A group of thieves are targeting small businesses across the Denver metro area, and those with ATMs at their stores are especially popular targets. The victimized businesses includes liquor stores, bars and marijuana shops. Investigators believe the thieves, who wear masks and gloves, may have gotten away with more than $1 million. CBS News Colorado interviewed several of the business owners who have been targeted, and they all said they weren't aware of how extensive the criminal operation appears to be. "At first I thought I was a target for no apparent reason," said Girum Alamayehu, owner...

AURORA, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO