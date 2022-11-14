Online payment company Paysafe moving North American headquarters to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A worldwide company that offers payment solutions for businesses is moving its North American headquarters to Jacksonville.

Paysafe, a 25-year-old company that has its global headquarters in London, is set to bring around 600 jobs to the area.

City and state officials and business leaders gathered at JAX Chamber headquarters downtown on Monday afternoon head for the announcement. Those on hand for the announcement included:

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle

Florida Deputy Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella

Jacksonville city officials

JAX Chamber Chair Ray Driver

JAX Chamber President and CEO Daniel Davis

