Lubbock, TX

Yardbarker

QB questions resolved, Texas Tech thinking bowl bid at Iowa State

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have postseason in mind for a second straight season when they visit Iowa State in Big 12 play on Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4) ended a two-game slide with a 43-28 win over visiting Kansas (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday, while Iowa State (4-6, 1-6) lost for the sixth time in its past seven games with a 20-14 setback at Oklahoma State.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

McKinney’s 21 not enough as Tech falls to Jackson State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite a strong 21-point performance from sophomore Rhyle McKinney, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 69-63 to Jackson State in the opening game of the Preseason WNIT Tournament Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. McKinney’s 21-point output tied her career-high set nearly one year ago against...
LUBBOCK, TX
High School Football PRO

Lubbock, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LUBBOCK, TX
KOKI FOX 23

Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Talk 1340

Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant

If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
LUBBOCK, TX
hppr.org

The future of rural Texas

Three million Texans live in rural communities across the state. Their towns might be small, but they face big challenges. Healthcare, education and jobs are just some issues on their minds. The Future of Rural Texas is the focus of an upcoming Texas Tribune event November 17-18 in Lubbock. We’re...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Family Grows Spice Worth $9,000 a Pound

Out in the sleepy West Texas City of Tahoka, population 2500 people, the most luxurious spice in the world is being grown. If you ever get to visit Taoka, which is just a few miles south of Lubbock, Texas, you'll run into Meraki Meadows farm. A family-owned farm run by...
TAHOKA, TX
Talk 1340

This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?

Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Who Tore the Stalls Off the Plainview High School Bathroom Wall?

I've seen some funky stuff go down in the high school bathroom, but this is ridiculous. I've never really understood the idea behind vandalizing a bathroom. I get wanting to "stick it to the man" and get the higher ups' attention, but by doing something like this you're inconveniencing so many innocent people in the process.
PLAINVIEW, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Vandals target bathroom stalls at Plainview HS, reward offered for info

CLARIFICATION: Plainview ISD staff removed the stalls after someone vandalized them. PLAINVIEW, Texas — A reward was offered for information after a number of bathroom stalls were vandalized at Plainview High School on Monday, according to a social media post. After the vandalism happened, staff members removed the stalls. Plainview ISD said an unknown person […]
PLAINVIEW, TX

