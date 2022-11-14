Read full article on original website
Sunset Bay Lodge Guanaja Makes Dive Industry Debut at DEMA Show
During DEMA Show 2022, attendees were introduced to the brand new Sunset Bay Lodge located on the beautiful island of Guanaja, Honduras. It is situated on a secluded boat access only private beach near the main Guanaja town of Mangrove Bight and boasts a full service restaurant, beautiful swimming pool and a large 15 hammock thatched hut on the beach for lounging. With beautiful accommodations including four beach cabana’s and four private cabins on in the main house. All units have instant hot water and air conditioning. We have unlimited access to beach diving and snorkeling; we also have a full-service dive center and are a short boat ride from some of the best dive sites in the Caribbean!
DAN Thanks Dive Pros and Businesses for a Great 2022
Divers Alert Network has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. Its Enhanced Membership, launched earlier this year, has already been adopted by more than half of its members. Its liability insurance program has been embraced by every training agency in the industry. And now, DAN has the highest number of Business Members and Professional Members in the history of the organization.
THANK YOU from DEMA Board of Directors and Staff; Post Show Attendee Survey Now Open
THANK YOU from DEMA Board of Directors and Staff; Post Show Attendee Survey Now Open
Mexico Liveaboards DEMA Show Specials EXTENDED
GET 5+1 OR 13+3 ABOARD QUINO EL GUARDIAN LIVEABOARD. Quino el Guardian offers the same world-class crew and cuisine as Rocio del Mar in a more casual atmostphere. Prices are quad occupancy and include everything except transfers, park fees, nitrox, and crew gratuity. Offer is for new bookings only and...
Latest Edition of Caribbean Reef Life Guide Unveiled at DEMA Show 2022
The recent DEMA Show in Orlando was the perfect setting for the debut of the Fourth Edition of the popular Caribbean Reef Life guide series from Mickey Charteris. With more than 10,000 copies of the popular guide already sold, this latest edition includes updated species information, photos and tips for savvy dive travelers.
