ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

A Newcomer To Canada Tried A PB&J For The First Time 'To Become Canadian' & It's So Wholesome

A newcomer to Canada tried a classic Canadian snack in what might be the most wholesome video you'll watch today. Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov), who is a refugee from Ukraine currently living in Saskatchewan, shared his experience trying a classic Canuck food — a good old-fashioned peanut butter and jelly sandwich — in order to "become a real Canadian."
Narcity

TikTok Just Released Its Top 50 Discover List & 2 Toronto TikTokers Made the Cut

TikTok just released its Discover List 2022 of 50 creators on the app, and two Toronto TikTokers made the cut!. The video platform has taken social media by storm and seems to have an endless supply of content, from beauty gurus to bloggers, activists and comedians making big splashes in the industry.
Whiskey Riff

Whole Herd Of Rare Piebald Deer Spotted In Wisconsin

If I was a gambling man, I would be going to buy a lottery ticket after seeing something like this. You just don’t get any more lucky. Piebald is a genetic trait in which the best explanation is that they look like they’re partly albino. Although, that’s not scientifically what is happening and you don’t get a piebald deer when a regular deer and an albino deer mate.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Striking Black Wolf in the Forest

A Minnesota trail cam captured footage of not one but three incredibly rare black wolves. Last December, The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a video of the striking animal on Youtube. In the caption, the organization explained that it caught another video of the animal a few months prior, but the newest is “arguably” the “best footage of a black wolf [the] project has captured!”
MINNESOTA STATE
Narcity

UK TikToker Took Her Friend To A BC Grocery Store & Her Reaction To Canadian Snacks Was LOL

This British person's reaction to a Canadian grocery store on TikTok is hilarious, showing just how different the Canadian snack options — and prices — are to the U.K. A TikToker, who moved from the U.K. to B.C., had a friend visit and they hit up a Canadian grocery store together. It was the visitor's first time in a grocery store in the Great White North and her reaction did not disappoint.
a-z-animals.com

See Phenomenally Rare Footage of a Wolverine Hunting in Montana

See Phenomenally Rare Footage of a Wolverine Hunting in Montana. The Wolverine is not just a Marvel superhero, it is an incredible wild animal that has rarely been sighted in Montana – even by the people who live close to its habitats. This is despite it being the official animal of the state and the mascot of the local University of Michigan sports teams. So, this footage of a wolverine hunting a deer is exceptionally rare. No wonder it has already been viewed by over six million people.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Hyena Save a Warthog From a Leopard

You never know what you’re getting into when you step into the wild. A shocking interaction happened between three wild animals and thanks to someone filming in the right place and right time, we’re able to witness it for ourselves. Let’s set the scene, starting with a sleeping...
Narcity

These Are Some Of Canada's Most Valuable Coins & What Made Them So Expensive

Coins might have gone out of style a little bit with the rise of cashless transactions, but there are still major markets for historical and rare Canadian coins. As a matter of fact, the most expensive Canadian coins ever sold on the auction site Heritage Auctions have fetched some seriously big bucks!
a-z-animals.com

Watch an Impossibly Rare Coyote and Bobcat Sighting at Once

It is strange to see two incredible creatures at the same time, but this is what Diane Wilder witnessed outside of her back window. After seeing the coyote when she peered out of her back window, she quickly took out her phone to record and capture a rare sighting between a single coyote and a bobcat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy