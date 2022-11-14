IMPACT results for Thursday are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Black Taurus w/ Crazzy Steve vs PJ Black – X-Division Title Tournament 2nd Round. Who will advance to Over Drive and face Trey Miguel in the finals of the X-Division Title Tournament? Black hits a slingshot crossbody over the top rope to the outside. Black gets a running start on the ramp, then drops Taurus on the floor. Back in the ring, Taurus connects with a powerslam, followed by a series of Slingblades. Taurus attempts a pop-up but Black counters into a top rope dropkick. Black soars with a Spanish Fly for two. Both men are down following a collision in the middle of the ring. Taurus delivers a stiff headbutt, then spikes Black with Destination Hellhole to win!

7 HOURS AGO