macaronikid.com
🎅 Marshall's Wonderland of Lights 2022 🎅
Make your holiday magical with a family trip or even a Girl's Night Out escape to the annual celebration of Marshall's Wonderland of Lights. You can explore the area around the courthouse on foot OR enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through Historic Downtown Marshall, then grab dinner and shop for treasures in local shops or vendors market if you choose to go on those event dates.
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday giveaway with Tyler church
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church will have a drive-thru holiday food box distribution. The event will take place on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Bapitist Church in Tyler (1607 Troup Highway). Holiday food boxes will...
Melz Birthday Turkey Giveaway For East Texas Senior Citizens
We do this every year about this time as my birthday once again approaches. But instead of asking YOU for gifts, I want to GIVE BACK to you East Texas, especially to our elderly and senior citizens who made have trouble enjoying Thanksgiving this year. Once Again, I'm Teaming Up...
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas
TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
Longview Community Ministries provides free coats in annual event
LONGVIEW, Texas — NOTE FOR WEB: Story aired on Sunday's show at 10:17 p.m. It’s the season of giving for an East Texas community as Longview Community Ministries held its annual "Coats for Kids" event. Parents were able to choose from over 500 coats at the Sunday event...
SPCA of East Texas is helping Maya find a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah, with the SPCA of East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off Maya, a five year old Rat Terrier Mix. Maya was rescued back in 2021 and is a total attention hog that loves wearing sweaters. For more information about Maya, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.
KLTV
Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for 3rd time this month
Renovations will soon be made to the elementary classrooms and the elementary and middle school cafeterias. The kitchen will also expand and safety upgrades will be made to the playground.
ktalnews.com
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
Gilmer’s fourth annual Thanksgiving dinner
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Brandon Dodd joined East Texas Live to share some information on the fourth annual Gilmer Thanksgiving Dinner. According to Dodd, they are prepared to serve and feed around 2,000 people. For more information on Gilmer’s Thanksgiving Dinner, contact Karen Metzel at 903-629-6589.
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas
After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
inforney.com
Marsh Farm Road Bridge opens in Tyler
Construction of the Marsh Farm Road Bridge is now complete and the bridge was opened with a ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday. The bridge provides an east to west corridor opening between Paluxy Drive and U.S. Highway 69. The vision for this area began with the developer’s planning and communication...
Kudos to the Super 1 Manager in Longview, TX Who Paid Woman’s Bill
Shout out to the manager at Super 1 on Highway 80 in Longview, TX for being such a perfect example of kind customer service in ETX. So often, it seems like the headlines we read are mostly fraught with BAD NEWS. It can be exhausting, for sure. But here in East Texas, when we run across stories of people being kind to other people in Longview, Hallsville, Tyler, Kilgore, and all around East Texas, it's a reminder that there are still so many good things happening in this crazy world of ours.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Five D Cattle Company Steakhouse in Avinger
Avinger – In the far northeastern corner of the Lone Star State, you’ll find Avinger hidden amongst the tall trees of Texas. But this tiny town in the ArkLaTex is able to bring in hundreds of hungry Texans thanks to one popular place to get the perfect cut of meat.
Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday
Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
Shreveport Loses Another Youree Drive Business
Another blow to the retail world in southeast Shreveport. The Youree Drive corridor grew quickly and retail spots popped up from Southfield all the way out to Bert Kouns and beyond over the past 20 years. But that huge boom has slowed up a bit over the past couple of years.
Lanes reopened after overturned 18-wheeler closes traffic on Highway 271 in Tyler
UPDATE: All lanes of traffic on Highway 271 have been reopened, according to Tyler Police. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police are on the scene of a Thursday morning crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler in the 8800 block of Highway 271. Officials said all lanes of traffic on the highway are closed and drivers are […]
Experts share tips on how to heat your home safely, keep your electric bill low
TYLER, Texas (KETK)- It’s getting colder outside and that means East Texans are looking for ways to stay warm, including using space heaters. Right now, it is important to know how to keep your house heated safely. Knowing what kind of heater you need for your space, how long they can run, and how much […]
cbs19.tv
35 YEARS LATER: Residents remember deadly tornado outbreak that ripped through East Texas on Nov. 15, 1987
TYLER, Texas — Nov. 15 is the anniversary of one of worst tornado outbreaks in East Texas history. On a windy and warm Sunday afternoon, two supercells began their march from the southwest to the northeast across East Texas. When that stormy Sunday afternoon was over, five people were...
Cason residents who lost home due to tornado say it’s taking longer to make repairs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It’s been two weeks since an EF-3 tornado moved through Morris County. Some people in that area say it’s taking a bit longer to recover from the damage. Residents in Cason near Daingerfield mentioned they are frustrated with how slow the repair process is. They also say they are blessed […]
