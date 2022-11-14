ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

myfoxzone.com

Beto O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race

TEXAS, USA — The leaders of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for governor generally defended their strategy Monday, saying they made a valiant effort despite a formidable incumbent and national headwinds. At the same time, they said they were looking into a range of decisions they made on the way to an 11-percentage-point loss to Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

Gov. Abbott says he's now sending buses of migrants to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Nov. 15 that the State of Texas has started busing migrants to Philadelphia, adding the city to a list of places already receiving migrants from Texas. Philadelphia will now be the fourth U.S. city Abbott has sent migrants to after buses of...
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
SALISBURY, NC
myfoxzone.com

State Representative Landgraf file Texas Energy Independence Act

TEXAS, USA — State Representative Brooks Langraf has filed a house bill attempting to prevent the implementation of any federal regulations on oil or gas production in Texas. “The goal of HB 33 is to ensure no Texas state taxpayer dollars or resources are used to implement any new...
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

State Fair of Texas announces 2023 dates

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has announced its 2023 dates. In 2022, the State Fair of Texas saw 2.4 million guests during its three-week run. Artists everywhere can submit their designs for Big Tex's Lucchese boots for the 2023 State Fair of Texas. The contest closes on Jan. 31, 2023 and the winner will be announced on March 2, 2023.
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

AAA expects more robust Thanksgiving travel in Texas compared to 2021

DALLAS — A week from now, roads and airports in Texas will be packed to the gills as Thanksgiving travel officially lifts off. And this year? The American Automobile Association forecasts a stronger Thanksgiving travel season than in 2021 for Texas; however, not as strong as pre-pandemic numbers from 2019.
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mentone

TOYAH, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of west Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The quake struck west-southwest of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5.5 miles. It was followed by eight aftershocks,...
MENTONE, TX

