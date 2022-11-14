Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Cass County Jail back in state compliance
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped from the jail on Aug. 29. He was apprehended on Aug. 31. It is customary for the Texas Commissioner on Jail Standards to inspect jails...
ktalnews.com
Student arrested after gun found at ETX high school
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers arrested a student at Hughes Springs High School in Cass County after a loaded gun was found on campus. According to a release from Hughes Springs ISD, a drug dog and handler were conducting a random search around 8:55 a.m. Thursday morning when they found a loaded gun inside a student’s car. The dog handler and Officer Mosley immediately took possession of the handgun.
Loaded handgun found inside student’s locked car, Hughes Springs ISD says
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A loaded handgun was found inside a locked vehicle belonging to a Hughes Springs High School student on Thursday morning. The gun was found as a result of a random search by a contracted drug dog and handler around 8:55 a.m. The dog handler and an officer “took immediate possession […]
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
ktoy1047.com
Investigators arrest officer after phone search
25-year-old Ki-Jona Wells of Idabel, Oklahoma, is a former correctional officer employed with the Telford Unit in New Boston. The Texas Office of the Inspector General sent investigators with a search warrant to the prison on September 14 to search Wells’ pickup. During the search, investigators recovered a cellular...
Couple indicted for kidnapping and murdering pregnant Arkansas woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces […]
Fruitvale Man Jailed On Felony DWI Charge
4 Others Booked On Misdemeanor Intoxication Charges. A 38-year-old Fruitvale man was jailed on a felony DWI charge and four others were booked in on misdemeanor intoxication charges over the Nov. 11-13 weekend. SH 19 DWI Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a silver...
East Texas law enforcement looking for woman accused of spending $4,000 on stolen credit cards
TEXARAKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are looking for a woman who is wanted on a felony warrant for credit card abuse. The Texarkana Texas Police Department said Jennifer Sines is accused of stealing $4,000 from the cards. A local company saw they had strange charges on their credit cards in October, and […]
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report for Nov. 7-13, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Nov. 7-13, 2022, included:. Juanita Perez, 30 years of age, of Dallas, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2022, Possession of 1 Gram or More But Less Than 4 Grams of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Arrests
A Hopkins County Deputy stopped to help a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30 and found a fake ID, suspected marijuana, and synthetic urine. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave the phony name. He had possession of methamphetamine, and the other Naples man had an outstanding warrant.
KLTV
Upshur County authorities seek public’s help in searching for missing person
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Ore City man. William Chad Martin, 38, was last seen in the woods near Live Oak Road in southwest Upshur County in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 5. Authorities said Martin’s girlfriend reported they had been smoking methamphetamine before attempting to steal tires. However, when they believed to have been discovered by law enforcement, she said they ran into the woods in an attempt to flee. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that no such incident had been reported by any area law enforcement agency in that time period. The sheriff’s office speculates that perhaps they had mistaken the lights of an electric company work crew truck.
Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating This Woman For Credit Card Theft
Texarkana Texas Police need your help in locating a woman who now has a felony warrant out for her arrest for credit card abuse. The thing is, these credit cards are not hers to abuse.TTPD posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jennifer Sines. According to the...
ktoy1047.com
Police cancel BOLO
60-year-old Rosalyn Stewart was reported missing by her family after she left a residence on East 18th Street around 7 a.m. on November 14. Stewart’s family grew concerned when she could not be located. Stewart was located before 11 a.m. yesterday. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced funding...
Hope Police Need Your Help in Locating Missing Arkansas Teen
The Hope Police is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy. According to the Hope Police Facebook page, 16-year-old male teenager Sebastian Hernandez-Velazquez is missing. If you know or have seen Sebastian or know of any location where he may be, you are asked to contact the Hope...
inforney.com
Bowie County declares disaster relief in aftermath of tornado
TEXARKANA, Texas – In the aftermath of the Nov. 4 tornadic destruction, Bowie County commissioners on Monday voted to apply for federal disaster relief. Bowie County was hard hit and is still recovering from the EF-3 tornado that blew through the area. The hardest hit by the 140 mph...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Approves Local State Of Disaster
The Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved the declaration of a local state of disaster regarding an ‘invasion’ from Mexico on Monday. According to the order, “The health, safety, and welfare of Hopkins County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
KLTV
Wood County Constable Indicted
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas
Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh and youngest woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
Daingerfield teacher suspended for ‘unprofessional conduct’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Daingerfield Lone Star ISD announced on Facebook Friday that a DLSISD teacher has been suspended after being reported by a student for unprofessional conduct. The teacher resigned after officials conducted an internal investigation into the reports, according to DLSISD. They added that the matter was the subject of much discussion on […]
easttexasradio.com
Clarksville ISD Superintendent Leaving
Clarksville ISD Superintendent Kermit Ward announced that he is leaving the position. The board hired Ward four years ago. Ward stated that Clarksville is in a better place financially and academically and, in a few months, will be equipped with updated facilities. His last day will be in the first few weeks of December.
Eagle 106.3
Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT
Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0