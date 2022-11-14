MJF addressed backstage issues and Tony Khan after AEW Dynamite went off the air, live from Bridgeport, CT on Wednesday night. “I’d like to get real real quick with all y’all, real quick. Just give me a second. No bull—-. Everybody listen to me real quick. A lot of bull—- has gone on, a lot of bull—-. We all know it. However, let me make something crystal clear. Me and [Tony], we’ve been at odds once or twice. I’m not gonna stand here and pretend that’s not the case. But there’s something I take issue with that I’ve been seeing lately. Everybody make some noise if you’re a fan of professional wrestling. Now, you guys think you’re wrestling fans. Imagine for one second, if you had the opportunity to bring your love of professional wrestling out to the world and create an alternative. Would you do it? This man right here busts his a–, week in, week out to give not just you, but to give all the boys in the back an opportunity to show the world how much we love professional wrestling…

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO