ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State men’s basketball moves to 4-0 after dominant win over South Dakota

STARKVILLE — Defense and physicality. These were the keys not just for Mississippi State men’s basketball to win but to overpower South Dakota on Thursday night. Head coach Chris Jans wanted his players to utilize their athletic advantage and come out stronger than they had in their three previous games, and it certainly worked in the Bulldogs’ favor as MSU moved to 4-0 after a dominant 79-42 win at home over the Coyotes (2-2).
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville basketball’s Makhi Myles signs with Wichita State

STARKVILLE — Starkville boys basketball has been a pipeline for players to continue their basketball careers into college and further into the pro ranks. On Wednesday afternoon, Makhi Myles became the next Yellow Jacket to join the pipeline as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Wichita State next season.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State men’s basketball can ‘take a deep breath’ before next game

STARKVILLE — When the Mississippi State men’s basketball team filed out of Humphrey Coliseum around 5 p.m. Sunday, the Bulldogs’ whirlwind week was finally over. MSU opened its season Nov. 7 in Starkville against Texas A&M–Corpus Christi. The team flew to Philadelphia on Thursday night for a neutral-site game against Akron. Less than 48 hours later, the Bulldogs were in action again, hosting Arkansas–Pine Bluff.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: Starkville basketball blows out Greenwood

STARKVILLE — Starkville boys and girls basketball took care of business against Greenwood on Thursday night, both recording victories of more than 40 points. The girls team got things started with an impressive 83-12 win as five different players finished in double figures, led by Zariyah Edwards and Jamaica Young, who each had 18 points. The Yellow Jackets (5-0) also saw Kendel Thompson and Ciara Warren score 12 points each and Antaja Harkins score 10 points.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

MUW men win 2022-23 home-opening thriller over SUNO

In a game that may not win the men’s basketball team from the Mississippi University for Women many style points, it made up for in excitement for the raucous midweek crowd that cheered The W on to a 62-61 win versus Southern University at New Orleans. In its 2022-23 debut at Pohl Gym, the Owls (2-1) needed some late heroics to preserve the win over the Knights (2-5).
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

The W volleyball lands two USCAA all-Americans, including Caledonia product Maddy Suggs

PITTSBURGH — After recording its most successful season of the modern era, the Mississippi University for Women volleyball team was awarded a pair of United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) all-America honors to Caledonia High School product Maddy Suggs and Tupelo’s Maggie Griggs. Suggs was a first-team USCAA all-American, while Griggs was a second-team selection.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

West Point boys basketball escapes a jam, dominates Okolona

WEST POINT — Things got too close for comfort for the West Point boys basketball team in the middle of the third quarter as a 20-point lead over Okolona was cut down to just eight points. What originally started as a track meet in favor of the Green Wave,...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Despite loss, Chism campaign proves more expensive

The District 37 Mississippi House race proved that fundraising doesn’t always translate to votes. Despite David Chism’s loss in the special election Nov. 8, he outraised the victor, Andy Boyd, by a near 2-to-1 margin, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Business Brief: Phyfer, Speaks named finalists for state optometry award

Robert Phyfer and Brianne Speaks of Brooks Eye Center in Columbus were finalists for the Young Optometrist of the Year award at the Mississippi Optometric Association’s annual fall conference in Madison. Brooks was also given the 2022 Beverly Roberts Paraoptometric of the Year award. The awards are given to...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Community Profile: Lifelong painter’s arts festival win leads to gallery show

By his estimate, James Wagner has been painting for about four decades now. During all that time, he never entered an art competition, not until last month, that is. “When I was growing up, my dad was a professional artist,” said Wagner, 42. “He painted portraits in his spare time as a side gig while supporting my mom, my sister and I. So I grew up around it. As soon as I could walk, I was walking around with a paintbrush in my hand. I studied art in college, but I never did anything with it.”
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Jennifer Tubbs-Calvert

WEST POINT — Jennifer Lynn Tubbs-Calvert, 60, died Nov. 8, 2022, at Encompass Rehab Hospital-Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Progress Street Church of God, with Virginia Ivy officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings On with Grant: Five Below in Columbus to open Dec. 2

As sure as the cold winds rolled into town this week, so will the new Five Below located at 1444 Old Aberdeen Road in Columbus open on Dec. 2. Five Below is a retail discount store with most purchasable items going for $5 or less. The space is on the far north end of Leigh Mall and faces Highway 45. A sign proclaiming the opening date went up earlier this week and states that the new business is hiring.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

City of Starkville building permits: Nov. 9-16

■ Starkville Methodist Church; 200 W. Lampkin St.; renovation; Michael Everett. ■ John M. Montgomery; 109 E. Main St.; addition; Owner. ■ Not Listed; 900 Stark Road; gas inspection; City of Starkville. You can help your community. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch brings you...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Baking for a cause: Celebrity bake sale to benefit Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition set for Saturday

The Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition is gearing up for its big yearly fundraiser, and it’s enlisting some local celebrities to help. “This year, we are really excited about it,” said Susan Garton, president for the GTRHC board. “We have got roughly around 22 people that are doing it, and they are all local celebrities from Aundrea Self with WCBI, to Jaqueline DiCicco, to even the mayors of Caledonia and Columbus. We are very excited.”
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Expanded Preservation Society board broadens definition of ‘historic’

Since Pilgrimage was founded in Columbus 80 or so years ago, the annual spring event has focused primarily on showcasing antebellum homes. This made the term “historical” synonymous with majestic columns, vast wraparound porches and manors still scattered throughout the city. When Ralph Null took over as president...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus woman killed in Highway 45 wreck

A Columbus woman had died Monday after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 45 North, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. About 8 a.m., Catherine Rigdon, 59, was traveling north on Highway 45 near the intersection with Deer Run, in a Lexus passenger car when she collided head-on with a southbound Toyota pickup truck, Merchant said.
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy