Ava, NY

WKTV

Rome firefighters stop garage fire from spreading to house

ROME, N.Y.-- A quick response by firefighters is credited in saving fire from spreading from a garage to the multi-family house it was attached to on Monday. Fire officials say the fire on South George Street in Rome was first called in around 11 a.m. No injuries were reported in...
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

Couple adopts dog, ditches motorcycles during cross-country trip

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When motorcycling cross-country, the last thing you’d probably expect to return with is a new dog and no bike. But that’s just what happened to Cam’s Pizzeria owner Matt Strader and his wife when they met Lucky. Lucky looks like any other...
WATERTOWN, NY
Shore News Network

Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse

UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

First Look: A longtime Liverpool pizzeria is now home to Mediterranean cuisine cooked on an open flame

(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
LIVERPOOL, NY
WKTV

Community invited to 'Stuff the Bus' at The Stanley this week

UTICA, N.Y. -- The first Stuff the Bus stop of the season is set for Wednesday in Utica. The bus will be parked out in front of the Stanley Theatre on both Wednesday and Thursday nights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for performances of "Elf the Musical." Anyone going to the show...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Feed Our Vets Food Pantry receives almost $3,000 in donations Wednesday

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- The Feed Our Vets Food Pantry of Utica and New York Mills, welcomed almost $3,000 from donors Wednesday, with hopes of helping local vets and their families with their Thanksgiving meals. The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition donated a $500 check to the cause, Mohawk Valley...
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Lake effect snow warnings issued for tri-county region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued lake effect snow warnings for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Lewis County’s warning begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. and continues through 4 a.m. Saturday. According to the NWS, snow will occur across southwestern Lewis County, especially across...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

