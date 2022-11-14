Read full article on original website
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; death toll of latest Russian strikes rises
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; official confirms more bodies found
Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China
Canada’s federal police have charged an electric vehicle battery researcher at Quebec’s power utility with espionage, alleging the worker was covertly sending trade secrets to China. The arrest of Yuesheng Wang, 35, comes as Canada grapples with a barrage of accusations of Chinese interference, including allegations of meddling...
US News and World Report
Broadcom Seeks EU Antitrust Approval for $61 Billion VMware Buy
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is seeking European Union antitrust approval for its $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware, Broadcom said on Tuesday in a statement. "We are confident that this deal does not present any competition issues and look forward to working with the European Commission...
The US dollar has fallen to a 3-month low after easing inflation in October dampened expectations for more big rate hikes
The US Dollar Index dropped to a three-month low on Tuesday, dipping below 106. The greenback was under pressure after US wholesale inflation cooled more than expected in October. The Fed will likely slow rate hikes in December but a full-on Fed pivot remains elusive. A key gauge of the...
Hungarians widen protests over teachers' pay as cost-of-living crisis deepens
BUDAPEST, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hungarian teachers, students and parents stepped up their protest calling for higher wages and education reforms on Friday, forming a 10-km (six-mile) human chain in central Budapest, with smaller rallies held across the country.
'Ebola is real': Uganda to trial vaccines and shut schools early to contain outbreak
Joseph Singiringabo has lost almost everything and everyone he held dear to Ebola. In a few short weeks, the 78-year-old lost his wife, his son, and a newborn granddaughter to the disease.
Twitter's blue tick helps media trustworthiness, EU's Vestager says
MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Twitter's 'blue tick' two-factor verification sign is very essential as it shows trustworthiness of media, European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday in Madrid.
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
Biden to meet with Ford CEO, UAW Friday on economy
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will meet on the economy with business and labor leaders, including the chief executives of Ford Motor Co (F.N), Kaiser Permanente and Carrier Global Corp (CARR.N) and the United Auto Workers union's president, a White House official said.
Hungary will not support EU aid plan to Ukraine, Orban says
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday, digging in on his country’s blocking of a major aid package the EU unveiled last week. Speaking at a conference in Budapest, Orban said that while Hungary condemns Russia’s aggression and supports the Ukrainian people, he is not willing to put Ukraine’s interests before those of his own country. The aid plan would provide 18 billion euros ($18.6 billion) to Ukraine next year in regular payments to help keep its energy and health care facilities running as well as to fund salaries and pension schemes. Hungary’s refusal to endorse it threatens to derail the plan completely since changes to EU budget rules require the unanimous approval of member countries.
TechCrunch
Announcing the agenda for TechCrunch Sessions: Space in Los Angeles
We’re thrilled to be hosting Thomas Zurbuchen of NASA; Frank Calvelli, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisitions; Carolyn Mercer of NASA; and many more. In addition to the firesides and panel discussions on the main stage, the event will also include networking, startup exhibits and the chance to connect with attendees from around the world.
SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SNDL earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Xplora Receives CES 2023 “Best of Innovation” Award for Their Brand New Premium Model Smartwatch for Kids - the X6Play!
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Xplora, a European multinational technology company that specializes in smartwatches for kids, software and services, today announced it was named a CES® 2023 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree for its new X6Play smartwatch. The X6Play is the latest high-end product in Xplora’s lineup of smartwatches created to serve as the first cell phone for children between the ages of 4-11. Unlike other smartwatches designed for young children, Xplora’s technology encourages a balance between screen time and physical activity while helping families stay connected. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005952/en/ Xplora’s X6Play smartwatch for kids was named a CES 2023 Best of Innovation Award Honoree. (Photo: Business Wire)
ForgeRock Introduces New Cloud-Native Governance Solution
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- ForgeRock ® (NYSE: FORG), a global digital identity leader, today announced its new ForgeRock Identity Governance solution, a comprehensive cloud-native governance offering designed to help solve security and compliance challenges for large enterprises at scale. By converging ForgeRock Identity Governance with the company’s industry leading Identity and Access Management platform, enterprises gain efficiencies and cost savings with the ability to manage, secure, and govern identities throughout their entire lifecycle – all from a single platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005021/en/ Built on Google Cloud, ForgeRock’s Identity Governance solution uses AI and machine learning (ML) to help organizations determine whether employees should or shouldn’t have access to applications and data. By leveraging ForgeRock’s comprehensive platform, security decisions become immediately actionable for IT teams. Excessive access can be automatically removed, and approved access can automatically be granted and used – without the need to integrate additional products or solutions.
AdWeek
Publishers Are Moving Away From Open Auctions. Advertisers Must Follow
Publishers often express concerns about the programmatic open market, but Bloomberg Media took a more decisive step recently. The company said it would stop serving open-market third-party programmatic display advertising on its website and mobile app when the new year begins. Publishers, advertisers and ad-tech players should pay attention to...
Israel reveals US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh's death but says it 'will not cooperate'
A top Israeli official has confirmed the existence of a US investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh but said Israel's government would not cooperate with the American probe, calling it a "mistake."
US News and World Report
Carlyle Launches European Clean Energy Developer: 'We Would Rather Build'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc has formed a unit to build solar and other renewable energy plants as part of a push into creating infrastructure to address the global shift away from planet-warming fossil fuels. Carlyle did not say how much it expected to spend...
Inflation in Britain accelerates to 11.1% — a 41-year high
LONDON — Britain’s inflation rate rose to a 41-year high in October, fueling demands for the government to do more to ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis when it releases new tax and spending plans Thursday. Consumer prices jumped 11.1% in the 12 months through October, compared with...
geekwire.com
Primo Innovare: Meet cutting-edge Italian startups, taste fabulous Italian wine
The first-ever Primo Innovare event — highlighting Italian innovation and the Italian startup ecosystem — will take place Wednesday, November 16th at the Washington Athletic Club in downtown Seattle from 3:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Over seventy accredited investors and twenty venture funds, together with business leaders from...
