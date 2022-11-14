Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
Backstage News Regarding Praise for Drew McIntyre
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
wrestleview.com
Producers Revealed for Last Night’s Raw
The WWE Producers have been revealed for last night’s RAW matches and segments from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Mustafa Ali vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Adam Pearce. * Mia Yim vs. Tamina Snuka was produced by WWE Hall of Famer...
wrestleview.com
WWE has “big plans” for WrestleMania 39
WWE is looking towards the future with its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA, with the tagline, ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.’. Although the event is still months away, there’s no doubt that WWE is planning big things for the...
wrestleview.com
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning
Since Triple H took over as WWE’s head of creative, he has brought back several stars, and he’s looking to bring back more stars. As previously reported, WWE has discussed various names about bringing back, including Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed in WWE. Jonah was part of...
wrestleview.com
Vince McMahon documentary reportedly airing next month
According to FW4Online, the Vince McMahon documentary “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon” next month. It was said that the two-hour documentary will air December 13 on Vice TV at 9:00 pm ET. It was originally scheduled to premiere on October 18, however it was supposedly moved due due to the original time-slot of 8:00 pm ET, which would have put it head to-head with NXT and the special Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite.
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
wrestleview.com
Current AEW Full Gear PPV Card; The Elite to return
Below is the current card for this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) are scheduled to making their return to AEW programming at the PPV, challenging Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Champions. -AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley defends against MJF.
wrestleview.com
Current card for this Friday’s live AEW Rampage on TNT
Below is the current card for this Friday’s special live AEW Rampage, which will be the final show before Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. -FTW Championship Match: Hook defends against Lee Moriarty. -Opening Round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament: Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer. -Eddie Kingston & Ortiz...
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar spotted in Birmingham on Monday, his wife indicates hospital stay
According to PWInsider, WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. It is being said there is no word why Orton was in Birmingham. However, this is the location of Andrews Sports Medicine is located and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Both of these medical facilities are operated by Dr. James Andrews, which is the doctor WWE sends is injured talents to for major surgeries.
wrestleview.com
MJF addresses backstage issues and Tony Khan after AEW Dynamite went off the air
MJF addressed backstage issues and Tony Khan after AEW Dynamite went off the air, live from Bridgeport, CT on Wednesday night. “I’d like to get real real quick with all y’all, real quick. Just give me a second. No bull—-. Everybody listen to me real quick. A lot of bull—- has gone on, a lot of bull—-. We all know it. However, let me make something crystal clear. Me and [Tony], we’ve been at odds once or twice. I’m not gonna stand here and pretend that’s not the case. But there’s something I take issue with that I’ve been seeing lately. Everybody make some noise if you’re a fan of professional wrestling. Now, you guys think you’re wrestling fans. Imagine for one second, if you had the opportunity to bring your love of professional wrestling out to the world and create an alternative. Would you do it? This man right here busts his a–, week in, week out to give not just you, but to give all the boys in the back an opportunity to show the world how much we love professional wrestling…
wrestleview.com
New concept match to take place at NXT Deadline next month
During Tuesday’s episode of NXT, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels revealed a new match concept called the Iron Survivor Challenge. Michaels announced there will be men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Matches taking place at the NXT Deadline premium live event on Saturday, December 10. It was also said the winner of the men’s match will be the No. 1 contender to the NXT Title, currently held by Bron Breakker and the winner of the women’s match will be the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Title, currently held by Mandy Rose.
wrestleview.com
WWE NXT Ratings and Key Demo (11/16/2022)
Viewership for Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 663,000 viewers. These numbers are about even from last week’s episode which drew an average of 664,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT pulled in a 0.19 rating, which is up from...
wrestleview.com
Changes to Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
During today’s Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan announced that The Bunny is not cleared to wrestle tonight on AEW Dynamite. Khan said that she is not feeling well but it was nothing too serious and Storm will now face Anna Jay. If Anna can get the win then she will get a future AEW Women’s World Title shot.
wrestleview.com
Jake Roberts provides an update on his health and AEW status
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he is back to work at AEW, and is no longer required to use an oxygen tank. The 67 year old Roberts was diagnosed with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) back in November 2020.
wrestleview.com
Latest Update on Kevin Owens’ Injury
Kevin Owens’ status for next Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series is in question after he suffered a sprained MCL he suffered in a single match against Austin Theory at Sunday’s live event, but we do have an update on the situation. While speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio,...
wrestleview.com
MJF addresses reports that he signed an extension with AEW, confirms movie roll and more
Ahead of his world title match at Saturday’s Full Gear, AEW star MJF spoke with the New York Post. He denied reports that he has signed a contract extension with the company. “I know the truth. I most certainly haven’t. I think that wrestling fans are kind of just...
wrestleview.com
WWE and A&E working on new legends bio to feature AEW star
According to a report from PWInsider, WWE and A&E are reportedly working on a new documentary on former WWE Superstar Paige, who now know as Saraya in AEW. The report notes the documentary will focus on the career of Paige in WWE and will be a “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E. It was also noted that it is unlikely the documentary will cover her surprise AEW debut that took place this past September at the Dynamite Grand Slam special. However, under the new WWE regime, that could change.
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Matches for Kentucky Chaos
Impact Wrestling has announced several matches for the upcoming Kentucky Chaos tapings, which will take place on Saturday, November 15 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The Kentucky Chaos tapings will take place the night after Friday’s Over Drive pay-per-view in the same venue. Tickets are on...
wrestleview.com
AEW Fight Forever preview with “Lights Out” to take place at Full Gear
AEW Games has announced on social media that a special preview of the AEW Fight Forever video game will be revealed at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. There is still no official release date for AEW Fight Forever. However, the game is available for pre-order through Amazon, Target and Sony. The video game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
wrestleview.com
AEW star confirms reports that she suffered an injury
AEW star Abadon took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm she suffered an injury at a recent independent wrestling show. We had previously reported Abadon had suffered an injury while working Warriors of Wrestling’s Intergender Warfare event in Brooklyn, NYC last Saturday. Initial reports indicated she broke her collarbone.
