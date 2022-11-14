With the Dec. 4 Opec-plus meeting fast approaching, all eyes are on the group’s next move — and whether this will involve some form of easing of the headline 2 million barrel per day cut announced in early October. After last month’s public spat with Saudi Arabia, US officials certainly expect this. For now, members remain tight-lipped on what options may be examined, with delegates telling Energy Intelligence that it is too early even for informal talks. However, some positioning has started over the thorny issue of members' production baselines. Baseline revisions would be one way to free up more Opec-plus output in the market by aligning members' quotas more closely with their true production capacity. For months, many Opec-plus members, including Russia, Nigeria and Angola, have been falling short of their targets. The result is that the group as a whole has been pumping about 3.5 million b/d less than targeted in recent months. But it is still unclear how the sensitive issue of quotas and baselines could be addressed, as many members are keen to preserve their share of the oil market — even if only on paper. The other main option to ease the cut, a simple adjustment of the 2 million b/d target, is not currently under discussion, Energy Intelligence understands. Opec-plus could also choose to maintain its cuts given a negative market outlook, although this could provoke a renewed US reaction.

