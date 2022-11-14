ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gigharbornow.org

Chum Festival returns to welcome the salmon home

It’s been two years since Gig Harbor celebrated the return of the salmon to Donkey Creek. Lindsey Stover is delighted that the community can come together once again and welcome the salmon home. Stover is executive director of Harbor WildWatch, the non-profit organization that sponsors nature walks, workshops, Pier...
GIG HARBOR, WA
secretseattle.co

7 Seattle Holiday Markets To Put On Your Calendar (And Counting)

As convenient as it can be to do your holiday shopping at home on your computer, there’s something to be said for the festive feeling of strolling through a holiday market, hot chocolate in hand. We’re happy to report that Seattle has no shortage of Christmas markets and holiday craft fairs coming up over the next couple of months. We rounded up some of our favorites, but will be continuously adding more so be sure to take a page out of Santa’s book and check this list twice!
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

The 12 Best Places To See Holiday Light Displays In Seattle This Winter

Nothing gets us in the holiday mood quite like a festive light display. Whether you’re excited to celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah or simply trying to ward off the long dark nights of a PNW winter, you’ll love these holiday light displays in Seattle. The best part is that many of them are free!
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Facebook, Amazon Letting Seattle Workers Go

Tech city Seattle is going through job losses from tech giants Meta and Amazon. The cuts are part of a wave of layoffs by tech companies dealing with the rough economy. Recently, Amazon was reported to be preparing for layoffs that could total as many as 10,000 corporate and tech workers. Many of those jobs will be taken away from local workers.
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Harbor Happenings: Chum Fest, music and more

The calendar is filling fast as we move into the holiday season. This week’s special events include the return of the Chum Festival, music concerts, theater performances, book signings and more. Get chummy with the fish. Presented by Harbor WildWatch, the Chum Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to...
GIG HARBOR, WA
425magazine.com

A New Chapter For Molbak’s Garden + Home

Molbak’s Garden + Home in Woodinville has set deep roots within its community. In 1956, Egon and Laina Molbak planted a seed that took root and grew into the successful Molbak’s Garden + Home. Molbak’s is known for its wide selection of plants and gifts, its relaxing café, and the important role it plays in local seasonal traditions. More than six decades later, its dream is in full bloom and ready for a new chapter.
WOODINVILLE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Popular Snowflake Lane returns Nov. 25

Bellevue’s holiday events season makes its return with nightly performances at the popular Snowflake Lane Nov. 25-Dec. 24. The parade starting at 7 p.m. each evening will require the following street closures:. Bellevue Way Northeast, from Northeast Fourth Street to Northeast Eighth Street, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Northeast Sixth Street, from...
BELLEVUE, WA
cougarchronicle.org

Silverdale’s Recent Pizza Restaurant Addition: Farrelli’s Pizza

Silverdale has gained another pizza place for residents to enjoy. Some people have already had a chance to drop by for a taste while others simply didn’t realize it was there. The inside is large and spacious but can feel slightly cramped when rush hour kicks in. The building’s...
SILVERDALE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Farmlands cannot be moved

There are people who appreciate the wild, forested greenness of Washington State and there are those who see land as a resource to be exploited. There are those who work and live in harmony with nature and all that she offers, and there are those who fail to realize the richness that comes without dollars.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Cougar in Lake Forest Park

Lake Forest Park residents are used to wild creatures in deeply wooded backyards, but this one was clearly out of the ordinary, so Janne Kaje grabbed his phone for a photo. Based on the reference objects in the photo, he estimates it was about 4-5 feet long head to tail.
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Power’s electricity among the nation’s cleanest

Tacoma Public Utilities social media post. Tacoma Power’s electricity is amongst the cleanest in the nation thanks to our region’s abundant hydropower resources. In Fact, Tacoma Power customers’ homes have a 95% lower carbon footprint than the average U.S. home. Learn more: bit.ly/3yAC6l1.
TACOMA, WA
gigharbornow.org

Purdy fish passage work delayed until spring

The fish passage project that will close the Highway 302 spur in Purdy has been postponed until early spring, weather permitting, according to state Transportation Department spokeswoman Cara Mitchell. A contractor for the state will swap out an old concrete box culvert for a 77-foot-long bridge where the creek goes...
GIG HARBOR, WA

