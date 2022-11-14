Read full article on original website
Police searching for suspect who touched multiple women inappropriately in public in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of publicly groping women on two separate occasions in late October. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they received complaints of a man approaching women in shopping centers and touching them inappropriately. Deputies believe the same man was...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Georgetown Township (Ottawa County, MI)
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured two people in Georgetown Township on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Eighth Avenue after 1 p.m.
oceanacountypress.com
Ludington man sentenced to 10-15 years in prison for ‘violent forceful rape’
HART — A 32-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Monday, Nov. 14, for a conviction of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. A jury found Christian Lee Mitchell guilty during a trial last September. “This case involved a violent forceful...
WWMTCw
Two suspects taken to hospital following chase and crash, Ottawa County deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects from a police chase are being treated at the hospital following a crash, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The chase happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Ottawa County. Deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Durango, going north on 56th Avenue,...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
MSP investigating shooting on Friday in Newaygo Co.
On Friday, Troopers from the MSP Hart Post investigated a shooting death at 80th and Sleeper in Newaygo County. Despite rumors circulating on social media Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police say there was no threat to the community. They say based on preliminary findings it is believed that the victim...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse
A 10-year-old Kentucky Mountain Horse gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. He started displaying clinical signs, including coughing and nasal discharge, on November 7. Strangles was confirmed on November 10. The gelding is recovering, and two other horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
Muskegon County’s 10 most dangerous intersections revealed
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Intersections in five different Muskegon County communities are some of the most dangerous roadways within the county, a Michigan Auto Law report shows. The No. 1 spot on the list of most dangerous intersections is at Harvey Street and Sternberg Road in Fruitport Township. Crashes...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon man on the run after assaulting deputy
Sheriff’s Office says Randy Rinard is armed and dangerous. The Muskegon County Sheriff’s office says it is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say a deputy had approached 45-year-old Randy Rinard around 3:00 Saturday under suspicion that Rinard was driving a stolen car.
oceanacountypress.com
Jogger finds massive sturgeon skeleton on Lake Michigan beach.
PENTWATER TOWNSHIP — A man jogging along the Lake Michigan shoreline near the Bass Lake outlet made an interesting discovery last weekend. “Over the weekend, our son was jogging along the Lake Michigan beach near the Bass Lake outlet in Pentwater — North Beach Association — and came across the carcass of this extremely large sturgeon,” said Dorothy Gamble.
oceanacountypress.com
Christmas/Holiday Events 2022
The following Christmas/holiday events scheduled for Mason and Oceana counties have been reported to Mason County Press and Oceana County Press. Please do not add an event in the Facebook comments. If your organization is holding an event, email [email protected]. Begin the subject line with “Christmas (or holiday) event.”
Muskegon County Sheriff: Man considered armed, dangerous on the run
Deputies with the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man named Randy Rinard, who is considered armed and dangerous.
1 killed in Muskegon Heights house fire
One person was killed in a Muskegon Heights house fire Saturday morning.
oceanacountypress.com
‘Multi-day lake effect snow event’ to begin Thursday, and it may be a ‘doozy.’
OCEANA COUNTY — The US National Weather Service in Grand Rapids is predicting the “first multi-day lake effect snow event of the season will begin tomorrow (Nov. 17), and it may be a doozy.”. “It’s time to get yourself fully reacquainted with winter weather driving,” states NWS in...
‘Disrespectful’ attempt to appoint election loser to vacant Muskegon County board seat thwarted
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The overwhelming winner of last week’s election for a Muskegon County commissioner’s seat will join the board a little early following the current commissioner’s resignation, despite efforts by Republicans to appoint the loser. Democrat Rillastine Wilkins, a 12-year county commissioner who previously...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Auto supplier to close plants, lay off 244 in Muskegon
Novi-based die casting manufacturer Pace Industries LLC plans to close two plants in Muskegon and lay off 244 employees due to “financial trouble.”. The permanent layoffs at the facility at 2121 Latimer Drive will start Dec. 20 and be complete by the end of the year, according to a WARN notice filed to the state. Employees are not represented by a union. Pace did not disclose the second location that will close.
Long-serving Muskegon county commissioner retires at the age of 90
Rillastine Wilkins, a Muskegon woman who has served the community for decades, has officially retired at the age of 90.
How close is Adelaide Pointe to completion? Developer answers
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The developer behind a proposed multi-million-dollar ‘marina community’ on the Muskegon Shoreline said he remained energized and ‘ready to go’ despite delays. Developer Ryan Leestma told 13 ON YOUR SIDE he planned to break ground on the site’s condo buildings in March,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man dies after contracting flesh-eating bacterium from Hurricane Ian flood waters
NAPLES, Fla. – A Michigan man from Ottawa County has passed away after contracting a flesh-eating bacterium when encountering flood waters from Hurricane Ian. Jim Hewitt, a 56-year-old man from Jenison, fell into a canal in Florida while assisting his friend clean up damage from Hurricane Ian. Hewitt had cut his leg and contracted Vibrio Vulnificus, a type of flesh-eating bacteria.
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
Far-right Republicans nearly swept Ottawa County’s board. What’s next for government takeover?
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — A new chairman of the Ottawa County governing board has been decided. Questions are being raised about the future of the county’s diversity office. A veteran Republican county commissioner says he sees himself as nearly an independent as the newcomers are further right on the political spectrum.
