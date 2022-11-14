Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Related
rejournals.com
How strong is the commercial real estate market in St. Louis? That depends on what you mean by ‘St. Louis’
Is demand strong for commercial real estate in St. Louis? Are investors looking for industrial and multifamily space here in which to sink their dollars? Are vacancy rates falling in retail strip centers? Are companies searching out Class-A office space?. The answers depend upon how you define the St. Louis...
St. Louis Icon Andy Cohen Went to Rehab (the Bar)
The St. Louis native and Bravo star visited town over the weekend
LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms
Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms.
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
FOX2now.com
7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning
A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. Visitation scheduled Wedensday morning for late Dr. …
feastmagazine.com
Feeling nostalgic? These snacks and drinks from are a blast from the past
In a town built on beer, 4 Hands’ City Wide American pale ale has become a classic. But with an expansive collection of seasonal beers, hard seltzers and non-alcoholic options, the brewery proves it’s possible to be both timeless and experimental. This year, 4 Hands’ beloved Chocolate Milk Stout gets an old-school twist – you can buy a new variety pack with cinnamon sugar, fruity flakes and cocoa stouts.
Anti-smash windows astound St. Louis business owners
Businesses are fighting back against would-be criminals with a product you have to see to believe.
stlpinchhits.com
Hochman: This St. Louis native hit .325 in the minors. Then he died in Vietnam.
His name was destined to be on a baseball card, but it ended up on a tombstone first. On Saturday, a soft layer of snow coated the departed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Gloom loomed from the gray sky. In the 31-degree cold, the whipping wind was incessant. And inscribed on one of the off-white graves, which looked like all the others in this row, and every row, row after row, thousands and thousands of Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice, was his name:
Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge
A Missouri judge Monday dismissed the City of St. Louis’ effort to block a 2021 law bolstering protections for police under investigation for misconduct. The city sued in December asking Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to toss out the “Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights,” a list of new requirements that includes giving officers […] The post St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Roland Johnson, St. Louis Soul Giant, Has Left the Building
One of St. Louis’ finest performers has left the building. Roland Johnson, the king of St. Louis blues and soul, has moved on to that great Stax studio in the sky. When news of his passing hit the internet late Tuesday night, the tributes started rolling out. The charismatic vocalist had captured the hearts of generations of St. Louisans with his magnetic presence, his welcoming nature and his smooth, smooth voice. In a post to its fans on Facebook, the Funky Butt Brass Band shared this favorite memory: "He was a wild card and we never knew what was about to go down when he took the stage.
'Our best is not good enough': St. Louis advocates for unhoused race to make bed space
ST. LOUIS — Tucked into a Maryland Heights neighborhood, staff at Loaves and Fishes know they're trying to stay above the surface in their fight against homelessness but they need more space for the lifeboats. "Unfortunately right now, our best is not good enough. The need is growing at...
KMOV
West County family looking for permanent home for unique WWII model planes
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - Memories built over decades in a West County basement are looking for a new home. A local man spent years crafting and painting hundreds of World War II model planes, and now, his family is looking for a permanent home for the collection. “The ones he...
KSDK
A Place to Call Home: Chris and Mikail
ST. LOUIS — 13-year-old Chris and 10-year-old Mikail have bright futures ahead of them. Mikail wants to go into the army and Chris wants to start his own business. Like many siblings in foster care, these two brothers live in separate homes. They are hoping to find one forever family. Chris and Mikail also have a little wish. They would like to spend the day together at Dave and Busters. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.
Time Travel to a St. Louis Burger Place, Same as it Was in 1957
For many people, there are few things in life more satisfying than a good burger. If you are of the opinion that they "don't make them like they used to", you can time travel to a burger place in St. Louis that truly hasn't changed since they started way back in 1957.
stlmag.com
St. Louis beers that perfectly complement a Thanksgiving meal
Thanksgiving is a day centered around a feast. And as with any good meal, beer can play an integral part in the experience. The key is planning your beer menu to complement your meal. Thanks to St. Louis' wide variety of local craft breweries, you should have no problem pairing local beers with main courses, side dishes, and, of course, dessert. We've assembled a traditional Thanksgiving meal featuring two main dishes, cranberry sauce, two sides, and pumpkin pie for dessert. And if your menu is different, then just remember that pairing combinations work best when they share common flavor or aroma elements. (We often refer to this food pairings chart from the Brewers Association for guidelines and ideas.)
Business break-in in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning
Another business break-in happened in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning.
'I want to see justice done': St. Louis Co. mom among hundreds suing over Coldwater Creek contamination
FLORISSANT, Mo. — For 32 years, Mary Clynes has witnessed her child struggle. Her daughter Melissa was born with a condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. It's a rare birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. "The only cure for that is a heart transplant or...
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
Queen of Hearts drawing grows to $665,947 after another loss
After a week off for election day, the Queen of Hearts drawing was back Tuesday in Waterloo, and the jackpot keeps growing as another ticket holder loses picking the queen of hearts card.
Comments / 0