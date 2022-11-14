Read full article on original website
myfoxzone.com
Beto O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race
TEXAS, USA — The leaders of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for governor generally defended their strategy Monday, saying they made a valiant effort despite a formidable incumbent and national headwinds. At the same time, they said they were looking into a range of decisions they made on the way to an 11-percentage-point loss to Gov. Greg Abbott.
myfoxzone.com
Lawmaker files bills aimed at making language in Texas Constitution, Texas Penal Code more LGBTQ-inclusive
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Thursday, more than 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
myfoxzone.com
Gov. Abbott says he's now sending buses of migrants to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Nov. 15 that the State of Texas has started busing migrants to Philadelphia, adding the city to a list of places already receiving migrants from Texas. Philadelphia will now be the fourth U.S. city Abbott has sent migrants to after buses of...
myfoxzone.com
Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
myfoxzone.com
State Representative Landgraf file Texas Energy Independence Act
TEXAS, USA — State Representative Brooks Langraf has filed a house bill attempting to prevent the implementation of any federal regulations on oil or gas production in Texas. “The goal of HB 33 is to ensure no Texas state taxpayer dollars or resources are used to implement any new...
myfoxzone.com
State Fair of Texas announces 2023 dates
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has announced its 2023 dates. In 2022, the State Fair of Texas saw 2.4 million guests during its three-week run. Artists everywhere can submit their designs for Big Tex's Lucchese boots for the 2023 State Fair of Texas. The contest closes on Jan. 31, 2023 and the winner will be announced on March 2, 2023.
myfoxzone.com
Pass the potatoes! The most and least popular Thanksgiving foods in Texas, other states
HOUSTON — You've probably seen the stories: Sky-high turkey prices are ruffling a lot of feathers and other Thanksgiving favorites will also cost more. If you're looking for ways to save money, there are some traditional side dishes you could trim from the menu without many complaints, according to a Crestline survey.
myfoxzone.com
AAA expects more robust Thanksgiving travel in Texas compared to 2021
DALLAS — A week from now, roads and airports in Texas will be packed to the gills as Thanksgiving travel officially lifts off. And this year? The American Automobile Association forecasts a stronger Thanksgiving travel season than in 2021 for Texas; however, not as strong as pre-pandemic numbers from 2019.
myfoxzone.com
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mentone
TOYAH, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of west Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The quake struck west-southwest of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5.5 miles. It was followed by eight aftershocks,...
myfoxzone.com
Born at 25 weeks, weighing 1 pound, Houston girl set to celebrate her quinceañera
HOUSTON — It was the royal treatment for Genesis Tamez’s 15th birthday. Her family calls this milestone a miracle. To celebrate, she had everything from a limo, hair, makeup, and yes, even a custom dress. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made sure her family had everything they needed for her quinceañera.
