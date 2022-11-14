The annual DEMA Show, the largest trade-only event in the world for companies doing business in the scuba diving, ocean water sports, and adventure/dive travel industries, attracts hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of dive and travel industry professionals from around the world. In addition to providing an arena in which to conduct business and network, DEMA Show offers participants the most extensive educational opportunities in the industry, including DEMA-Sponsored education and exhibitor-sponsored seminars from participating manufacturers, travel destinations, dive certification organizations and more. DEMA Show 2022 will take place November 1-4 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. DEMA Show is produced by DEMA, the Diving Equipment & Marketing Association, an international, non-profit trade association with the mission of bringing businesses together to grow the diving industry worldwide. Funds raised through DEMA Show and membership revenue support programs that directly benefit the recreational diving industry. Learn more about DEMA Show at DEMAShow.com and follow DEMA Show on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO