tournament draws near

Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...

