North Providence, RI

Valley Breeze

Senior Center offers Medicare presentation

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will host a representative from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of R.I. who will present “Blue Chip for Medicare Updates for 2023” on Friday, Nov. 18, at 12:30 p.m. The representative will provide the latest information about...
PAWTUCKET, RI
mybackyardnews.com

LINDEN PLACE MANSION BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND

LINDEN PLACE MANSION’S 3RD ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET. Back by popular demand, Linden Place is pleased to announce a very special Holiday Artisan Market on Saturday, November 19 from 11am to 3pm. A safe, fun indoor/outdoor shopping experience in the heart of Bristol, Rhode Island timed right at the...
BRISTOL, RI
Valley Breeze

Mother Earth Wellness announces opening date in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET – Touting itself as the largest compassion center in the state, Mother Earth Wellness in Pawtucket is opening its doors for medical patients starting Monday, Nov. 21 with recreational sales following on Dec. 1. The 35,000-square-foot facility is at 125 Esten Ave. Owners Joe Pakuris and Eddy Keegan,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Don’t fear the beard: Local trio launches RI Grooming Co.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A pair of 2012 North Providence High School graduates, Alex Moore and Anthony Borelli, are two of the three founders of Rhode Island Grooming Company, a business launched over the summer with a focus on beards and proper grooming. Moore, a North Providence native now living...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

St. Joseph Senior Group announces events, winners

WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group announces the following events. The annual Christmas Party will be held at Village Haven on Sunday, Nov. 27, at noon. The meal will consist of chicken and roast beef with all the fixings. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Janice Farnsworth Newton – Lincoln

Janice Farnsworth Newton, 86, of Lincoln, R.I. passed away on Nov. 13, 2022, in Greenville, R.I. Janice was born at home during a winter storm to Clayton & Irene Farnsworth on Feb. 7, 1936. She graduated from Central Falls High School in 1954. Forty years later, she proudly graduated from the Community College of Rhode Island with an associate degree and led as an Americorps volunteer at the Southside Community Land Trust in Providence – continuing her family legacy as farmers and caretakers of the land. She was a voracious reader, a passionate genealogy researcher, and held a charismatic presence in any room.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

North Providence Library to hold workshop for parents of teens

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Public Library announces the following programs. Register online for these programs at https://nprovlib.org. • Parents of Teens Workshop – Bonding with your Teen: Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. Join Esther Belony, a life and parent coach, in this workshop that will explore some practical tools that will improve parents’ relationships with their teens.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Central Falls second annual Thanksgiving drive

CENTRAL FALLS – The second annual Central Falls Thanksgiving Drive, providing 500 free turkeys to city families, is scheduled for next Monday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. The drive will be held at 1114 Broad St. The Thanksgiving Drive, held for the first time last year under Mayor Maria...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
WPRI

Experience the Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Stacey Johnson, Executive Director of Roger Williams Park Zoo. It’s that time of year again as a classic returns to the Zoo. Don’t miss their Holiday Lights Spectacular taking place November 25 – January 1. If you are making your plans, you’ll need to know that the Trail open nightly (closed Christmas Eve/Day), 5:00 – 9:30 pm and tickets are sold online only.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Norman E. Lecours – Cumberland

Norman E. Lecours, 81, of Cumberland, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. He was the husband of Sandra (Brown, Brousseau) Lecours. Born in Pawtucket, Norman was the son of the late Leo and Helene (Mongeau) Lecours. Norman was a graduate from Cumberland High School and Johnson and Wales University. Norman was a very proud Vietnam veteran in the Air Force.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Central Falls students cast votes for new lunch items

CENTRAL FALLS – Two days after witnessing the events of the statewide election, students at Central Falls High School got to cast their own votes for change on the school lunch menu. Students on Nov. 10 were surprised with the choice to sample two new food items and then...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket approves plan to demolish McCoy for construction of new unified high school

PAWTUCKET – By a healthy margin, Pawtucket voters last week supported funding to develop a new high school on the site of McCoy Stadium. The stadium has been vacant since the baseball team’s move to Worcester in 2019, and questions around what would become of the stadium have circulated since. Some residents bemoaned the loss of the historic stadium, home to the longest professional baseball game in history, but it appears a majority of voters are looking to the future after ballot question four was approved with 10,377 votes, or 79.1 percent, to 20.9 percent, or 2,736 votes, to reject.
PAWTUCKET, RI
oceanhomemag.com

24 Magical Hours in the Ocean State of Rhode Island

Being the middle child isn’t easy. Either way you look, there’s another presence stealing the thunder. Providence, Rhode Island, located between the intimidating glamour of New York City and the ever-enticing Boston, hasn’t always gotten the spotlight. And that’s a shame. Providence, with a bustling airport...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Barbara A. McDermott – Central Falls

Barbara A. McDermott, 86, passed on Nov. 13, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Mickey W. McDermott. Born in Central Falls, the daughter of the late Louis and Sarah (Bociek) Hamond. She resided most of her life in Central Falls and Bristol.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI

