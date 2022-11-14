ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Stunned Plunge raising money for Georgia Sea Turtle Center

Nov. 18—Turtle enthusiasts and adventurers alike are invited to experience the thrill of the chill at the upcoming Cold Stunned Plunge on Jekyll Island. The second annual event is set for Nov. 26 and raises money for the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, the state's only sea turtle education and rehabilitation facility.
GEORGIA STATE
Holly Jolly Jekyll brings holiday spirit to island

Nov. 18—A spectacular array of lights, decors and holiday magic will soon transform Jekyll Island, when the Holly Jekyll Jekyll season kicks off Nov. 25. This year's Holly Jolly Jekyll decorations on the island feature more than 1.2 million lights and more than 350 light displays, including 45,000 lights on the Great Tree in the historic district.

