Texas hopes to execute Stephen Barbee today for 2005 Tarrant County murders
TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune here. For the third time in four years, Texas is hoping to execute Stephen Barbee Wednesday evening. But first it must wait for courts to rule once again on the state’s handling of the prisoner’s religious rights in the death chamber.
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7, at Fort Worth home and then burying their bodies
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the...
WFAA
Text messages between adoptive parents reveal new details in death of 7-year-old Spring boy, court documents show
HOUSTON — Court documents revealed new details after the adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home were arrested. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the arrest on Tuesday afternoon. Jemaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested...
Dallas-Fort Worth consumers decidedly better off renting than buying a house, study indicates
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth is one of many housing markets in the nation where high home prices and mortgage rates make it better financially to rent than to buy, according to a new study. The four major metro areas in Texas all ranked strongly in favor of renting rather...
WFAA
Houston patrol unit riddled with bullet holes after man opens fire with 'AK-47-style' rifle, police
HOUSTON — A man armed with a rifle was shot multiple times after opening fire on police during a shootout early Thursday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 1 a.m. on Bingle Road near Highway 290. Houston police said this started when...
WFAA
Pass the potatoes! The most and least popular Thanksgiving foods in Texas, other states
HOUSTON — You've probably seen the stories: Sky-high turkey prices are ruffling a lot of feathers and other Thanksgiving favorites will also cost more. If you're looking for ways to save money, there are some traditional side dishes you could trim from the menu without many complaints, according to a Crestline survey.
Dallas one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
DALLAS — Dallas has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Texas' largest metro came in at No. 47 on the list of 100 top cities. It was last, however, among the three Texas cities to make the cut. Houston was the highest-ranked Texas city at No. 42, and Austin came in right behind Houston at No. 43.
WFAA
Vanessa Guillen Netflix documentary premieres today
The 20-year-old soldier was killed on post at Fort Hood. She was later found dismembered, burned and buried near the Leon River in Bell County, Texas.
WFAA
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mentone
TOYAH, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of west Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The quake struck west-southwest of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5.5 miles. It was followed by at least...
WFAA
Fentanyl vaccine potential ‘game changer’ for opioid epidemic, UH researchers say
HOUSTON — A research team led by the University of Houston has developed a vaccine that could block the opioid fentanyl from entering the brain, which would eliminate the drug’s “high.” They call the discovery a potential "game changer." Over 150 people die every day from...
WFAA
Should we expect snow in North Texas?
Some parts of the U.S. are already seeing their first big snowfall of the season. WFAA's Mariel Ruiz explains the chance at snowfall for the DFW area.
WFAA
Thanksgiving could be wet... here's what you need to know for the busy travel week
DALLAS — The holidays are just around the corner!. While this week's cold snap is ongoing, holiday travel is still top of mind. The pattern is shaping up to potentially bring rain in days leading up to Thanksgiving to on Thanksgiving itself. Exact timing and rain amounts are uncertain at this time, so keep checking back in! We will have a better idea of what the holiday system is doing over the weekend.
WFAA
Born at 25 weeks, weighing 1 pound, Houston girl set to celebrate her quinceañera
HOUSTON — It was the royal treatment for Genesis Tamez’s 15th birthday. Her family calls this milestone a miracle. To celebrate, she had everything from a limo, hair, makeup, and yes, even a custom dress. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made sure her family had everything they needed for her quinceañera.
WFAA
Snow flurries on the way? Latest cold front timing and chances for North Texas
DALLAS — It'll stay cold in the mornings and cool in the afternoons the rest of the week. A late week cold front brings colder air for some, light rain for few, and even flurries to fewer. Here's a rundown of what we're expecting:. Cold front Friday...and flurries?. Another...
Will grocery prices go down? Here’s what we found.
PLANO, Texas — The latest CPI report released this month shows year-over-year inflation slowed, but it remains near a 40-year high despite the Federal Reserve raising rates aggressively to bring inflation down to normal levels. Consumer prices are up 7.7% over the year ending in October, but that’s a...
Immersive entertainment venue heading to The Colony
THE COLONY, Texas — Los Angeles' immersive technology company Cosm has announced plans to build its second entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, according to a news release. Upon completion, the venue, which will span between 65,000 and 75,000 square feet, will provide guests with immersive technology across...
