ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
TechCrunch
As product-led growth expands, Loops digs into the data to track key metrics
That’s where an early-stage startup called Loops comes in. It announced a $14 million seed, a hefty amount by today’s standards, to help companies look at a variety of data sources and answer specific questions about how they are measuring up. Company co-founder and CEO Tom Laufer says...
Rollic Completes Acquisition of Mobile Game Developer Popcore
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that its subsidiary Rollic has acquired Popcore, an independent mobile game developer based in Germany. Financial terms were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005207/en/ Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that its subsidiary Rollic has acquired Popcore, an independent mobile game developer based in Germany. Financial terms were not disclosed. A leader in the puzzle genre, Popcore is home to chart-topping games such as Parking Jam 3D and Pull the Pin!, both of which achieved the status of being among the #1 most downloaded games in the U.S. Apple App Store. The deal further strengthens Zynga’s subsidiary Rollic as a leader among hyper-casual publishers worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Elephantech wants to create circuit boards that are kinder to the environment
Still, there are more environmentally friendly ways of producing PCBs, including additive manufacturing processes that use inkjet and laser printing, while fully biodegradable PCBs are also on the horizon. To get its slice of $90 billion PCB manufacturing pie, Tokyo-based startup Elephantech has developed an eco-friendly PCB called P-Flex, using...
TechCrunch
Backbone launches an Android version of its mobile gaming controller
That’ll change soon. This week the company is starting to roll out its Android-focused model, swapping USB-C in place of the Lightning connectivity of the iPhone build. The Android version will go for the same $99 as its iPhone equivalent — and while shipping times might shift as orders roll in, the company currently says orders placed now will arrive by Christmas.
geekwire.com
Seattle data analytics startup MotherDuck emerges from stealth, reveals $47.5M in funding
MotherDuck is peeking its head above water. The Seattle startup lifted the hood Tuesday on its data analytics system based on the open-source platform DuckDB. It also announced total funding of $47.5 million to date, including a $35 million Series A round led by Silicon Valley venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, following a $12 million seed round led by Redpoint Ventures.
Eptura’s Workplace Scheduling Software Wins Two APPEALIE Awards for Return to Office Solutions
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Eptura, the leading worktech software solution, announced today that Condeco, its workplace scheduling product, has been recognized with two 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards in the Collaboration + Productivity and HR + Learning categories. APPEALIE Award winners are selected based on a variety of criteria, including recent product improvements, Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, customer feedback, third-party analyst research, amongst other factors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005234/en/ Condeco receives two APPEALIE SaaS Awards. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Inevitable Foundation Expands Accelerate Fellowship In Partnership With Netflix, Sets Fall 2022 Fellows
The non-profit Inevitable Foundation, dedicated to breaking down barriers for mid-level disabled screenwriters, has announced the expansion of its Accelerate Fellowship via an exclusive, multi-year commitment from Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, also today naming Monica Lucas and David Dineen-Porter as its Fall 2022 Fellows. Formerly known as Inevitable’s Screenwriting Fellowship, the Accelerate Fellowship is a year-along program that offers its participants $40,000 grants, along with the business and writing support necessary to develop and sell their own content. The expanded program includes additional mentorship opportunities with industry experts and creatives, access to health insurance, and expanded educational and community programming,...
AdWeek
Neuro-Insight Promotes Pranav Yadav to Global CEO
Neuromarketing and neuroanalytics firm Neuro-Insight has announced the promotion of Pranav Yadav to global chief executive officer. Yadav, who founded the ad-tech company and is currently the CEO of the U.S. business, will succeed longtime marketing and agency veteran John Zweig as he takes the remaining subsidiaries under his management. Zweig will assume the role of chairman.
TechCrunch
BoomPop gains traction by designing high-end off-sites for a remote-first world
The startup’s pitch is persuasive, at least. Here’s what we know right now, based on an interview earlier today with the company’s CEO Healey Cypher. The company was born during the pandemic. Cypher, who is also the COO of Atomic, was intent on keeping his colleagues’ morale up and began devising creative ways to do it, including through virtual Napa Valley wine-tastings, magic shows, customized games and the like. Along the way, it occurred to Cypher and his Atomic colleagues that there could be a business in creating a curated marketplace of virtual experiences. A gregarious connector type, Cypher blasted 150 contacts to advertise its services and by the end of last year, he says, 2,500 customers were letting BoomPop plan their virtual team-building exercises.
ForgeRock Introduces New Cloud-Native Governance Solution
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- ForgeRock ® (NYSE: FORG), a global digital identity leader, today announced its new ForgeRock Identity Governance solution, a comprehensive cloud-native governance offering designed to help solve security and compliance challenges for large enterprises at scale. By converging ForgeRock Identity Governance with the company’s industry leading Identity and Access Management platform, enterprises gain efficiencies and cost savings with the ability to manage, secure, and govern identities throughout their entire lifecycle – all from a single platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005021/en/ Built on Google Cloud, ForgeRock’s Identity Governance solution uses AI and machine learning (ML) to help organizations determine whether employees should or shouldn’t have access to applications and data. By leveraging ForgeRock’s comprehensive platform, security decisions become immediately actionable for IT teams. Excessive access can be automatically removed, and approved access can automatically be granted and used – without the need to integrate additional products or solutions.
AdWeek
Sandhya Devanathan Becomes Head of Meta India
Looking to stabilize its business in India following the departures of three key executives, Meta said Thursday that Sandhya Devanathan is being promoted to head and vice president of Meta India. Devanathan joined then-Facebook in 2016, helping to build out its businesses and teams in Singapore and Vietnam and its...
Frank Kim of SANS Institute Joins Cybersecurity VC YL Ventures as its New CISO-in-Residence
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- YL Ventures, a seed-stage venture capital firm investing in Israeli cybersecurity startups, today announced Frank Kim has joined as its new full-time CISO (Chief Information Security Officer)-in-Residence. The SANS fellow, already a seasoned advisor and angel investor to many cybersecurity startups, will work with the firm’s portfolio companies and vetted entrepreneurs to guide their ideation, value propositions and customer relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005386/en/ Frank Kim joins YL Ventures as CISO-in-Residence. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Korean VC Sopoong closes $8M fund for startups focused on environmental impact
Although Korean manufacturers say they are trying to change their ways, the country’s GDP is linked to some uniquely pollutive industries, including petrochemical producers, automakers and shipbuilders. Though some businesses may never be truly sustainable, a venture firm in Seoul argues that emerging climate-tech startups will help big manufacturers do better overall.
Cleo Supercharges Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP Integrations with Out-of-the-Box EDI Automation; Promises Faster Time-to-Market and Revenue Velocity
ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced immediate availability of two powerful new integration solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP portfolio, both of which are now part of the CIC Library. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005971/en/ Cleo expands library of end-to-end integration capabilities with two new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Business Central solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
LF Europe’s Project Sylva wants to create an open source telco cloud stack
The project aims to create a production-grade open source telco cloud stack and a common framework and reference implementation to “reduce fragmentation of the cloud infrastructure layer for telecommunication and edge services.” Currently, five carriers (Telefonica, Telecom Italia, Orange, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom) and two vendors (Ericsson and Nokia) are working on the project.
Penguin Solutions Launches New Cloud-Native HPC/AI Control Plane and Announces Partnership with Google Cloud
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Penguin Solutions ™, an SGH ™ brand (Nasdaq: SGH ) that provides HPC, AI, and IoT technologies for edge, core, and cloud, today launched Scyld Cloud Central ™ control plane, a new cloud-native HPC/AI offering, and announced its partnership with Google Cloud. This new unified solution for on-premises and cloud-based HPC/AI clusters will provide customers with simplified cluster deployment, streamlined user experience, and powerful cost management options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005912/en/ Penguin Solutions introduced Scyld Cloud Central control plane, a new cloud-native HPC/AI software offering, and also announced its partnership with Google Cloud. (Graphic: Business Wire)
