Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Monday night
The Washington Commanders head into Lincoln Financial Field to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Washington
Cowboys WATCH: Commanders at Eagles: Can Washington Help Dallas in NFC East?
Washington knows it'll need to do everything possible to keep Jalen Hurts from taking over the game again if the Commanders are going to win on 'Monday Night Football.' And the Cowboys will be watching ...
NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles are still the best in the conference after week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to keep their undefeated streak alive tonight against the Washington Commanders. But as the NFL season passes the halfway mark, there’s much more on the line than just the streak. The Eagles are still sat atop the NFC totem pole, but things are heating up.
Eagles' Nick Sirianni on loss to Commanders: 'We played like crap'
The Eagles' hopes of an undefeated season were put to an end on Monday night, and their head coach attributed the defeat to the team's lack of high-level play.
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers betting odds: Titans are underdogs in Lambeau Field
The Tennessee Titans are 3 point underdogs for Thursday's Week 11 NFL game against the Green Bay Packers, according to Tipico. The Titans' money line is currently +145, while the Packers' money line is -170. The over/under is 41 1/2 points. Tennessee is 6-3 and is coming off a 17-10...
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie surprises fans at tailgate before MNF game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Before the Philadelphia Eagles' Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders, owner Jeffrey Lurie surprised tailgaters outside Lincoln Financial Field.It was chaos the second Lurie's caravan of golf carts pulled up in the middle of the parking lot.The Birds' owner swapped his usual suit and tie for a hoodie, and for a few moments, he was just one of the fans."We saw an Eagles helmet arrive in the tailgate area of the parking lot," Eagles fan Scott Sigman said.He's the ultimate Eagles tailgate party-crasher."I was like, 'Who is back there?'" Ray Pennacchia said. Lurie surprised fans ahead...
