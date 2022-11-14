Read full article on original website
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Truth About Cars
Runaway Tesla Causes Chaos in China
Tesla said yesterday that it will work with Chinese law enforcement to investigate why a Model Y went out of control in that country earlier this month, killing two people and injuring three more. A high-school-aged girl and a motorcyclist were killed on November 5 in Guangdong province. Yours truly...
US News and World Report
Erdogan Could Revisit Strained Ties With Syria After Turkish Election
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said he could revisit relations with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad following the presidential and parliamentary elections set for June next year. When asked about a possible meeting with the Syrian leader, Erdogan said, there was no eternal resentment or quarrelling in politics, according...
Hungary will not support EU aid plan to Ukraine, Orban says
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday, digging in on his country’s blocking of a major aid package the EU unveiled last week. Speaking at a conference in Budapest, Orban said that while Hungary condemns Russia’s aggression and supports the Ukrainian people, he is not willing to put Ukraine’s interests before those of his own country. The aid plan would provide 18 billion euros ($18.6 billion) to Ukraine next year in regular payments to help keep its energy and health care facilities running as well as to fund salaries and pension schemes. Hungary’s refusal to endorse it threatens to derail the plan completely since changes to EU budget rules require the unanimous approval of member countries.
Hungarians widen protests over teachers' pay as cost-of-living crisis deepens
BUDAPEST, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hungarian teachers, students and parents stepped up their protest calling for higher wages and education reforms on Friday, forming a 10-km (six-mile) human chain in central Budapest, with smaller rallies held across the country.
Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China
Canada’s federal police have charged an electric vehicle battery researcher at Quebec’s power utility with espionage, alleging the worker was covertly sending trade secrets to China. The arrest of Yuesheng Wang, 35, comes as Canada grapples with a barrage of accusations of Chinese interference, including allegations of meddling...
The Next Web
Why Schengen membership for Croatia, Romania, and Bulgaria is beneficial for Europe
The Schengen area, the largest border control-free travel zone in the world, may soon expand to include three new members. Currently, it comprises of 22 EU member states and four countries outside the Union: Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Now, Croatia, Romania, and Bulgaria — the youngest EU members —...
'Ebola is real': Uganda to trial vaccines and shut schools early to contain outbreak
Joseph Singiringabo has lost almost everything and everyone he held dear to Ebola. In a few short weeks, the 78-year-old lost his wife, his son, and a newborn granddaughter to the disease.
Rishi Sunak plays down prospect of imminent US trade deal
UK prime minister tells G20 press conference he did not discuss deal at his first meeting with Joe Biden
Britain's vulnerable await PM's spending plans with anxiety
LONDON (AP) — Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. It’s his second hot drink of the day, and it will be his last. The humble countertop kettle — ubiquitous in homes across Britain where a cup of tea is a symbol of welcome, comfort and a break from the demands of a busy day — has become a luxury for Sureshan and his wife, Sridevi, after their monthly electricity bill almost doubled over the past year. Sureshan, a former airport security guard who is disabled by health problems including a rare foot condition, struggles to stay warm. He is cutting down wherever possible to ensure he can keep the heat on this winter amid soaring prices for electricity, food and gasoline. “If I don’t keep myself warm, I might lose my life,” Sureshan, 50, said at his home in the town of Bexhill-on-Sea in southern England. “That’s the situation.’’
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
BBC
Shireen Abu Aqla: Israel rejects US reporter death probe as mistake
Israel has called the US Department of Justice's decision to investigate the killing of Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Aqla a "mistake". Outgoing Defence Minister Benny Gantz said he had told US representatives that Israel would not co-operate. The DoJ and FBI declined to comment, but Abu Aqla's family praised the...
US News and World Report
EU Pushes to Add Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to Passport-Free Travel Zone
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission called on Wednesday for Romanian, Bulgarian and Croatian citizens to be able to travel freely without passports across Europe, which would expand the so-called Schengen area with no border checks to 29 countries. The EU executive asked the European Council, the grouping of the European...
geekwire.com
Primo Innovare: Meet cutting-edge Italian startups, taste fabulous Italian wine
The first-ever Primo Innovare event — highlighting Italian innovation and the Italian startup ecosystem — will take place Wednesday, November 16th at the Washington Athletic Club in downtown Seattle from 3:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Over seventy accredited investors and twenty venture funds, together with business leaders from...
New CRISPR/Cas9 Agreement for ERS Genomics and ATLATL
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- ERS Genomics Limited (‘ERS’) is pleased to announce ATLATL Innovation Centre (‘ATLATL’) as its non-exclusive agent for licensing ERS’ intellectual property for commercial and/or research use in China. ATLATL will now provide access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 Intellectual Property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005855/en/ New CRISPR/Cas9 Agreement for ERS Genomics and ATLATL (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC
Israel PM-elect Netanyahu's deal plans to bolster settlements
A deal between Israel's prime minister-elect and his far-right partner reveals the likely next government's highly controversial plans for settlements. It includes moves to legalise dozens of outposts in the occupied West Bank. If the plan becomes policy, it will set Israel on collision course with the Palestinians and its...
SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SNDL earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
US News and World Report
Europe Must Steer More Military Spending to Joint Projects -EU Defence Agency
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU members are set to boost military budgets by up to 70 billion euros ($72.2 billion) by 2025 but a lack of project cooperation and purchases outside the bloc risk undermining efforts to create coherent forces, the European Defence Agency said. The agency identified several critical gaps...
BBC
Northern Ireland house prices still rising, figures show
House prices in Northern Ireland have continued to rise despite the economic slowdown and increased by 4.1% between the second and third quarter of 2022. Figures released in the House Price Index report suggest the average price of a home now stands at £176,131. It also shows an annual...
US News and World Report
Tech, Commodity Stocks Help Europe's STOXX 600 Close Higher for Fourth-Day
(Reuters) -Europe's STOXX 600 index closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in technology and commodity stocks after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data bolstered hopes of less-aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in the coming months. The continent-wide index rose 0.4%, logging its fourth-straight session of gains and erasing intraday losses...
