The AFC North division-leading Baltimore Ravens, fresh off a bye week, are preparing for a Week 11 showdown against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With a victory on Sunday, the Ravens could further cement their status above the Cincinnati Bengals and extend their winning streak to four games. On Friday, the team had a bit of a scare when quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice with an illness. However, according to Jamison Hensley, head coach John Harbaugh says the electric former NFL MVP will start against the Panthers despite his absence.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO