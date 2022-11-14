Read full article on original website
KLTV
Cass County Jail back in state compliance
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped from the jail on Aug. 29. He was apprehended on Aug. 31. It is customary for the Texas Commissioner on Jail Standards to inspect jails...
ktalnews.com
Student arrested after gun found at ETX high school
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers arrested a student at Hughes Springs High School in Cass County after a loaded gun was found on campus. According to a release from Hughes Springs ISD, a drug dog and handler were conducting a random search around 8:55 a.m. Thursday morning when they found a loaded gun inside a student’s car. The dog handler and Officer Mosley immediately took possession of the handgun.
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
ktoy1047.com
Investigators arrest officer after phone search
25-year-old Ki-Jona Wells of Idabel, Oklahoma, is a former correctional officer employed with the Telford Unit in New Boston. The Texas Office of the Inspector General sent investigators with a search warrant to the prison on September 14 to search Wells’ pickup. During the search, investigators recovered a cellular...
Couple indicted for kidnapping and murdering pregnant Arkansas woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces […]
Loaded handgun found in Hughes Springs High School student's car
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — A loaded handgun was found inside a Hughes Springs High School student's locked vehicle Thursday morning. Hughes Springs ISD said in a statement that the gun was found during a random search by a contracted drug dog and handler. An officer took immediate possession of the handgun.
easttexasradio.com
Update On Wood County Shooting
A man killed in a Wood County officer-involved shooting earlier this month pointed his gun at a deputy. At the same time, he was intoxicated and did not follow commands before he was fatally shot, according to a newly released document. A report from the Texas Attorney General’s Office identifies Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, as the person who died in the shooting on the evening of Nov. 4. It occurred on FM 852 at FM 2088 in the Winnsboro area.
KLTV
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a man missing since Nov. 5 has been found approximately one-half mile from where he was las reported seen. William Chad Martin, 38 years of age, of Ore City, was found Wednesday in the Latch...
KTRE
Report reveals how fatal Wood County deputy-involved shooting happened
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - An in-custody death report has shed light on what happened to end the life of a man in Winnsboro on November 4. The report states that Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, of Gilmer was shot by a deputy when Hodges pointed his gun at him. The incident...
East Texas law enforcement looking for woman accused of spending $4,000 on stolen credit cards
TEXARAKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are looking for a woman who is wanted on a felony warrant for credit card abuse. The Texarkana Texas Police Department said Jennifer Sines is accused of stealing $4,000 from the cards. A local company saw they had strange charges on their credit cards in October, and […]
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Arrests
A Hopkins County Deputy stopped to help a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30 and found a fake ID, suspected marijuana, and synthetic urine. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave the phony name. He had possession of methamphetamine, and the other Naples man had an outstanding warrant.
KLTV
Upshur County authorities seek public’s help in searching for missing person
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Ore City man. William Chad Martin, 38, was last seen in the woods near Live Oak Road in southwest Upshur County in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 5. Authorities said Martin’s girlfriend reported they had been smoking methamphetamine before attempting to steal tires. However, when they believed to have been discovered by law enforcement, she said they ran into the woods in an attempt to flee. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that no such incident had been reported by any area law enforcement agency in that time period. The sheriff’s office speculates that perhaps they had mistaken the lights of an electric company work crew truck.
Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating This Woman For Credit Card Theft
Texarkana Texas Police need your help in locating a woman who now has a felony warrant out for her arrest for credit card abuse. The thing is, these credit cards are not hers to abuse.TTPD posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jennifer Sines. According to the...
ktoy1047.com
Police cancel BOLO
60-year-old Rosalyn Stewart was reported missing by her family after she left a residence on East 18th Street around 7 a.m. on November 14. Stewart’s family grew concerned when she could not be located. Stewart was located before 11 a.m. yesterday. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced funding...
easttexasradio.com
Upshur County Starts Moving Out Of Courthouse
The Upshur County court authorized the judge to go into an inter-local agreement with Gilmer ISD this week. As a result, they will relocate everyone in the courthouse for three years while they renovate the building and will move into a vacant school building. They project the renovations to cost under $14 million, according to Judge Tefteller. The Texas Historical Commission has decided to model the upgrades after the original courthouse they built around 1872.
ktoy1047.com
Hope police seek missing teen
16-year-old Sebastian Hernandez-Velazquez was reported missing yesterday by police. Hernandez-Velazquez is a thin Hispanic male with slightly curly brown hair. Anyone with information about his location should contact the Hope Police.
KTBS
Bowie County declares disaster relief in aftermath of tornado
TEXARKANA, Texas – In the aftermath of the Nov. 4 tornadic destruction, Bowie County commissioners on Monday voted to apply for federal disaster relief. Bowie County was hard hit and is still recovering from the EF-3 tornado that blew through the area. The hardest hit by the 140 mph...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Approves Local State Of Disaster
The Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved the declaration of a local state of disaster regarding an ‘invasion’ from Mexico on Monday. According to the order, “The health, safety, and welfare of Hopkins County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
ktalnews.com
Texarkana Texas firefighters receive special thank you gift
Academy Sports and Outdoors expressed its gratitude to Texarkana Texas firefighters on Wednesday with a special donation. Texarkana Texas firefighters receive special thank …. Academy Sports and Outdoors expressed its gratitude to Texarkana Texas firefighters on Wednesday with a special donation. Nancy Pelosi gets standing ovation announcing she …. Speaker...
KSLA
Texarkana ISD teachers receive $1,000 retention bonuses
The United Way of Northwest Louisiana released their ALICE research this November. KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish,...
