ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
bigrapidsdailynews.com

MSP investigating shooting on Friday in Newaygo Co.

On Friday, Troopers from the MSP Hart Post investigated a shooting death at 80th and Sleeper in Newaygo County. Despite rumors circulating on social media Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police say there was no threat to the community. They say based on preliminary findings it is believed that the victim...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse

A 10-year-old Kentucky Mountain Horse gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. He started displaying clinical signs, including coughing and nasal discharge, on November 7. Strangles was confirmed on November 10. The gelding is recovering, and two other horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Muskegon man on the run after assaulting deputy

Sheriff’s Office says Randy Rinard is armed and dangerous. The Muskegon County Sheriff’s office says it is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say a deputy had approached 45-year-old Randy Rinard around 3:00 Saturday under suspicion that Rinard was driving a stolen car.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Jogger finds massive sturgeon skeleton on Lake Michigan beach.

PENTWATER TOWNSHIP — A man jogging along the Lake Michigan shoreline near the Bass Lake outlet made an interesting discovery last weekend. “Over the weekend, our son was jogging along the Lake Michigan beach near the Bass Lake outlet in Pentwater — North Beach Association — and came across the carcass of this extremely large sturgeon,” said Dorothy Gamble.
PENTWATER, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Christmas/Holiday Events 2022

The following Christmas/holiday events scheduled for Mason and Oceana counties have been reported to Mason County Press and Oceana County Press. Please do not add an event in the Facebook comments. If your organization is holding an event, email [email protected]. Begin the subject line with “Christmas (or holiday) event.”
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Auto supplier to close plants, lay off 244 in Muskegon

Novi-based die casting manufacturer Pace Industries LLC plans to close two plants in Muskegon and lay off 244 employees due to “financial trouble.”. The permanent layoffs at the facility at 2121 Latimer Drive will start Dec. 20 and be complete by the end of the year, according to a WARN notice filed to the state. Employees are not represented by a union. Pace did not disclose the second location that will close.
MUSKEGON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan man dies after contracting flesh-eating bacterium from Hurricane Ian flood waters

NAPLES, Fla. – A Michigan man from Ottawa County has passed away after contracting a flesh-eating bacterium when encountering flood waters from Hurricane Ian. Jim Hewitt, a 56-year-old man from Jenison, fell into a canal in Florida while assisting his friend clean up damage from Hurricane Ian. Hewitt had cut his leg and contracted Vibrio Vulnificus, a type of flesh-eating bacteria.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy