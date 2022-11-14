For American Pickers star Mike Wolfe, it was a banner Sunday as he got to share a photo of his daughter Charlie with the world. He keeps his private life pretty much off the radar. Of course, people see him “picking” through antiques and collectibles. When it comes to photos of his daughter, though, he’s not plastering them all over the Internet. This photo shows Charlie sitting with a cat in her lap. She’s looking away from the camera and out the screen door. From the looks of it, Charlie appears to be quite comfortable at this moment. Wolfe decides to take this photo and share it with us on his Instagram account. Let’s see what he’s saying about her, the cat, and the photo itself thanks to the caption.

11 DAYS AGO