QB questions resolved, Texas Tech thinking bowl bid at Iowa State
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have postseason in mind for a second straight season when they visit Iowa State in Big 12 play on Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4) ended a two-game slide with a 43-28 win over visiting Kansas (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday, while Iowa State (4-6, 1-6) lost for the sixth time in its past seven games with a 20-14 setback at Oklahoma State.
bcsnn.com
Texas Tech Men's Basketball Still Perfect After Dealing Bulldogs Their First Loss, 64-55
De'Vion Harmon and Kevin Obanor scored 15 points each to help lead No. 23 Texas Tech to a 64-55 win over Louisiana Tech on Monday to extend a 24-game home winning streak at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (3-0) jumped out to an 8-0 lead, were up 32-27...
KCBD
McKinney’s 21 not enough as Tech falls to Jackson State
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite a strong 21-point performance from sophomore Rhyle McKinney, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 69-63 to Jackson State in the opening game of the Preseason WNIT Tournament Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. McKinney’s 21-point output tied her career-high set nearly one year ago against...
Lubbock, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
250 people in Lubbock begin the journey of forming a Hollis Daniels jury
A jury panel of 250 began questioning from prosecutors and the defense team for the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels for shooting of police officer Floyd East, Jr.
KOKI FOX 23
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant
If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
hppr.org
The future of rural Texas
Three million Texans live in rural communities across the state. Their towns might be small, but they face big challenges. Healthcare, education and jobs are just some issues on their minds. The Future of Rural Texas is the focus of an upcoming Texas Tribune event November 17-18 in Lubbock. We’re...
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
Texas Family Grows Spice Worth $9,000 a Pound
Out in the sleepy West Texas City of Tahoka, population 2500 people, the most luxurious spice in the world is being grown. If you ever get to visit Taoka, which is just a few miles south of Lubbock, Texas, you'll run into Meraki Meadows farm. A family-owned farm run by...
The TLC2 Foundation gift is the single largest gift ever given to the UMC Foundation
LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC’s Cancer Center getting a face lift all possible through the TLC2 Foundation. The Passion Campaign has been in the works for over a year, to bring more resources that help cancer patients and their families as they battle through their journey. “As we build a new Cancer Center building, we want […]
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock
Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
Dashcam Footage Reveals Lubbock Driver’s Greatest Traffic Sin
Sometimes I think that Lubbock is probably not unique insofar as bad driving goes. Perhaps it's confirmation bias because I live here and have to deal with it daily, so it seems like Lubbock is full of particularly bad drivers. And then I see dashcam footage like this. WOOF. For...
Lubbock man honors stray animals in a special way
Joey Hernandez has a passion for animal rescue. He’s previously rescued two cats from the apartment fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge and now he’s honoring stray animals in a special way.
Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?
Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
Who Tore the Stalls Off the Plainview High School Bathroom Wall?
I've seen some funky stuff go down in the high school bathroom, but this is ridiculous. I've never really understood the idea behind vandalizing a bathroom. I get wanting to "stick it to the man" and get the higher ups' attention, but by doing something like this you're inconveniencing so many innocent people in the process.
Vandals target bathroom stalls at Plainview HS, reward offered for info
CLARIFICATION: Plainview ISD staff removed the stalls after someone vandalized them. PLAINVIEW, Texas — A reward was offered for information after a number of bathroom stalls were vandalized at Plainview High School on Monday, according to a social media post. After the vandalism happened, staff members removed the stalls. Plainview ISD said an unknown person […]
