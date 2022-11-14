Read full article on original website
rolltide.com
Alabama Swimming and Diving Breaks Another School Record at Art Adamson Invitational
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Alabama swimmer Charlie Hawke kept the record breaking going on the second day of the Art Adamson Invitational in College Station, Texas Thursday, winning the 200 freestyle with his second school mark of the day in the event, before closing the night with a third record leading off UA's 800 freestyle relay.
rolltide.com
Alabama Returns to Coleman Coliseum to Face Jacksonville State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama will face Jacksonville State for the third straight season as the in-state opponents will square off at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide enter Friday's matchup ranked as the No. 1 rebounding team in the country, averaging 58.3 rebounds per contest. The Broadcast. Friday's game will...
rolltide.com
No. 6/15 Alabama Swimming and Diving Returns to Competition with Midseason Invites
COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – The Alabama men's and women's swimming and diving teams return to action this week with the swimmers competing in College Station, Texas, at the Art Adamson Invitational Nov 16-18, while the divers are in Morgantown W.Va., for the WVU Invite, Nov 17-19. The No. 6-ranked Alabama women are currently 3-0 on the season with wins over No. 19 Arkansas, No. 23 South Carolina and LSU. The No. 15 Crimson Tide men also hold a 3-0 record with wins over LSU, South Carolina and Delta State.
rolltide.com
Anderson Jr. Named Finalist for Rotary Lombardi Award
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. was named a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Thursday afternoon. The linebacker is joined by Georgia's Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the list of four finalists for this year's award. Alabama has had two Lombardi winners in program history, first with Cornelius Bennett (1986) followed by Jonathan Allen (2016).
rolltide.com
Alabama Inks Reychel Douglas to 2023 Class
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women's basketball announced the signing of Reychel Douglas on Tuesday. A 6-0, four-star recruit out of Raleigh, N.C., Douglas is considered the top guard in North Carolina. Reychel Douglas. 6-0 | Guard | Raleigh, N.C. | Millbrook Magnet High School | ESPNW Four-Star Recruit. A...
rolltide.com
Alabama Women’s Basketball Heads to South Florida For Midweek Matchup
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team will travel to Tampa, Fla., to face South Florida in a midweek match up Wednesday night at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla. The Crimson Tide and Bulls will tip off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The Game. Alabama (2-0)...
rolltide.com
Alabama’s Rebounding Proves to be the Difference in 65-55 Road Win at South Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama men's basketball team improved to 3-0 Tuesday night as the Tide picked up their first road win of the season, defeating South Alabama 65-55. For the third straight game to open the season the Crimson Tide dominated the glass, out-rebounding South Alabama 63-40. Alabama opened up the game in the second half as the Tide held a 20-point lead (59-39) with just under seven and a half minutes left in the game. Eight different players scored for the Tide led by Brandon Miller with 19 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and one block.
rolltide.com
Will Anderson Jr., Bryce Young Selected as Semifinalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young were named semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Wednesday afternoon. The pair are part of a group of 20 semifinalists for the award. Alabama has had three Walter...
