Baltimore, MD

Gus Edwards (hamstring) returns to Ravens practice Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday. Edwards had been inactive since injuring his hamstring in Week 8, but he is back in action coming out of the Ravens' bye week. The Ravens may limit Edwards' workload at first, but his return is a downgrade for Kenyan Drake moving forward. Baltimore is facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 and they are favored by nearly two touchdowns, setting up a run-heavy game script for Lamar Jackson and the backfield.
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Ravens in Week 11

FOX (Single) Teal: Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez) Red: Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen) Green: Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma) Blue: Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston) Orange: Washington Commanders vs. Houston...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice Friday, but there’s a silver lining

The AFC North division-leading Baltimore Ravens, fresh off a bye week, are preparing for a Week 11 showdown against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With a victory on Sunday, the Ravens could further cement their status above the Cincinnati Bengals and extend their winning streak to four games. On Friday, the team had a bit of a scare when quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice with an illness. However, according to Jamison Hensley, head coach John Harbaugh says the electric former NFL MVP will start against the Panthers despite his absence.
