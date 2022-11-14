Read full article on original website
Related
HigherDose Sauna Blankets and More Are Up to 25% Off Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. We all have a wellness junkie in our lives: Maybe it’s the friend who’s always decked out in athleisure, a coworker who’s practically married to her Theragun, or your bestie that’s always testing out new sheet masks (or maybe you’re all the above). There’s no denying that self care is having a moment. Brands are debuting all kinds of tools and tech that make it easy to bring the top wellness treatments into your home. There’s facial tools that make...
AdWeek
Sandhya Devanathan Becomes Head of Meta India
Looking to stabilize its business in India following the departures of three key executives, Meta said Thursday that Sandhya Devanathan is being promoted to head and vice president of Meta India. Devanathan joined then-Facebook in 2016, helping to build out its businesses and teams in Singapore and Vietnam and its...
TechCrunch
BoomPop gains traction by designing high-end off-sites for a remote-first world
The startup’s pitch is persuasive, at least. Here’s what we know right now, based on an interview earlier today with the company’s CEO Healey Cypher. The company was born during the pandemic. Cypher, who is also the COO of Atomic, was intent on keeping his colleagues’ morale up and began devising creative ways to do it, including through virtual Napa Valley wine-tastings, magic shows, customized games and the like. Along the way, it occurred to Cypher and his Atomic colleagues that there could be a business in creating a curated marketplace of virtual experiences. A gregarious connector type, Cypher blasted 150 contacts to advertise its services and by the end of last year, he says, 2,500 customers were letting BoomPop plan their virtual team-building exercises.
geekwire.com
Primo Innovare: Meet cutting-edge Italian startups, taste fabulous Italian wine
The first-ever Primo Innovare event — highlighting Italian innovation and the Italian startup ecosystem — will take place Wednesday, November 16th at the Washington Athletic Club in downtown Seattle from 3:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Over seventy accredited investors and twenty venture funds, together with business leaders from...
Comments / 0