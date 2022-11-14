ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Interesting Engineering

A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite

Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
The Associated Press

Italy arrests 12 in high-speed migrant smuggling ring

MILAN (AP) — Italian police arrested 12 people Thursday and have issued warrants for another six over their alleged roles in a high-speed migrant-smuggling ring that operated between Tunisia and Sicily. The suspects are alleged to have demanded payment of 3,000-5,000 euros ($3,100-$5,200) in cash per person, packed the...
US News and World Report

Africa Deserves Right to Use Natural Gas Reserves - AfDB Chief

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Reuters) - The right of African countries to use their natural gas reserves should be reflected in any deal at the COP27 climate talks, the president of the African Development Bank told Reuters, even as some nations push to see use of the fuel curtailed. Agreeing a deal...
The Associated Press

Hungary will not support EU aid plan to Ukraine, Orban says

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday, digging in on his country’s blocking of a major aid package the EU unveiled last week. Speaking at a conference in Budapest, Orban said that while Hungary condemns Russia’s aggression and supports the Ukrainian people, he is not willing to put Ukraine’s interests before those of his own country. The aid plan would provide 18 billion euros ($18.6 billion) to Ukraine next year in regular payments to help keep its energy and health care facilities running as well as to fund salaries and pension schemes. Hungary’s refusal to endorse it threatens to derail the plan completely since changes to EU budget rules require the unanimous approval of member countries.
BBC

Haiti: Canadian accused of plot to topple Jovenel Moise government

A man from the Canadian province of Quebec has been charged with terrorism for an alleged plot to topple the Haitian government of Jovenel Moise. Gerald Nicolas, 51, was charged by the RCMP, Canada's federal police force, on Thursday. President Moise was killed in July 2021 by gunmen who stormed...
The Associated Press

Novocure Opens Office in Montreal to Expand and Support Growing Business in Canada

ROOT, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced it has opened a new office in Montreal to expand and support its growing business in Canada. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). TTFields are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005460/en/ From left, Dr. David Roberge, Professor of Radiology, Radiation Oncology & Nuclear at the CHUM Research Centre and Future President of the Canadian Association of Radiation Oncology; Romina Ferro, Marketing & Communications Manager Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada; Shannon LaHay, Chief Executive Officer, Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada; Thomas Hefti, Novocure Senior Vice President, EMEA; Jovan Antunovic, Novocure Country Manager, Canada; Christine Mormont, Novocure Director, Medical Affairs, Canada; and Pritesh Shah, Novocure Chief Commercial Officer, celebrate the inauguration of Novocure’s Montreal office on Nov. 2. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Britain's vulnerable await PM's spending plans with anxiety

LONDON (AP) — Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. It’s his second hot drink of the day, and it will be his last. The humble countertop kettle — ubiquitous in homes across Britain where a cup of tea is a symbol of welcome, comfort and a break from the demands of a busy day — has become a luxury for Sureshan and his wife, Sridevi, after their monthly electricity bill almost doubled over the past year. Sureshan, a former airport security guard who is disabled by health problems including a rare foot condition, struggles to stay warm. He is cutting down wherever possible to ensure he can keep the heat on this winter amid soaring prices for electricity, food and gasoline. “If I don’t keep myself warm, I might lose my life,” Sureshan, 50, said at his home in the town of Bexhill-on-Sea in southern England. “That’s the situation.’’
BBC

Amazon staff laid off as tech giants cut costs, according to LinkedIn posts

Technology giant Amazon has started laying off staff, according to LinkedIn posts by workers who say they have been impacted by job cuts. This week it was reported that the company is planning to cut 10,000 jobs, or around 3% of its office staff. Amazon did not immediately respond to...
BBC

Smart motorways: System technology failed for hours, data shows

The technology behind smart motorway systems did not work for 21 hours during September the BBC can reveal. Cameras and radar alert a control room to vehicles which have stopped in live lanes with overhead signs then being used to tell drivers about issues. However, new data shows the system...
US News and World Report

Europe Must Steer More Military Spending to Joint Projects -EU Defence Agency

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU members are set to boost military budgets by up to 70 billion euros ($72.2 billion) by 2025 but a lack of project cooperation and purchases outside the bloc risk undermining efforts to create coherent forces, the European Defence Agency said. The agency identified several critical gaps...
SpaceNews.com

Spire Global reveals larger, new-gen 16U satellite bus

BREMEN, Germany — Spire Global has unveiled a new-generation satellite bus to meet demand for larger and more capable satellites. The 16U platform was announced at the Space Tech Expo Europe in Bremen, Germany, Nov. 15. It is focused on meeting demands of Earth observation and space domain awareness customers with missions that require larger payloads and more power, volume, and data capabilities than a conventional 16U, according to Spire.
BBC

NI Protocol: Businesses question government's plans

A consortium of business organisations has asked the UK government dozens of questions about how the replacement for the NI Protocol will work in practice. The protocol is the post-Brexit trading deal agreed by the UK and the EU. The UK plans to override most of the agreement if the...

