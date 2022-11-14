Read full article on original website
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Valley Breeze
Senior Center offers Medicare presentation
PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will host a representative from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of R.I. who will present “Blue Chip for Medicare Updates for 2023” on Friday, Nov. 18, at 12:30 p.m. The representative will provide the latest information about...
mybackyardnews.com
LINDEN PLACE MANSION BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND
LINDEN PLACE MANSION’S 3RD ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET. Back by popular demand, Linden Place is pleased to announce a very special Holiday Artisan Market on Saturday, November 19 from 11am to 3pm. A safe, fun indoor/outdoor shopping experience in the heart of Bristol, Rhode Island timed right at the...
Valley Breeze
Mother Earth Wellness announces opening date in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET – Touting itself as the largest compassion center in the state, Mother Earth Wellness in Pawtucket is opening its doors for medical patients starting Monday, Nov. 21 with recreational sales following on Dec. 1. The 35,000-square-foot facility is at 125 Esten Ave. Owners Joe Pakuris and Eddy Keegan,...
Valley Breeze
Don’t fear the beard: Local trio launches RI Grooming Co.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A pair of 2012 North Providence High School graduates, Alex Moore and Anthony Borelli, are two of the three founders of Rhode Island Grooming Company, a business launched over the summer with a focus on beards and proper grooming. Moore, a North Providence native now living...
RI’s first-ever LEGO convention coming in 2023
The Brick Convention is making its Ocean State debut in May 2023.
Valley Breeze
St. Joseph Senior Group announces events, winners
WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group announces the following events. The annual Christmas Party will be held at Village Haven on Sunday, Nov. 27, at noon. The meal will consist of chicken and roast beef with all the fixings. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
Valley Breeze
Janice Farnsworth Newton – Lincoln
Janice Farnsworth Newton, 86, of Lincoln, R.I. passed away on Nov. 13, 2022, in Greenville, R.I. Janice was born at home during a winter storm to Clayton & Irene Farnsworth on Feb. 7, 1936. She graduated from Central Falls High School in 1954. Forty years later, she proudly graduated from the Community College of Rhode Island with an associate degree and led as an Americorps volunteer at the Southside Community Land Trust in Providence – continuing her family legacy as farmers and caretakers of the land. She was a voracious reader, a passionate genealogy researcher, and held a charismatic presence in any room.
Pawtucket compassion center to open next week
Mother Earth Wellness will officially open its doors to patients on Nov. 21.
Valley Breeze
North Providence Library to hold workshop for parents of teens
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Public Library announces the following programs. Register online for these programs at https://nprovlib.org. • Parents of Teens Workshop – Bonding with your Teen: Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. Join Esther Belony, a life and parent coach, in this workshop that will explore some practical tools that will improve parents’ relationships with their teens.
Valley Breeze
As Pawtucket Soup Kitchen plans big Thanksgiving Dinner, donations remain short
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, located in the lower level of 195 Walcott St., will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24, from noon to 1 p.m. “We are hoping for a big crowd, but it’s hard to figure,” said Executive Director Adrienne Marchetti....
New England Zoo to Ring in the Season With Annual Holiday Lights Spectacular
The holiday season will be upon us before we know it, along with the countless activities that come with this special time of year. One of these events is the beloved annual Holiday Lights Spectacular at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island. According to the Zoo's website,...
Valley Breeze
Central Falls second annual Thanksgiving drive
CENTRAL FALLS – The second annual Central Falls Thanksgiving Drive, providing 500 free turkeys to city families, is scheduled for next Monday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. The drive will be held at 1114 Broad St. The Thanksgiving Drive, held for the first time last year under Mayor Maria...
WPRI
Experience the Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo
This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Stacey Johnson, Executive Director of Roger Williams Park Zoo. It’s that time of year again as a classic returns to the Zoo. Don’t miss their Holiday Lights Spectacular taking place November 25 – January 1. If you are making your plans, you’ll need to know that the Trail open nightly (closed Christmas Eve/Day), 5:00 – 9:30 pm and tickets are sold online only.
Valley Breeze
Norman E. Lecours – Cumberland
Norman E. Lecours, 81, of Cumberland, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. He was the husband of Sandra (Brown, Brousseau) Lecours. Born in Pawtucket, Norman was the son of the late Leo and Helene (Mongeau) Lecours. Norman was a graduate from Cumberland High School and Johnson and Wales University. Norman was a very proud Vietnam veteran in the Air Force.
Valley Breeze
Central Falls students cast votes for new lunch items
CENTRAL FALLS – Two days after witnessing the events of the statewide election, students at Central Falls High School got to cast their own votes for change on the school lunch menu. Students on Nov. 10 were surprised with the choice to sample two new food items and then...
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket approves plan to demolish McCoy for construction of new unified high school
PAWTUCKET – By a healthy margin, Pawtucket voters last week supported funding to develop a new high school on the site of McCoy Stadium. The stadium has been vacant since the baseball team’s move to Worcester in 2019, and questions around what would become of the stadium have circulated since. Some residents bemoaned the loss of the historic stadium, home to the longest professional baseball game in history, but it appears a majority of voters are looking to the future after ballot question four was approved with 10,377 votes, or 79.1 percent, to 20.9 percent, or 2,736 votes, to reject.
oceanhomemag.com
24 Magical Hours in the Ocean State of Rhode Island
Being the middle child isn’t easy. Either way you look, there’s another presence stealing the thunder. Providence, Rhode Island, located between the intimidating glamour of New York City and the ever-enticing Boston, hasn’t always gotten the spotlight. And that’s a shame. Providence, with a bustling airport...
Valley Breeze
Barbara A. McDermott – Central Falls
Barbara A. McDermott, 86, passed on Nov. 13, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Mickey W. McDermott. Born in Central Falls, the daughter of the late Louis and Sarah (Bociek) Hamond. She resided most of her life in Central Falls and Bristol.
laconiadailysun.com
