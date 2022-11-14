Read full article on original website
Moderna's new bivalent booster reportedly 5 times more effective against BA.5
According to Moderna, the new dose has a five to six-fold improved antibody response against BA.5, compared to the original booster. With Pfizer, it’s more like a four-fold improvement.
Bay News 9
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
Healthline
Pfizer Says Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Significantly Increases Antibodies to Fight Omicron
Pfizer and BioNTech announced in a press release that bivalent booster shots result in far more antibodies to fight SARS-CoV-2, according to study results. The FDA has authorized new COVID-19 bivalent boosters for children as young as 5. The new COVID-19 boosters were authorized before being tested on humans, but...
AOL Corp
Moderna's Omicron shots shows better immune response than original COVID vaccine
(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Monday its Omicron-tailored vaccines produced a better immune response against the BA.4/5 subvariants in a mid-to-late stage study, when given as a booster dose, compared with its original shot. Data shows that both of Moderna's Omicron-tailored shots, mRNA-1273.214 and mRNA-1273.222, produced a higher antibody...
If your COVID vaccine left you feeling terrible, it probably offered you better protection, new study suggests
Scientists have found a link between COVID vaccine side effects and a higher immune response to the immunization. Feeling unwell after getting your COVID booster shot could actually be a good sign, according to a new scientific study, which found a link between post-vaccine side effects and a higher immune response.
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine jabs you’ve had, major study says
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine doses you’ve had, according to a major study. If you’ve ever had COVID, there’s a chance you’re all too familiar with symptoms of the virus, which include a cough, tiredness, and headaches. But as the virus...
Flu vaccination guidelines for people aged 65 and older has changed this year
For most people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a simple message regarding flu vaccines - get one. For people 65 and older, the message is a little more specific this year. People ages 6 to 64 are advised to use any licensed, age-appropriate influenza vaccine. The options...
How effective is the flu shot this year?
The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
MedicalXpress
A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic
Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
DNA is providing new clues to why COVID-19 hits people differently
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the mercurial nature of the coronavirus has been on display. Some people get mild, cold-like illnesses or even have no symptoms when infected, while other people become severely ill and may die from COVID-19. What determines that fate is complicated and somewhat mysterious. Researchers are looking at a wide variety of factors that may play a role — everything from demographics to preexisting conditions to vaccination status and even genetic clues.
Idaho8.com
Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response
People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
Fairfield Sun Times
Second, Third COVID-19 Vaccine May Up Relapse in Glomerular Disease
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is associated with an increased risk for relapse for adults with glomerular disease, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Mark Canney, M.B.,...
U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax's COVID vaccine as booster for adults
Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine as a booster for adults, helping the company's shares reverse course and rise more than 3%.
Winter surge in COVID infections coming, says medical expert
New COVID variants have overtaken BA.5 to dominate in the U.S. Experts warn this means more reinfections and a possible winter surge.Spencer Platt/Getty Images. Two new omicron subvariants have become dominant in the United States, raising fears they could fuel yet another surge of COVID-19 infections, according to estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WebMD
Repeat COVID Infection Doubles the Risk of Death
Nov. 11, 2022 – Getting COVID-19 a second time doubles a person’s chance of dying and triples the likelihood of being hospitalized, a new study found. Vaccination and booster status did not improve survival or hospitalization rates among people who were infected more than once. "Reinfection with COVID-19...
contagionlive.com
Moderna Omicron-Targeting Booster Candidates Demonstrate Superiority Over its Spikevax Booster
Safety profile in this study showed the frequency of adverse reactions with these boosters were similar or lower than that of either a second or third dose of the original vaccine. Moderna announced today that its bivalent Omicron-targeting booster candidates (mRNA-1273.214 and mRNA-1273.222) triggered a superior antibody response compared to...
myscience.org
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
MHH research team has published current review on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in The Lancet. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumour develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The "traditional" causes of chronic liver damage include, in particular, infections with hepatitis viruses or excessive alcohol consumption. In the meantime, however, obesity and metabolic diseases, which include diabetes mellitus and lead to a so-called fatty liver, are becoming increasingly important.
News-Medical.net
New analysis on the risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination
A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of published research confirm that young adults (40 years old and younger) have a slightly elevated risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The analysis is reported in a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier. Our study...
Health effects increase with repeated COVID-19 infections
Every time a person gets infected with COVID-19, their risk of dying or suffering serious long-term health problems increases dramatically, a new study has found. People with repeated COVID-19 infections are twice as likely to die and three times as likely to be hospitalized compared to those only infected once, according to the report published online recently in the journal Nature Medicine.
studyfinds.org
Half of nurses consider quitting as labor shortages take toll on mental health — and patient care too
NEW YORK — A new survey of 1,000 American nurses finds that nine in 10 believe the quality of patient care often suffers due to nursing shortages (90%). In fact, the majority add that they feel guilty about taking a break because they think they must always be on call (55%). Almost six in 10 nurses have even noticed their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plate (56%).
