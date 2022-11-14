Read full article on original website
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
Minors from controversial migrant ship flee French refugee centre
PARIS (Reuters) - More than half of the 44 minors that were on board the controversial Ocean Viking refugee rescue ship have fled the French social services who were taking care of them, authorities said on Thursday.
Big Tech Layoffs Are Hurting Workers Far Beyond Silicon Valley
The impact of Silicon Valley's firing spree is already being felt as far away as Kenya and Nepal
Italy arrests 12 in high-speed migrant smuggling ring
MILAN (AP) — Italian police arrested 12 people Thursday and have issued warrants for another six over their alleged roles in a high-speed migrant-smuggling ring that operated between Tunisia and Sicily. The suspects are alleged to have demanded payment of 3,000-5,000 euros ($3,100-$5,200) in cash per person, packed the...
US News and World Report
Africa Deserves Right to Use Natural Gas Reserves - AfDB Chief
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Reuters) - The right of African countries to use their natural gas reserves should be reflected in any deal at the COP27 climate talks, the president of the African Development Bank told Reuters, even as some nations push to see use of the fuel curtailed. Agreeing a deal...
Hungary will not support EU aid plan to Ukraine, Orban says
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday, digging in on his country’s blocking of a major aid package the EU unveiled last week. Speaking at a conference in Budapest, Orban said that while Hungary condemns Russia’s aggression and supports the Ukrainian people, he is not willing to put Ukraine’s interests before those of his own country. The aid plan would provide 18 billion euros ($18.6 billion) to Ukraine next year in regular payments to help keep its energy and health care facilities running as well as to fund salaries and pension schemes. Hungary’s refusal to endorse it threatens to derail the plan completely since changes to EU budget rules require the unanimous approval of member countries.
'Ebola is real': Uganda to trial vaccines and shut schools early to contain outbreak
Joseph Singiringabo has lost almost everything and everyone he held dear to Ebola. In a few short weeks, the 78-year-old lost his wife, his son, and a newborn granddaughter to the disease.
BBC
Haiti: Canadian accused of plot to topple Jovenel Moise government
A man from the Canadian province of Quebec has been charged with terrorism for an alleged plot to topple the Haitian government of Jovenel Moise. Gerald Nicolas, 51, was charged by the RCMP, Canada's federal police force, on Thursday. President Moise was killed in July 2021 by gunmen who stormed...
Spain calls up Balde to replace injured Gayà for World Cup
MADRID (AP) — Spain called up Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde to replace injured left back José Gayà on Friday, less than a week before the team’s opening World Cup match against Costa Rica. The 19-year-old Balde has had a breakout season at Barcelona, playing both on...
Rishi Sunak plays down prospect of imminent US trade deal
UK prime minister tells G20 press conference he did not discuss deal at his first meeting with Joe Biden
Novocure Opens Office in Montreal to Expand and Support Growing Business in Canada
ROOT, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced it has opened a new office in Montreal to expand and support its growing business in Canada. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). TTFields are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005460/en/ From left, Dr. David Roberge, Professor of Radiology, Radiation Oncology & Nuclear at the CHUM Research Centre and Future President of the Canadian Association of Radiation Oncology; Romina Ferro, Marketing & Communications Manager Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada; Shannon LaHay, Chief Executive Officer, Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada; Thomas Hefti, Novocure Senior Vice President, EMEA; Jovan Antunovic, Novocure Country Manager, Canada; Christine Mormont, Novocure Director, Medical Affairs, Canada; and Pritesh Shah, Novocure Chief Commercial Officer, celebrate the inauguration of Novocure’s Montreal office on Nov. 2. (Photo: Business Wire)
Britain's vulnerable await PM's spending plans with anxiety
LONDON (AP) — Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. It’s his second hot drink of the day, and it will be his last. The humble countertop kettle — ubiquitous in homes across Britain where a cup of tea is a symbol of welcome, comfort and a break from the demands of a busy day — has become a luxury for Sureshan and his wife, Sridevi, after their monthly electricity bill almost doubled over the past year. Sureshan, a former airport security guard who is disabled by health problems including a rare foot condition, struggles to stay warm. He is cutting down wherever possible to ensure he can keep the heat on this winter amid soaring prices for electricity, food and gasoline. “If I don’t keep myself warm, I might lose my life,” Sureshan, 50, said at his home in the town of Bexhill-on-Sea in southern England. “That’s the situation.’’
BBC
Amazon staff laid off as tech giants cut costs, according to LinkedIn posts
Technology giant Amazon has started laying off staff, according to LinkedIn posts by workers who say they have been impacted by job cuts. This week it was reported that the company is planning to cut 10,000 jobs, or around 3% of its office staff. Amazon did not immediately respond to...
Vodafone is still not moving the dial for its unhappy investors | Nils Pratley
However much the telecoms company talks itself up it isn’t doing enough to rescue the share price
BBC
Smart motorways: System technology failed for hours, data shows
The technology behind smart motorway systems did not work for 21 hours during September the BBC can reveal. Cameras and radar alert a control room to vehicles which have stopped in live lanes with overhead signs then being used to tell drivers about issues. However, new data shows the system...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — California plans green ‘industrial revolution’
California announced sweeping plans on Wednesday to cease all net carbon emissions before midcentury. The ambitious new net-zero plan aims to cut oil usage almost entirely by 2045 and greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent in the world’s fourth-largest economy, according to a state fact sheet. In doing so,...
US News and World Report
Europe Must Steer More Military Spending to Joint Projects -EU Defence Agency
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU members are set to boost military budgets by up to 70 billion euros ($72.2 billion) by 2025 but a lack of project cooperation and purchases outside the bloc risk undermining efforts to create coherent forces, the European Defence Agency said. The agency identified several critical gaps...
SpaceNews.com
Spire Global reveals larger, new-gen 16U satellite bus
BREMEN, Germany — Spire Global has unveiled a new-generation satellite bus to meet demand for larger and more capable satellites. The 16U platform was announced at the Space Tech Expo Europe in Bremen, Germany, Nov. 15. It is focused on meeting demands of Earth observation and space domain awareness customers with missions that require larger payloads and more power, volume, and data capabilities than a conventional 16U, according to Spire.
BBC
NI Protocol: Businesses question government's plans
A consortium of business organisations has asked the UK government dozens of questions about how the replacement for the NI Protocol will work in practice. The protocol is the post-Brexit trading deal agreed by the UK and the EU. The UK plans to override most of the agreement if the...
