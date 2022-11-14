Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
gigharbornow.org
Chum Festival returns to welcome the salmon home
It’s been two years since Gig Harbor celebrated the return of the salmon to Donkey Creek. Lindsey Stover is delighted that the community can come together once again and welcome the salmon home. Stover is executive director of Harbor WildWatch, the non-profit organization that sponsors nature walks, workshops, Pier...
secretseattle.co
7 Seattle Holiday Markets To Put On Your Calendar (And Counting)
As convenient as it can be to do your holiday shopping at home on your computer, there’s something to be said for the festive feeling of strolling through a holiday market, hot chocolate in hand. We’re happy to report that Seattle has no shortage of Christmas markets and holiday craft fairs coming up over the next couple of months. We rounded up some of our favorites, but will be continuously adding more so be sure to take a page out of Santa’s book and check this list twice!
Alderwood Mall developers to add apartments, more restaurants
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Holiday season at the Alderwood Mall means some people are quite literally "home for the holidays." 328 apartment homes to be exact. Twin 6 story towers called Avalon Alderwood Place are connected by a skybridge and sit perched atop a new Dave & Busters restaurant.
secretseattle.co
The 12 Best Places To See Holiday Light Displays In Seattle This Winter
Nothing gets us in the holiday mood quite like a festive light display. Whether you’re excited to celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah or simply trying to ward off the long dark nights of a PNW winter, you’ll love these holiday light displays in Seattle. The best part is that many of them are free!
seattlemedium.com
Facebook, Amazon Letting Seattle Workers Go
Tech city Seattle is going through job losses from tech giants Meta and Amazon. The cuts are part of a wave of layoffs by tech companies dealing with the rough economy. Recently, Amazon was reported to be preparing for layoffs that could total as many as 10,000 corporate and tech workers. Many of those jobs will be taken away from local workers.
This Is Washington's Best Burger Joint
If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state.
gigharbornow.org
Harbor Happenings: Chum Fest, music and more
The calendar is filling fast as we move into the holiday season. This week’s special events include the return of the Chum Festival, music concerts, theater performances, book signings and more. Get chummy with the fish. Presented by Harbor WildWatch, the Chum Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to...
425magazine.com
A New Chapter For Molbak’s Garden + Home
Molbak’s Garden + Home in Woodinville has set deep roots within its community. In 1956, Egon and Laina Molbak planted a seed that took root and grew into the successful Molbak’s Garden + Home. Molbak’s is known for its wide selection of plants and gifts, its relaxing café, and the important role it plays in local seasonal traditions. More than six decades later, its dream is in full bloom and ready for a new chapter.
Bellevue, Washington
Popular Snowflake Lane returns Nov. 25
Bellevue’s holiday events season makes its return with nightly performances at the popular Snowflake Lane Nov. 25-Dec. 24. The parade starting at 7 p.m. each evening will require the following street closures:. Bellevue Way Northeast, from Northeast Fourth Street to Northeast Eighth Street, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Northeast Sixth Street, from...
cougarchronicle.org
Silverdale’s Recent Pizza Restaurant Addition: Farrelli’s Pizza
Silverdale has gained another pizza place for residents to enjoy. Some people have already had a chance to drop by for a taste while others simply didn’t realize it was there. The inside is large and spacious but can feel slightly cramped when rush hour kicks in. The building’s...
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
thejoltnews.com
Farmlands cannot be moved
There are people who appreciate the wild, forested greenness of Washington State and there are those who see land as a resource to be exploited. There are those who work and live in harmony with nature and all that she offers, and there are those who fail to realize the richness that comes without dollars.
Facebook parent Meta to lay off more than 700 workers in Puget Sound area
SEATTLE — As layoffs at tech companies continue, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is laying off more than 700 employees in the Puget Sound region. The Washington State Employment Security Department said Meta Platforms notified the agency that 307 employees would be laid off in Bellevue and 419 more would be laid off in Seattle.
shorelineareanews.com
Cougar in Lake Forest Park
Lake Forest Park residents are used to wild creatures in deeply wooded backyards, but this one was clearly out of the ordinary, so Janne Kaje grabbed his phone for a photo. Based on the reference objects in the photo, he estimates it was about 4-5 feet long head to tail.
Here's The Top Chinese Restaurant In Washington
For those who can't get enough of this tasty cuisine, LoveFood pinpointed the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
Seattle renters sue leasing companies for allegedly inflating rent prices artificially
SEATTLE — Renters in downtown Seattle filed a class-action lawsuit accusing 10 major leasing companies of an agreement to artificially inflate the price of residential real estate in the area. Editor's note: The video attached about the investigation into this issue originally aired on Oct. 24. The lawsuit alleges...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Power’s electricity among the nation’s cleanest
Tacoma Public Utilities social media post. Tacoma Power’s electricity is amongst the cleanest in the nation thanks to our region’s abundant hydropower resources. In Fact, Tacoma Power customers’ homes have a 95% lower carbon footprint than the average U.S. home. Learn more: bit.ly/3yAC6l1.
KUOW
Why eastern states are getting all of our Northwest weather right now
It's mid-November and we've got the cold, we've got the dark, but where is the rain?. National Weather Service forecaster Dustin Guy says this Saturday is supposed to be the wettest day of the year in the Seattle area, with rain 73% of the time. "That's not going to be...
gigharbornow.org
Purdy fish passage work delayed until spring
The fish passage project that will close the Highway 302 spur in Purdy has been postponed until early spring, weather permitting, according to state Transportation Department spokeswoman Cara Mitchell. A contractor for the state will swap out an old concrete box culvert for a 77-foot-long bridge where the creek goes...
Comments / 0