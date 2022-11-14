ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction

When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Week 11's Must-Win Games and Betting Opportunities

This week, Austin and Warren start by breaking down Jets-Patriots and look at how much this game means for both teams’ playoff chances (2:00). Then, they explain why the Cowboys are road favorites against the Vikings (16:00) before digging into why Justin Fields has had more success recently (32:00). Finally, they discuss how the return of T.J. Watt changes the Steelers’ defensive game plan against the Bengals (46:00).
Week 10 Recap: The Vikings' Improbable Win in Buffalo, Bucs Win in Germany, and Jeff Saturday Is 1-0

Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to recap the chaotic victory the Vikings had over the Bills. They discuss the Vikings’ ability to be a legit contender, and whether they have any concern with Josh Allen’s recent string of turnovers (2:40). Then, Nora and Steven pick out their winners and losers from the week, including the Chiefs, Bucs, Browns, Raiders, and more (28:03).
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie surprises fans at tailgate before MNF game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Before the Philadelphia Eagles' Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders, owner Jeffrey Lurie surprised tailgaters outside Lincoln Financial Field.It was chaos the second Lurie's caravan of golf carts pulled up in the middle of the parking lot.The Birds' owner swapped his usual suit and tie for a hoodie, and for a few moments, he was just one of the fans."We saw an Eagles helmet arrive in the tailgate area of the parking lot," Eagles fan Scott Sigman said.He's the ultimate Eagles tailgate party-crasher."I was like, 'Who is back there?'" Ray Pennacchia said. Lurie surprised fans ahead...
Power-Ranking the Players to Trade for Right Now

With the fantasy trade deadline looming, we power-rank the top players you should trade for before it’s too late. We finish the show by answering some of the best listener emails we have ever received. Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!. Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com. Hosts: Danny...
The Vikings Can Win the Super Bowl

Each week a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is Tyler Dunne of Go Long, who argues that the Minnesota Vikings are real championship contenders. Will Nora join him on the island, or sail elsewhere?. Host: Nora...
Getting Rid of the Tank Mentality

The Full Go returns after losses by the Bears and Bulls, as Jason first discusses the effortless loss from the Bulls (04:33); there’s absolutely no excuse for how the team came out against the Nuggets. He next discusses the Bears’ loss to the Lions and explains why, despite the loss, Justin Fields is the man (23:04). In looking at the “good loss” mentality, he shares his take on tanking in the NFL (36:58). With the MLB offseason underway, Meghan Montemurro from the Chicago Tribune returns to the show to discuss the free agents linked to the Cubs, and the latest on Willson Contreras, then looks back at Jason Heyward’s Cubs career (55:19).
Three Questions the Bills Need to Answer to Return to Super Bowl Form

The Bills were on top of the NFL two weeks ago. They were 6-1 with the league’s best point differential. Only three teams had scored more points through eight weeks, and none had allowed fewer. Josh Allen was the odds-on favorite to win MVP, and Buffalo had the best odds of winning the Super Bowl. The Bills even owned wins over the AFC’s other division leaders, including Kansas City and Baltimore. They had a nearly perfect start to the season.
