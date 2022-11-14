Read full article on original website
KARE
Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
FOX Sports
Carolina plays Colorado in a non-conference matchup
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche face off in a non-conference matchup. Carolina is 4-2-0 at home and 10-5-1 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 3-0-1 in one-goal games. Colorado has...
NHL
NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game
TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
NHL
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
NHL
Bruins Activate Jeremy Swayman; Assign Keith Kinkaid
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 16, that the team has added goaltender Jeremy Swayman to the active roster and assigned goaltender Keith Kinkaid to Providence. Swayman, 23, has made four appearances with Boston this season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.45 goals against...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (14) Goals - Kadri (7) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (23) Goals - Steven Stamkos (8)
NHL
FLAMES LOSE OPENER
TAMPA - The Flames fell 4-1 to the Lightning Thursday night at Amalie Arena to kick off their season-long six-game road trip through the U.S. The loss ended Calgary's two-game win streak. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames are now 7-7-2 on the season, while the Lightning improved to 10-6-1.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 17, 2022
Golden Knights close out homestand against Coyotes. The Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0) will try to bounce back as they host the Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. CANNED FOOD...
Winterhawks with 6th in a row, snap Calgary’s streak
The Portland Winterhawks had one of their best wins of the young season Tuesday night, beating the Calgary Hitmen 4-1 at the Coliseum. It’s Portland’s 6th win in a row, and it snapped Calgary’s 7-game winning streak. They won without having to rely on their power play,...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Capitals
BLUES Debuting their all-new Reverse Retro sweaters, the St. Louis Blues kick off a three-game homestand on Thursday following a successful road trip. After weathering an eight-game losing streak, the Blues have now won four in a row and are starting to once again resemble the team that took the eventual champions to six games during last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (8-6-1) close out their homestand with a matchup against the Devils (12-3-0) at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis has every reason to be proud of his group after Saturday night's 5-4 overtime...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
NHL
Crosby has two goals, two assists to push Penguins past Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Sidney Crosby had two goals and two assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-4 at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 19 saves for the Penguins (7-7-3), who won for the third time in their past five games.
NHL
Prospecting: Winning and Scoring Ways
Many Kraken prospects are off to strong starts, including 2022 picks Jani Nyman, Ty Nelson and Kyle Jackson. Plus, AHL affiliate Coachella Valley is 'En Fuego'. Some of the Kraken front office and amateur scouting staff attended the 2022 U18 Five Nations tournament in Plymouth, MI, last week, evaluating potential draft choices next summer. It's a chance to evaluate top players from five countries - USA, Czechia, Sweden, Finland and Switzerland, compete against some of the best prospects from each country.
NHL
Greiss makes 47 saves, Blues top Capitals for fifth straight win
ST. LOUIS -- Thomas Greiss made 47 saves, and the St. Louis Blues won their fifth straight game by holding off the Washington Capitals, 5-4 in a six-round shootout at Enterprise Center on Thursday. Ryan O'Reilly scored to extend his point streak to four games, Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists,...
NHL
On Campus: Ford, Lee among 10 undrafted players on NHL scouts' radar
Providence College forward plays all situations, Denver defenseman had important role on NCAA championship team. NHL teams won't start signing NCAA free agents until the end of the college season months from now, but it's not too soon to look at some of the players in the running for contracts.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Schultz, Jones Lead Kraken OT Win
In a showdown between 2022 Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin and 2022 free agent signee Martin Jones, Kraken win, 3-2, on Justin Schultz's second goal of night. In the sort of game the Kraken have to win to stay in the playoff hunt this season, Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the night to win in overtime, 3-2. It's the Kraken's first OT victory of the season and backs up a spectacular 28-save night from SEA goalie Martin Jones.
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets battle way to win over Montreal
Kuraly, Olivier key back-and-forth victory over the Canadiens that extends CBJ point streak. Inhale, exhale. (Or as Blue Jackets fans have heard before, breathe in, breathe out.) CBJ fans rode the roller coaster Thursday night, but in the end it was a fun ride as Columbus finished off a 6-4 victory against Montreal in Nationwide Arena. The victory moved the Jackets to 3-0-1 in their last four games and likely didn't even come at a cost -- as far as we know, everyone got through the contest unscathed on the injury front.
