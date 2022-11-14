Read full article on original website
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Twitter's blue tick helps media trustworthiness, EU's Vestager says
MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Twitter's 'blue tick' two-factor verification sign is very essential as it shows trustworthiness of media, European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday in Madrid.
IAEA: Decision on Fukushima wastewater release up to Japan
The head of a taskforce from the International Atomic Energy Agency says it is examining whether Japan's planned release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant meets international standards, but the decision on whether to go ahead with the plan is up to the Japanese government
U.S.'s Blinken to visit Qatar next week, meet senior officials -State Dept
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Qatar on Nov. 21-22 to launch the fifth annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, the State Department said on Friday, a trip that will come as the Gulf country hosts the 2022 World Cup.
Biden to meet with Ford CEO, UAW Friday on economy
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will meet on the economy with business and labor leaders, including the chief executives of Ford Motor Co (F.N), Kaiser Permanente and Carrier Global Corp (CARR.N) and the United Auto Workers union's president, a White House official said.
