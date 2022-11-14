PAWTUCKET – By a healthy margin, Pawtucket voters last week supported funding to develop a new high school on the site of McCoy Stadium. The stadium has been vacant since the baseball team’s move to Worcester in 2019, and questions around what would become of the stadium have circulated since. Some residents bemoaned the loss of the historic stadium, home to the longest professional baseball game in history, but it appears a majority of voters are looking to the future after ballot question four was approved with 10,377 votes, or 79.1 percent, to 20.9 percent, or 2,736 votes, to reject.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 21 HOURS AGO