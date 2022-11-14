ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

WFAA

Dallas one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world

DALLAS — Dallas has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Texas' largest metro came in at No. 47 on the list of 100 top cities. It was last, however, among the three Texas cities to make the cut. Houston was the highest-ranked Texas city at No. 42, and Austin came in right behind Houston at No. 43.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mentone

TOYAH, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of west Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The quake struck west-southwest of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5.5 miles. It was followed by at least...
MENTONE, TX
WFAA

Thanksgiving could be wet... here's what you need to know for the busy travel week

DALLAS — The holidays are just around the corner!. While this week's cold snap is ongoing, holiday travel is still top of mind. The pattern is shaping up to potentially bring rain in days leading up to Thanksgiving to on Thanksgiving itself. Exact timing and rain amounts are uncertain at this time, so keep checking back in! We will have a better idea of what the holiday system is doing over the weekend.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Will grocery prices go down? Here’s what we found.

PLANO, Texas — The latest CPI report released this month shows year-over-year inflation slowed, but it remains near a 40-year high despite the Federal Reserve raising rates aggressively to bring inflation down to normal levels. Consumer prices are up 7.7% over the year ending in October, but that’s a...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Immersive entertainment venue heading to The Colony

THE COLONY, Texas — Los Angeles' immersive technology company Cosm has announced plans to build its second entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, according to a news release. Upon completion, the venue, which will span between 65,000 and 75,000 square feet, will provide guests with immersive technology across...
THE COLONY, TX

