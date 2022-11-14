Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Guilty By Association Will Present Its First ArtCities Program
The inaugural edition will highlight five BIPOC artists from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guilty by Association (GBA) is a new digital platform that aims to empower underrepresented communities across the creative industry. Co-founded by Karen Wong, former director of the New Museum in Manhattan, along with Derek Wiggins, who has produced a number of collaborations for Nike, adidas, and Supreme, the two look to shift the paradigm within the art world by highlighting overlooked talent, redistributing wealth and transforming what is seen by many as an antiquated system.
thestokesnews.com
Christmas events returning to historic farm
A Christmas tree adorns one corner of the farmhouse as it might have appeared at the turn of the century. The circa 1900 Hauser family farmhouse is lit up and decorated for Christmas during a past holiday season. A fireplace is all aglow in the turn-of-the-century home, providing an inviting...
wschronicle.com
2022 Winston-Salem Legacy Awards honor women of color in our community
The 2022 Winston-Salem Legacy Awards Gala was back in full swing this past Saturday, Nov. 12, serving as Winston-Salem’s highest honor for women of color, sponsored by the Legacy Foundation for Women. This yearly award gala highlights and recognizes women who are leaving a legacy in their local community.
Greensboro guitarist gets his first Grammy nomination
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Eric Gales, a blues guitarist from Memphis who found a home in Greensboro, was nominated Tuesday for his first Grammy Award. Gales’ 2022 album “The Crown” is a finalist in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category, a new highlight to a long career that wove its way through addiction and from […]
WXII 12
What to do at Reynolda this Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
rhinotimes.com
Big All-Day Holiday Party In High Point On Saturday, Nov. 19
A group in High Point has decided to hold a citywide holiday party with a very interesting twist. As part of the celebration, the event will feature a large tree adorned with colored electric lights and other decorations, and the highlight of the festivities will come when the tree is lit up and the people around it begin to sing.
WFMY News 2 Winterfest returns to downtown Greensboro for ice skating fun!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get ready to lace up those skates and hit the ice running!. WFMY News 2 Winterfest returns to downtown Greensboro with fun for all ages and no experience is needed!. This year the rink is back in Greensboro’s Lebauer Park located at 208 North Davie Street....
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons spoke at the Veteran’s Dinner. Girl Scouts served veterans with a smile. Girl Scout Troop #2072 pose for a picture before helping to serve veterans during a special meal in their honor at the Sandy Ridge Community Center. Josh Hudson of Sandy Ridge, a...
WXII 12
Memorial scholarship established in honor of Ashton G. Brown
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A scholarship has been established in honor of Ashton Brown, a Davie County woman who passed in April. The scholarship was established by Brown's parents, in association with the Davie Community Foundation, a non-profit that encourages philanthropy in Davie County. The scholarship was also established...
Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — In North Carolina, one in eight people face hunger, according to Feeding America, and inflation is making the problem even worse. That’s why there are multiple community organizations working to make sure that families have something to put on the table for Thanksgiving. We’ve compiled a list of the community events in the […]
triad-city-beat.com
Clues of Displacement: The Gentriﬁcation of Winston-Salem’s Silver Hill
The following excerpt is taken from the article “Clues of Displacement: The Gentrification of Silver Hill,” a chapter from the book What People Leave Behind: Marks, Traces, Footprints and their Relevance to Knowledge Society, published in October. Feature photo: Aunt Angeline’s Birthday Party in Silver Hill, 1943 [photo...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man reflects over his years of being homeless
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is hunger and homelessness awareness week. A time to draw attention to those living in difficult circumstances. David Merratt knows the struggles of being homeless and shared how he overcame it. He spends a lot of hours volunteering at the Tiny House Community Development...
High Point commission working toward reparations for Black community
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point commission is working toward addressing reparations for the Black community. The 'One High Point' Commission's goal is to address policies that were put in place that had negative impacts on Black people living in High Point. High Point City Council member Michael...
30 pallet homes ordered in Greensboro to house those facing homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After eleven months of conversations and millions of dollars spent, people are still sleeping on the streets of Greensboro. FOX8 has learned city leaders placed an order for temporary pallet homes on Wednesday. City leaders discussed the option for months as a way to put a temporary roof over people’s heads […]
thestokesnews.com
Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery
Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
German ventilation company moving North American headquarters to Winston-Salem with $100M expansion
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A major economic development is coming to the Piedmont Triad. On Wednesday, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced that Ziehl-Abegg, Inc. will be moving its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem and investing more than $100 million to expand its operations. The new headquarters will create 189 new jobs in Forsyth […]
spoonuniversity.com
Winston-Salem's Battle of the Biscuits
Growing up in the south, you grow to love a good southern breakfast in the morning. The usual stars of the show are bacon, sausage, hash browns, eggs, grits. All are vital aspects of a breakfast, but nothing compares to a buttery, salty, and fluffy biscuit. The pairing possibilities for a biscuit are endless! You can add honey, jam, gravy, bacon, sausage, chicken, etc. What more could you ask for? In order to feed our biscuit cravings, my friends and I set off to find the best biscuits in Winston-Salem. Our journey took us from some fast-food breakfast restaurants to some classic home cookin' places. I decided to rate the taste and consistency of the biscuits out of 5. Here are my thoughts...
rhinotimes.com
County To Let Summerfield Use Former Water Funds To Buy Old School For New Town Hall
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a work session for Thursday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. in order to, among other things, vote to permit the Town of Summerfield to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money previously allocated to water system projects in the town to instead buy a former school building to use as a new town hall.
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
‘Loving’ dog who waited for over a year at Burlington Animal Services finds forever home after heartfelt plea
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A long-time shelter resident and a past Pet of the Week has finally found himself a new home after a heartfelt plea from the people who cared for him. On Wednesday, Burlington Animal Services posted about Chino. Sweet, loving Chino had been at the shelter for a long time – a […]
