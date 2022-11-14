Read full article on original website
Related
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Star Expected to Return
It’s looking more likely that Chelsea Green will be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE is interested in bringing Green back to the company. She finished up with Impact Wrestling last week and was written off of television after she lost to Knockouts Champion Mickie James on the show.
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Results – 11/17/22 (Final Show Before OverDrive)
IMPACT results for Thursday are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Black Taurus w/ Crazzy Steve vs PJ Black – X-Division Title Tournament 2nd Round. Who will advance to Over Drive and face Trey Miguel in the finals of the X-Division Title Tournament? Black hits a slingshot crossbody over the top rope to the outside. Black gets a running start on the ramp, then drops Taurus on the floor. Back in the ring, Taurus connects with a powerslam, followed by a series of Slingblades. Taurus attempts a pop-up but Black counters into a top rope dropkick. Black soars with a Spanish Fly for two. Both men are down following a collision in the middle of the ring. Taurus delivers a stiff headbutt, then spikes Black with Destination Hellhole to win!
wrestleview.com
World of Sport reportedly looking to relaunch, two top wrestling stars contacted
According to a report by Inside The Ropes and then PWInsider, World of Sport Wrestling is looking to relaunch. It was also said that those involved in the relaunch have already spoken with Nick Aldis and Mickie James about their involvement in the project. In 2016, World of Sport Wrestling...
wrestleview.com
Wrestler offered a contract following AEW Dynamite
Following Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan officially offered AR Fox a contract. Fox and Top Flight were speaking with Lexi Nair in a backstage interview that posted to Twitter, when the reveal was made. Fox said the following to Nair:. “It’s unbelievable to me. I don’t think I have...
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
wrestleview.com
WWE has filed two new trademarks
On November 10, WWE filed two new trademarks. WWE filed to trademark “Iron Survivor Challenge” and “Oba Femi” for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. “Iron Survivor Challenge” is listed as a show. It’s possible it could be a recap show for...
wrestleview.com
Current card for this Friday’s live AEW Rampage on TNT
Below is the current card for this Friday’s special live AEW Rampage, which will be the final show before Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. -FTW Championship Match: Hook defends against Lee Moriarty. -Opening Round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament: Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer. -Eddie Kingston & Ortiz...
wrestleview.com
MJF addresses reports that he signed an extension with AEW, confirms movie roll and more
Ahead of his world title match at Saturday’s Full Gear, AEW star MJF spoke with the New York Post. He denied reports that he has signed a contract extension with the company. “I know the truth. I most certainly haven’t. I think that wrestling fans are kind of just...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings and Key Demo – (11/16/2022)
The ratings for this week of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew 818,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s viewership which drew 930,000. In the key 18-49 demographic, AEW scored a 0.37 which is down from last week’s episode as well which pulled in a 0.42. AEW ended up ranking 4th overall in cable for the night.
wrestleview.com
Vince McMahon documentary reportedly airing next month
According to FW4Online, the Vince McMahon documentary “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon” next month. It was said that the two-hour documentary will air December 13 on Vice TV at 9:00 pm ET. It was originally scheduled to premiere on October 18, however it was supposedly moved due due to the original time-slot of 8:00 pm ET, which would have put it head to-head with NXT and the special Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite.
wrestleview.com
WWE and A&E working on new legends bio to feature AEW star
According to a report from PWInsider, WWE and A&E are reportedly working on a new documentary on former WWE Superstar Paige, who now know as Saraya in AEW. The report notes the documentary will focus on the career of Paige in WWE and will be a “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E. It was also noted that it is unlikely the documentary will cover her surprise AEW debut that took place this past September at the Dynamite Grand Slam special. However, under the new WWE regime, that could change.
wrestleview.com
Changes to Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
During today’s Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan announced that The Bunny is not cleared to wrestle tonight on AEW Dynamite. Khan said that she is not feeling well but it was nothing too serious and Storm will now face Anna Jay. If Anna can get the win then she will get a future AEW Women’s World Title shot.
wrestleview.com
WWE NXT Ratings and Key Demo (11/16/2022)
Viewership for Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 663,000 viewers. These numbers are about even from last week’s episode which drew an average of 664,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT pulled in a 0.19 rating, which is up from...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Results – 11/16/2022 (Final Show Before Full Gear)
Total Mortgage Arena (Bridgeport, CT) It’s Wednesday night, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite comes to you live from Bridgeport; commentary welcomes us to the show as we kick off the final show before Full Gear as the show kicks off with “The epitome of Sports….ennerTAINers.”
wrestleview.com
Reason Why Several Stars Have Been Missing from NXT
WWE brought in several NXT UK stars to NXT when they shut down the UK brand a few months ago ahead of the launch of NXT Europe while releasing the rest of the talent roster. Since then, several NXT UK stars haven’t appeared on the weekly NXT show. On...
wrestleview.com
WWE RAW Viewership And Key Demo (11/14/2022)
Viewership for Monday’s edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.647 million viewers. These numbers are up from last week’s Crown Jewel Fallout episode which drew an average of 1.593 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, RAW pulled in a 0.56 rating,...
wrestleview.com
WWE NXT Preview (11/15/2022): Title Tuesday, Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match
Tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. NXT will be headlined by NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defending against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match, and NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending against Von Wager. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will also make an appearance tonight to issue a statement on the upcoming NXT Deadline event.
wrestleview.com
Highlights From Tony Khan’s Media Call On Thursday
Below are the highlights from Tony Khan’s media call ahead of this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. -Khan declined to discuss the investigation and focused on the Elite returning to the ring when asked about how one led to the other. -The success of Grand Slam in NYC...
Comments / 0