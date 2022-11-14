ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

🎅 Marshall's Wonderland of Lights 2022 🎅

Make your holiday magical with a family trip or even a Girl's Night Out escape to the annual celebration of Marshall's Wonderland of Lights. You can explore the area around the courthouse on foot OR enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through Historic Downtown Marshall, then grab dinner and shop for treasures in local shops or vendors market if you choose to go on those event dates.
MARSHALL, TX
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday giveaway with Tyler church

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church will have a drive-thru holiday food box distribution. The event will take place on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Bapitist Church in Tyler (1607 Troup Highway). Holiday food boxes will...
TYLER, TX
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas

TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
TYLER, TX
SPCA of East Texas is helping Maya find a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah, with the SPCA of East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off Maya, a five year old Rat Terrier Mix. Maya was rescued back in 2021 and is a total attention hog that loves wearing sweaters. For more information about Maya, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.
TYLER, TX
Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for 3rd time this month

Renovations will soon be made to the elementary classrooms and the elementary and middle school cafeterias. The kitchen will also expand and safety upgrades will be made to the playground. Retina specialist encourages eye exams during Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. November is Diabetic Eye...
LONGVIEW, TX
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer’s fourth annual Thanksgiving dinner

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Brandon Dodd joined East Texas Live to share some information on the fourth annual Gilmer Thanksgiving Dinner. According to Dodd, they are prepared to serve and feed around 2,000 people. For more information on Gilmer’s Thanksgiving Dinner, contact Karen Metzel at 903-629-6589.
GILMER, TX
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
TYLER, TX
Marsh Farm Road Bridge opens in Tyler

Construction of the Marsh Farm Road Bridge is now complete and the bridge was opened with a ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday. The bridge provides an east to west corridor opening between Paluxy Drive and U.S. Highway 69. The vision for this area began with the developer’s planning and communication...
TYLER, TX
Kudos to the Super 1 Manager in Longview, TX Who Paid Woman’s Bill

Shout out to the manager at Super 1 on Highway 80 in Longview, TX for being such a perfect example of kind customer service in ETX. So often, it seems like the headlines we read are mostly fraught with BAD NEWS. It can be exhausting, for sure. But here in East Texas, when we run across stories of people being kind to other people in Longview, Hallsville, Tyler, Kilgore, and all around East Texas, it's a reminder that there are still so many good things happening in this crazy world of ours.
LONGVIEW, TX
Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday

Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
KILGORE, TX
