Alabama Returns to Coleman Coliseum to Face Jacksonville State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama will face Jacksonville State for the third straight season as the in-state opponents will square off at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide enter Friday's matchup ranked as the No. 1 rebounding team in the country, averaging 58.3 rebounds per contest. The Broadcast. Friday's game will...
No. 6/15 Alabama Swimming and Diving Returns to Competition with Midseason Invites

COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – The Alabama men's and women's swimming and diving teams return to action this week with the swimmers competing in College Station, Texas, at the Art Adamson Invitational Nov 16-18, while the divers are in Morgantown W.Va., for the WVU Invite, Nov 17-19. The No. 6-ranked Alabama women are currently 3-0 on the season with wins over No. 19 Arkansas, No. 23 South Carolina and LSU. The No. 15 Crimson Tide men also hold a 3-0 record with wins over LSU, South Carolina and Delta State.
Anderson Jr. Named Finalist for Rotary Lombardi Award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. was named a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Thursday afternoon. The linebacker is joined by Georgia's Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the list of four finalists for this year's award. Alabama has had two Lombardi winners in program history, first with Cornelius Bennett (1986) followed by Jonathan Allen (2016).
Alabama Inks Reychel Douglas to 2023 Class

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women's basketball announced the signing of Reychel Douglas on Tuesday. A 6-0, four-star recruit out of Raleigh, N.C., Douglas is considered the top guard in North Carolina. Reychel Douglas. 6-0 | Guard | Raleigh, N.C. | Millbrook Magnet High School | ESPNW Four-Star Recruit. A...
Alabama’s Rebounding Proves to be the Difference in 65-55 Road Win at South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama men's basketball team improved to 3-0 Tuesday night as the Tide picked up their first road win of the season, defeating South Alabama 65-55. For the third straight game to open the season the Crimson Tide dominated the glass, out-rebounding South Alabama 63-40. Alabama opened up the game in the second half as the Tide held a 20-point lead (59-39) with just under seven and a half minutes left in the game. Eight different players scored for the Tide led by Brandon Miller with 19 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and one block.
