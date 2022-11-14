Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State men’s basketball moves to 4-0 after dominant win over South Dakota
STARKVILLE — Defense and physicality. These were the keys not just for Mississippi State men’s basketball to win but to overpower South Dakota on Thursday night. Head coach Chris Jans wanted his players to utilize their athletic advantage and come out stronger than they had in their three previous games, and it certainly worked in the Bulldogs’ favor as MSU moved to 4-0 after a dominant 79-42 win at home over the Coyotes (2-2).
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville basketball’s Makhi Myles signs with Wichita State
STARKVILLE — Starkville boys basketball has been a pipeline for players to continue their basketball careers into college and further into the pro ranks. On Wednesday afternoon, Makhi Myles became the next Yellow Jacket to join the pipeline as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Wichita State next season.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State men’s basketball can ‘take a deep breath’ before next game
STARKVILLE — When the Mississippi State men’s basketball team filed out of Humphrey Coliseum around 5 p.m. Sunday, the Bulldogs’ whirlwind week was finally over. MSU opened its season Nov. 7 in Starkville against Texas A&M–Corpus Christi. The team flew to Philadelphia on Thursday night for a neutral-site game against Akron. Less than 48 hours later, the Bulldogs were in action again, hosting Arkansas–Pine Bluff.
Commercial Dispatch
Quanirah ‘Nir Nir’ Cherry-Montague becomes top 2023 signee for Sam Purcell, Mississippi State women’s basketball
STARKVILLE — The 2023 recruiting class for Mississippi State just got one recruit bigger in a big way as forward Quanirah Cherry-Montague committed to and signed with the Bulldogs on Tuesday. Known by most as “Nir Nir,” the 6-foot-6 post player was the highest recruit of first-year head coach...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville basketball blows out Greenwood
STARKVILLE — Starkville boys and girls basketball took care of business against Greenwood on Thursday night, both recording victories of more than 40 points. The girls team got things started with an impressive 83-12 win as five different players finished in double figures, led by Zariyah Edwards and Jamaica Young, who each had 18 points. The Yellow Jackets (5-0) also saw Kendel Thompson and Ciara Warren score 12 points each and Antaja Harkins score 10 points.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep capsules: Red-hot West Point hosts Neshoba Central in MHSAA Class 5A playoffs
There seems to be no stopping West Point football right now as the Green Wave (9-2) won a ninth straight game last Friday, blowing out Holmes County Central in the first round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs. The 55-14 margin of victory was the second-highest of the season for...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW men win 2022-23 home-opening thriller over SUNO
In a game that may not win the men’s basketball team from the Mississippi University for Women many style points, it made up for in excitement for the raucous midweek crowd that cheered The W on to a 62-61 win versus Southern University at New Orleans. In its 2022-23 debut at Pohl Gym, the Owls (2-1) needed some late heroics to preserve the win over the Knights (2-5).
Commercial Dispatch
The W volleyball lands two USCAA all-Americans, including Caledonia product Maddy Suggs
PITTSBURGH — After recording its most successful season of the modern era, the Mississippi University for Women volleyball team was awarded a pair of United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) all-America honors to Caledonia High School product Maddy Suggs and Tupelo’s Maggie Griggs. Suggs was a first-team USCAA all-American, while Griggs was a second-team selection.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point boys basketball escapes a jam, dominates Okolona
WEST POINT — Things got too close for comfort for the West Point boys basketball team in the middle of the third quarter as a 20-point lead over Okolona was cut down to just eight points. What originally started as a track meet in favor of the Green Wave,...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus United U12, U13 girls teams win championships at Coastal Academy Cup
Two Columbus United girls soccer teams won championships at the Coastal Academy Cup on Saturday and Sunday in Foley, Alabama. The United 13-and-under girls posted a 4-0 record for the weekend. Game scores were 6-0, 2-0 and 3-1 as well as a 2-1 win in the championship match. The U12...
Commercial Dispatch
Despite loss, Chism campaign proves more expensive
The District 37 Mississippi House race proved that fundraising doesn’t always translate to votes. Despite David Chism’s loss in the special election Nov. 8, he outraised the victor, Andy Boyd, by a near 2-to-1 margin, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: Phyfer, Speaks named finalists for state optometry award
Robert Phyfer and Brianne Speaks of Brooks Eye Center in Columbus were finalists for the Young Optometrist of the Year award at the Mississippi Optometric Association’s annual fall conference in Madison. Brooks was also given the 2022 Beverly Roberts Paraoptometric of the Year award. The awards are given to...
Commercial Dispatch
Community Profile: Lifelong painter’s arts festival win leads to gallery show
By his estimate, James Wagner has been painting for about four decades now. During all that time, he never entered an art competition, not until last month, that is. “When I was growing up, my dad was a professional artist,” said Wagner, 42. “He painted portraits in his spare time as a side gig while supporting my mom, my sister and I. So I grew up around it. As soon as I could walk, I was walking around with a paintbrush in my hand. I studied art in college, but I never did anything with it.”
Commercial Dispatch
Jennifer Tubbs-Calvert
WEST POINT — Jennifer Lynn Tubbs-Calvert, 60, died Nov. 8, 2022, at Encompass Rehab Hospital-Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Progress Street Church of God, with Virginia Ivy officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Five Below in Columbus to open Dec. 2
As sure as the cold winds rolled into town this week, so will the new Five Below located at 1444 Old Aberdeen Road in Columbus open on Dec. 2. Five Below is a retail discount store with most purchasable items going for $5 or less. The space is on the far north end of Leigh Mall and faces Highway 45. A sign proclaiming the opening date went up earlier this week and states that the new business is hiring.
Commercial Dispatch
City of Starkville building permits: Nov. 9-16
■ Starkville Methodist Church; 200 W. Lampkin St.; renovation; Michael Everett. ■ John M. Montgomery; 109 E. Main St.; addition; Owner. ■ Not Listed; 900 Stark Road; gas inspection; City of Starkville. You can help your community. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch brings you...
Commercial Dispatch
Baking for a cause: Celebrity bake sale to benefit Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition set for Saturday
The Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition is gearing up for its big yearly fundraiser, and it’s enlisting some local celebrities to help. “This year, we are really excited about it,” said Susan Garton, president for the GTRHC board. “We have got roughly around 22 people that are doing it, and they are all local celebrities from Aundrea Self with WCBI, to Jaqueline DiCicco, to even the mayors of Caledonia and Columbus. We are very excited.”
Commercial Dispatch
Expanded Preservation Society board broadens definition of ‘historic’
Since Pilgrimage was founded in Columbus 80 or so years ago, the annual spring event has focused primarily on showcasing antebellum homes. This made the term “historical” synonymous with majestic columns, vast wraparound porches and manors still scattered throughout the city. When Ralph Null took over as president...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus woman killed in Highway 45 wreck
A Columbus woman had died Monday after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 45 North, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. About 8 a.m., Catherine Rigdon, 59, was traveling north on Highway 45 near the intersection with Deer Run, in a Lexus passenger car when she collided head-on with a southbound Toyota pickup truck, Merchant said.
Commercial Dispatch
Area organizations collecting, distributing food for Thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving is a holiday that most associate with food. Families prepare spreads of delectable offerings and often have leftovers for days. However, for some, the holiday is a dreaded time because they do not have enough food to feed their family. “We are sitting down to our tables and enjoying...
