Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom about to give birth finds out nurses have same name as her twins: "Meant to be"Amy ChristieDenver, CO
300-unit apartment project announced in ParkerInna DParker, CO
Parker plans to launch long-awaited restoration project in JanuaryNatasha LovatoParker, CO
DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measuresSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
At Denver’s newest pop-up restaurant, a blindfold is requiredBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Costco opening moved to spring 2023
A variety of factors have combined to move the opening of Longmont’s Costco warehouse store to spring 2023, say city officials. Costco originally indicated the 150,000-square-foot store would open its doors to customers no later than July 2024. A projected start date was then set for the third quarter of 2023, said Dale Rademacher, special project assistant for the city of Longmont.
Parker plans to launch long-awaited restoration project in January
Parker Officials map out the Dransfeldt Road Extension Project.The Town of Parker. (Parker, Colo.) The town of Parker plans to start an ambitious project in the New Year that includes constructing the longest bridge the town’s ever built.
milehighcre.com
Denver’s Tallest Mass Timber Building Set to Break Ground in 2023
Denver’s tallest mass timber building will break ground in July 2023, Denver-based Tres Birds announced today. Situated in the RiNo Arts District, the 12-story multifamily building named “Return to Form” will be located at 3495 Wynkoop Street and will include 84 dwelling units including four penthouse units, 32 two-bedroom units, 32 one-bedroom units, and 16 studio units. Four of the units will be affordable as defined by the City of Denver.
Aurora-based American Financing lays off more than half of its workforce
The company announced Wednesday that 194 of its 305 employees would have to find a new job due to "unforeseeable business circumstances."
glendalecherrycreek.com
Dark Shadow Cast Over Larimer Square’s Future
Loss Of Larimer Looms As New Owner Runs Restaurants, Retailers Out Of The Historic Heart, Soul Of Downtown Denver. Larimer Square — the Mile High City’s first historic district — first landed on the National Trust for Historic Place’s list of “most endangered historic places” in 2018. As 2022 draws to an end, a steady stream of restaurants and retailers on the city’s oldest commercial block have disclosed they are closing their doors.
highlandsranchherald.net
Castle Rock purchases historic schoolhouse
Castle Rock is moving forward with purchasing the historic Castle Rock Elementary School building from the Douglas County School District in an effort to preserve and repurpose the 125-year-old structure. The Castle Rock Town Council unanimously approved a contract to purchase the former schoolhouse, located at 312 Cantril Street, for...
Denver acquires 2 motels along Colfax Ave. to expand affordable housing options
The City of Denver has acquired two motels along Colfax Avenue for future development for affordable housing or housing the unhoused. The Denver City Council approved the $983,000 contract to help acquire the Sand and Sage Motel and the Westerner Motel. The properties are located on East Colfax Avenue near Yosemite Street. The city said the acquisition is part of its effort to find shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Another option up for consideration is redeveloping the motels into affordable housing.
milehighcre.com
Partnership Behind Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Acquires Former El Chapultepec and Giggling Grizzly Properties
Today, during a ceremonial groundbreaking for Riot House at 1920 Market St., Monfort Companies, Riot Hospitality Group, Circle West Architects and JACO General Contractor, announced its acquisition of the former El Chapultepec building at 1962 Market St. and the Giggling Grizzley at 1320 20th St. Monfort paid $5.38 million for both properties, according to property records.
milehighcre.com
GH Phipps and Ramirez Hospitality Group Break Ground on Los Dos Potrillos Castle Rock
GH Phipps and Ramirez Hospitality group recently celebrated the groundbreaking for the Los Dos Potrillos restaurant in Castle Rock. GH Phipps’ Special Projects Group was awarded the project. Ely Architecture will serve as the architect. The new, 8,2000-square-foot, $4.7 million Mexican restaurant consists of over-ex earthwork, a slab-on-grade foundation...
Boulder County buys $10.8 million Heil Valley Ranch parcel
Boulder County commissioners approved a $10.8 million purchase on 586 acres in Heil Valley Ranch. The county has been leasing the land, located in the middle of the open space property west of Longmont, from the Colorado State Land Board since 1998. Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase during Tuesday’s meeting.
milehighcre.com
South Florida and New York-Based Investment and Development Firm Opens Denver Office
BH3 Management, a South Florida and New York-based real estate investment and development firm led by Co-CEOs Gregory Freedman and Daniel Lebensohn, is expanding its company and real estate interests into Denver. The company has signed an office lease at 162 Adams Street in Cherry Creek North and anticipates its five-person team will double within a year.
milehighcre.com
Movers and Shakers Week Ending 11.18.22
Collab Architecture’s Jordan Lockner, AIA Named CU Boulder’s ENVD Young Designer of the Year. The University of Colorado Boulder Program in Environmental Design announced the recipient of the 2022 Environmental Design Alumni Award. This year’s honoree for the Young Designer Award is Collab Architecture’s Jordan Lockner. The ENVD Alumni Award honors individuals who have demonstrated leadership and made significant contributions to the design and architectural professions.
Denver International Airport begins construction of new security area
Denver International Airport will begin construction of a security checkpoint on the northeast side of Level 6 this week, resulting in multiple closures in and outside the Jeppesen Terminal until the project's projected completion in 2026. The expansion is part of the $1.3 billion Great Hall Completion Project, which began...
Westword
Stay Away: Greenwood Village Motel Ordinance Shut the Door on Sue Sanders
On July 22, Steve Naus met Sue Sanders for lunch at the Beau Jo's in Evergreen, where she was living in her car. With a deep — and depressing — discussion on the menu, their lunch began at noon, and the two friends stayed until about five o'clock in the afternoon.
Lakewood woman reimbursed thousands after months-long battle with Best Buy
As people look for appliance deals this holiday season, a Lakewood woman has some advice for Best Buy shoppers.
Snow shoveling rules and resources for Denver metro area
COLORADO, USA — Another winter storm has arrived in Colorado. In many places in the Denver metro area, residents have 24 hours after the snow stops to get the sidewalks around their home cleared, or they could face fines. It's also just a courteous thing to do. And don't...
Denver restaurant one of best 'fine dining' spots in US, says TripAdvisor
According to TripAdvisor, one of the best 'fine dining' restaurants in the country is located in the Mile High City. Earning a spot on the travel recommendation website's 2022 Travel's Choice 'Best of the Best' list is Denver's Rioja. Ranking 22nd on a list of 25 top picks, Rioja has a TripAdvisor rating of 4.5 with more than 1,900 reviews. This rating is good enough to rank the spot as the 14th highest-rated restaurant in Denver, regardless of category, on a list of 1,931 local establishments.
Smash-and-grab criminals target small businesses with ATMs
A group of thieves are targeting small businesses across the Denver metro area, and those with ATMs at their stores are especially popular targets. The victimized businesses includes liquor stores, bars and marijuana shops. Investigators believe the thieves, who wear masks and gloves, may have gotten away with more than $1 million. CBS News Colorado interviewed several of the business owners who have been targeted, and they all said they weren't aware of how extensive the criminal operation appears to be. "At first I thought I was a target for no apparent reason," said Girum Alamayehu, owner...
milehighcre.com
Heritage Golf Group Enters Colorado Market, Acquires 3 Colorado Golf Clubs
Heritage Golf Group, the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S., has acquired three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver area. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs are Heritage Golf Group’s first locations in the Western U.S.
Denver7 Gives gifts shopping spree to mom who lost everything in Lakewood fire
Denver7 Gives viewers have raised more than $8,000 to help Ayonceé Hicks and her baby, Demarion, after they lost everything in a Lakewood apartment fire.
Comments / 2