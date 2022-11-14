Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
COP27: Gas Bridge Grows Shorter, Hydrogen Moves Forward
There was a lack of consensus over the future of natural gas with clashing opinions voiced at events and at the sidelines during the first week of the UN’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt. Gas continues to be viewed as a bridge fuel in the energy transition — but...
energyintel.com
Looking Beyond COP27 Hopes and Fears
UN climate conferences like COP27 in Egypt, often appear from the outside as a ritualistic wringing of hands about pledges, perils, promises and other things people hope for or fear. What if we focused for a moment on things we actually know and the direct implications of that knowledge — leaving aside the fears and hopes? We know that electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable power generation are both strongly outpacing growth forecasts. We know high oil and gas prices are accelerating that growth. And we know that the day-to-day weather people experience is getting hotter and more turbulent. Among the many things we don’t know are what strategies will win out for dealing with the last quarter or so of CO2 emissions from “hard-to-decarbonize” sectors — a critical question for the future of the countries and corporations that constitute today’s global oil industry.
energyintel.com
Kazakhs Eye BTC as Alternative Oil Export Route
Kazakhstan will ship around 1.5 million metric tons (30,000 barrels per day) of crude oil next year via the BP-operated Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline that runs across the South Caucasus to the Turkish Mediterranean coast. The announcement was made in Astana last week by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, as the country makes good on its pledge to diversify its exports away from Russia.
energyintel.com
Opec-Plus Starts Positioning on Cut Question
With the Dec. 4 Opec-plus meeting fast approaching, all eyes are on the group’s next move — and whether this will involve some form of easing of the headline 2 million barrel per day cut announced in early October. After last month’s public spat with Saudi Arabia, US officials certainly expect this. For now, members remain tight-lipped on what options may be examined, with delegates telling Energy Intelligence that it is too early even for informal talks. However, some positioning has started over the thorny issue of members' production baselines. Baseline revisions would be one way to free up more Opec-plus output in the market by aligning members' quotas more closely with their true production capacity. For months, many Opec-plus members, including Russia, Nigeria and Angola, have been falling short of their targets. The result is that the group as a whole has been pumping about 3.5 million b/d less than targeted in recent months. But it is still unclear how the sensitive issue of quotas and baselines could be addressed, as many members are keen to preserve their share of the oil market — even if only on paper. The other main option to ease the cut, a simple adjustment of the 2 million b/d target, is not currently under discussion, Energy Intelligence understands. Opec-plus could also choose to maintain its cuts given a negative market outlook, although this could provoke a renewed US reaction.
energyintel.com
Carbon Offsetting Gets COP27 Boost
Attention has focused at COP27 on how carbon offsetting could boost climate finance for developing countries that richer economies have so far failed to deliver. Proponents of offsetting argue it’s a win-win — helping oil and other companies advance decarbonization efforts while channelling funds to emission-cutting projects. Critics...
energyintel.com
Rising Demand to Boost US NGL Exports
Exports of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and liquefied petroleum gasses (LPGs) from the US are already robust and appear likely to climb higher as the flux of the global energy market intensifies. January is "still doable," an analyst says, but that depends on the inspection and repair work that Freeport...
Russia beat, starved, and electrocuted people from a captured Ukrainian nuclear power plant in a web of underground prisons, escaped workers say
The former director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant told the Wall Street Journal that workers were tortured by Russian intelligence agents.
energyintel.com
Druzhba Strike Disrupts Russian Crude Exports
Russian oil supplies to world markets were in the spotlight again this week after Ukraine said it had temporarily suspended Russian crude shipments via its territory because of power outages caused by Russian strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Supplies resumed on Nov. 16 after only a day's stoppage. Kazakhstan no...
energyintel.com
Russian Producers' Dividends Set to Shrink
Russian oil producers Rosneft, Lukoil, Gazprom Neft and Tatneft are to pay interim dividends for 2022 based on strong earnings in the first half of the year. However, their performances started to deteriorate in the third quarter as a result of sanctions imposed on the Russian energy sector because of the war in Ukraine, analysts say.
energyintel.com
FEED Contract Signed For Nigeria's First Floating Plant
January is "still doable," an analyst says, but that depends on the inspection and repair work that Freeport has been able to accomplish to date. Companies in our annual green utilities ranking have added more renewable capacity last year than they ever have, and this trend is bound to continue.
energyintel.com
Diamondback Strikes Again With $1.5B Acquisition
Diamondback Energy said Wednesday it would acquire the Permian Basin footprint of privately owned Lario Oil & Gas in a $1.5 billion deal, reinforcing its identity as a major consolidator in the region. The EIA reported a 64 Bcf storage build for the week ended Nov. 11, increasing net working...
energyintel.com
Germany Finishes First LNG Jetty In Wilhelmshaven
Germany has concluded construction of the country’s first LNG jetty in Wilhelmshaven, where one of the several floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) will be located, as Europe’s largest economy steps up efforts to reduce its heavy dependence on Russian gas supplies. Geoplin's five-year supply contract with Russia's...
energyintel.com
Divisions Persist as COP27 Nears Finish Line
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged the world to stand up to the challenge of climate change on Thursday, as agreements on key issues remained elusive at the COP27 conference in Egypt. The UK government has raised the windfall profits tax for oil and gas producers and extended it to...
Comments / 0