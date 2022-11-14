EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County is partnering with CAHOOTS and a local church to try and keep unsheltered people warm this winter. The First Christian Church in Eugene is partnering with Lane County Health and Human Services to help with the newly-announced Operation Winter Stockpile, an effort to have plenty of warm winter clothing and supplies through donations that will help people experiencing homelessness. To help kick off the effort, CAHOOTS and the First Christian Church at 1166 Oak St. will host a one-day donation drive where community members can drop off donations on Friday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After the drive, community members will be able to drop off items at the church between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays.

EUGENE, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO