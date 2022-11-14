ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons: The Lincoln Mark Series Cars, Feeling Continental (Part XX)

Today marks the 20th installment of our coverage on the Lincoln Mark cars, and we’ve reached an exciting point in the model’s history. The brass at Lincoln noticed how the Mark IV’s sales were in decline (like all large PLCs of the time) as the Thunderbird-based boat headed toward its final year, 1976. To that end, Lincoln added excitement and luxury to its halo coupe via a new set of very special brand-themed options packages on ‘76 models. It’s time for the Designer Series.
Truth About Cars

2024 Subaru Impreza: Making Affordability Look Good

The 2024 Subaru Impreza debuted in L.A., and after wandering over to the brand's floor stand -- and nearly getting sick due to the psychedelic floors -- I gotta say, Subie's little inexpensive coupe looks good up close. The on-paper specs look pretty good, too. The sixth-gen car is five-door...

