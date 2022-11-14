Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO