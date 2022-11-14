Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Eugene Water and Electric Board building earthquake-resistant water storage tanks
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Water and Electric Board is building two enormous concrete barrels to store water for the city of Eugene, and both containers are built to withstand an earthquake. The concrete water containers are in the South Hills of Eugene on east 40th Street. These two containers...
kezi.com
Safety work to be done on busy Springfield intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The intersection of Gateway Street and Kruse Way will soon see some changes, as safety installations and traffic modifications are set to be installed starting on November 20. Springfield officials say work will begin on Sunday, November 20 and go through Thursday, November 24 between 7 p.m....
kezi.com
Roseburg encourages flood insurance ahead of cold, wet winter
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The city of Roseburg is encouraging homeowners to invest in flood insurance to protect their homes ahead of a winter that is predicted to be colder and wetter than usual. The city of Roseburg says flooding can happen anywhere rain or snow falls, not just in floodplains...
kezi.com
Lane County Waste Management trying to cut down on waste over the holidays
EUGENE, Ore. -- As the holidays arrive, the Lane County Waste Management Division is kicking off a six-week campaign to help cut down on waste. The idea behind the Simplify the Holidays campaign is to encourage residents and businesses to reimagine how they view the holiday season, and inspire joy while curbing waste.
klcc.org
LRAPA issues first “yellow” home wood heating advisory of the winter
People in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge are being asked to avoid using their wood stoves or fireplaces for the rest of the week. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued a “yellow” advisory, which the agency describes as a cautionary warning due to stagnant air. LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen said the current air mass is expected to stay in place all week long, "which means any smoke or any other pollutants that are added to that air mass is essentially ours to breathe until the next storm system moves on in to clear the air out.”
kezi.com
Experts say to reevaluate driving skills with age
EUGENE, Ore. -- Driving is an essential part of our lives. For many of us the skills we have behind the wheel are taken for granted. But, as we age it becomes increasingly important to reevaluate our skills so we know when it's time to finally give up the keys. The Eugene-Springfield Area is host to a number of Driving Schools.
kezi.com
Eugene city leaders host meeting for suggestions to improve downtown
EUGENE, Ore. -- City leaders hosted a meeting in Downtown Eugene with the public to see what types of things they’d like to see in the area, with an emphasis on public safety. Amanda D’Souza, the city’s Development Program Coordinator, says they’ve recently heard a lot of concerns from...
kqennewsradio.com
FIVE INJURED, VEHICLE INTO BUILDING TUESDAY AFTERNOON
Five people were injured with three taken to the hospital, after a vehicle drove into Seven Thai Restaurant in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fire Chief Tyler Christopherson of the Roseburg Fire Department said a minivan driven by a 94-year old...
kezi.com
Local church takes part in operation to donate supplies for winter nights
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County is partnering with CAHOOTS and a local church to try and keep unsheltered people warm this winter. The First Christian Church in Eugene is partnering with Lane County Health and Human Services to help with the newly-announced Operation Winter Stockpile, an effort to have plenty of warm winter clothing and supplies through donations that will help people experiencing homelessness. To help kick off the effort, CAHOOTS and the First Christian Church at 1166 Oak St. will host a one-day donation drive where community members can drop off donations on Friday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After the drive, community members will be able to drop off items at the church between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays.
Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County
A Redmond man was killed Monday evening when he crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 20 in Linn County and collided with a Lebanon Fire Department pumper truck, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. The post Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County appeared first on KTVZ.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality
The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
kezi.com
One dead, one injured after crash with fire truck outside Lebanon
LEBANON, Ore. -- One person suffered fatal injuries in a crash with a fire engine on Highway 20 just east of Lebanon Monday evening, according to the Oregon State Police. OSP said the crash happened on November 14 at about 6:36 p.m. near milepost 16 on Highway 20. They said their initial investigation showed that a Toyota Yaris operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a fire truck owned by the Lebanon Fire Department. According to OSP, the Toyota was reported as driving erratically prior to the crash, and impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor.
kezi.com
Five injured including two seriously hurt after car drives into Roseburg restaurant
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people were sent to the hospital, two with severe injuries, after a 94-year-old person drove through the front of a restaurant on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Roseburg Fire Department. RFD said that at 3:30 p.m. on November 15, the fire department, Roseburg Police Department, and...
kezi.com
Benton County puts homelessness center on May ballot
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Benton County voters will see a bond measure to include funding for a homelessness services facility to be included in the county’s ongoing Justice System Improvement Program. Benton County officials say that after surveying the community for interest in helping provide homelessness services, the Board of...
kezi.com
Eugene Mission preparing to help those in need during holidays, cold weather
EUGENE, Ore. -- Local organizations are doing what they can to prepare for the holidays and colder weather to make sure the people most in need are taken care of. The Eugene Mission says they’ll be providing meals for a number of their community partners to send out to people to enjoy. They have plenty of turkey that’s being packed up right now, and they say they’ll be serving more meals for Thanksgiving than ever before. Executive Director Sheryl Balthrop says now is an important time to show care to those in need.
nbc16.com
UPDATE: One person airlifted, the other hospitalized, after fight on 16th Avenue
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE:. On November 14, at 3:33 p.m., Eugene Police say that a man and his girlfriend were walking on 16th Avenue in Eugene, near Mill and High Street, when two men began to follow them. Police say that parties were known to each other. According to...
nbc16.com
Two teenagers arrested for DUII after driving the wrong way on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police arrested two teenagers Sunday morning for driving the wrong way on Beltline. Officials say around 6:25 a.m., November 13th, EPD officers responded to reports of two cars driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Beltline at Northwest Expressway. The drivers were a...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR INTERFERING WITH PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Roseburg Police cited a man for interfering with public transportation following an incident on Saturday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. the 53-year old was asked to exit a bus after he allegedly became confrontational with other passengers, but he refused. Officers arrived on the scene at the corner of Southeast Washington Avenue and Southeast Stephens Street, where the suspect allegedly threatened to assault them. He gave up when a taser was pointed at him, and he was taken into custody.
kezi.com
One person dead after single motorcycle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Springfield, Springfield Police confirmed. Emergency crews and officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Riverbend Dr. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drivers headed towards...
KVAL
Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk sniffs out and captures three suspects
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk has made another capture, according to the EPD Facebook page. EPD says that officers had located a stolen car that was abandoned in a residential neighborhood. K-9 Cwyk quickly got to work and used his nose; he lead police to a residential backyard.
Comments / 0