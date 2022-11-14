Read full article on original website
The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen, on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more
Over 300 feature films have been shot on location in San Francisco. The San Francisco Film Commission names 1923's silent romance "The Fog" as the first. Since then, the city has been the backdrop to a marauding herd of chimps, a very loud car chase, an alien invasion of the city's foliage, dozens of superheroes and a very horny Josh Hartnett.
San Francisco Becomes A Winter Wonderland & Here Are 6 Festivities For Your Holiday Bucket List
San Francisco, CA takes "the most wonderful time of the year" to the next level. During the holiday season, the Golden City transforms into a winter wonderland, boasting bright hues of greens and reds. Christmas is one of the best times to visit this metro area to enjoy all the...
SFist
Esquire Names Three SF Spots (and One In Sonoma) As Best New Restaurants In the Country
San Francisco got short shrift the last couple years when it's come to the James Beard Foundation Awards and Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants lists, but Esquire is still paying attention to our food scene. We're back to a world when magazines can criss-cross the country and new stuff is...
7x7.com
Sneakerheads will flock to Allbirds for rare Black Friday sale + more local style scoop
Talk about a rare bird: Allbirds has just announced a special BOGO deal that's on now exclusively in retail locations (good thing the Bay Area has four!). Plus, NYC eyewear brand Moscots is hella stoked to have a storefront in Pacific Heights and Fillmore scores a chic, independently owned clothing store in The Finerie.
Eater
Two Super Popular San Francisco Food Businesses Just Made Their Debut at the Ferry Building
The Ferry Building, San Francisco’s historic waterfront transit center and marketplace, has seen an uptick in occupancy in the last few weeks. As of today, James Beard award-winning chef Reem Assil is serving chocolate chip halawa cookies and cardamom cold brew out of Suite 19 in the building, across the way from El Porteno. The new location for Assil’s business, serving Ferry Building exclusive items in addition to the familiar offerings including her popular mana’eesh, will be open Thursady and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with slightly reduced hours this opening week).
ultimatemaitai.com
Historic John’s Grill in San Francisco
Traveling the Bay Area and beyond to find the best Mai Tai in the world! Tiki, cocktails, and adventures by Kevin Crossman. John’s Grill is one of our go-to places in the City, located downtown where we usually park and also because we like the atmosphere and food and cocktails. We totally enjoyed our dinner on Saturday. The place was pretty full but we were able to easily get a reservation earlier that same day.
srhsoffleash.org
From Starring In a Too $hort Video To Teaching Elementary Drama, Susan Zelinsky Is a Local Performance Legend
Susan Zelinsky spent her childhood on the coast of Carpeteria, California and returned to San Francisco every summer to her dad’s house in the Sunset District. Those city summers were incredibly special. She learned a lot from her dad, and his background as a musician. She would also become inspired by the culture of the Bay Area. Little did she know that she would not only become a prominent musical legend in the Bay Area. Beyond her own staredom, what surprised her the most was that she would spend her adult life giving back to her community. She went on to become a role model, music teacher and advocate for youth in arts in San Rafael.
Ready for it? Taylor Swift's Bay Area tickets selling for as much as $23K
Swifties in the Bay Area who are dead-set on attending Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts in Santa Clara better hope they can score through Ticketmaster’s chaotic ticket-buying process.
sfstandard.com
Photos of U2’s Bono Vandalizing an Iconic Work of SF Public Art
A little over 35 years ago, on Nov. 11, 1987, the singer of what was then the biggest rock group in the world, vandalized Vaillancourt Fountain at Justin Herman Plaza (now Embarcadero Plaza) in front of an estimated 20,000 people. Jay Blakesberg, contributing photographer to The Standard, was there to...
10 Breathtaking Holiday Light Displays To Explore In The Bay Area
Bay Area holiday light displays are on another level when it comes to their creativity, charm, and photo potential. You’d better start planning if you want to see them all before the season’s over! From Oakland Zoo’s hand-painted animal lanterns to the Union Square Menorah Lighting, this list has you covered for the brightest shows in and around San Francisco. The 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light celebrates a total of 62 temporary and permanent glowing installations around SF. Some new permanent displays to see include !melk Design Studio’s The Wind-Baffles, which are sculptural glowing windbreakers in SF’s 5M neighborhood;...
sanleandronext.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens in Downtown San Leandro
Just in time for the Thanksgiving holidays, Dave’s Hot Chicken is ready to open at 1495 E. 14th Street in Downtown San Leandro! This highly anticipated restaurant is opening on Friday, November 18, 2022 with hours Sunday—Thursday, 11AM to 11PM and Friday—Saturday, 11AM to midnight. Dave’s Hot...
diablomag.com
Diablo Dish: November Debuts for Three High-Profile Restaurants?
If you’ve covered the East Bay dining scene for any length of time, you’ll know it’s a lot of hurry up and wait: First, the announcement that an exciting new restaurant is coming, and then the long wait—inevitably dotted with permitting issues, supply chain problems, and other unexpected delays—until that restaurant actually opens. Well, it sounds as if a trio of anticipated eateries are just about set to launch as soon as the end of the month. See below for updates and remember: These are always subject to change by last-minute delays …
Cafe Buenos Aires Plans to Open Third Location
The Argentinian cafe has recently signed a lease for a new commercial kitchen and retail space in Berkeley.
beyondthecreek.com
Garage Coming Soon Signage Up at Broadway Plaza
In July, we learned that the Canadian teen retailer Garage would be coming to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek where Soma used to be, and their “We’re Coming” signage is now up. Check out their online selection here.
onekindesign.com
Tour a San Francisco Bay house in all its midcentury modern glory
This midcentury modern house was beautifully refreshed by ODS Architecture, nestled into a hillside cul-de-sac in the Oakland Hills neighborhood of Oakland, California. Mixed in with a group of mid-century homes at the end of the street, this dwelling offered a unique design that attracted the homeowners to undertake a major overhaul.
pioneerpublishers.com
Santa is back and holiday gifts galore at 13th annual free Super Holiday Boutique Dec. 3-4
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 15, 2022) — The holiday season’s largest shopping extravaganza in central Contra Costa is at the free 13th annual Super Holiday Boutique on the Dec. 3-4 weekend in Pleasant Hill and Concord. Shoppers will find a potpourri of gift items from over 80 vendors plus the return of Santa for the first time since 2019.
theatlasheart.com
Where to Find Korean Corn Dogs in the San Francisco Bay Area [Our Top Picks]
Crunch your way through the best Korean corn dogs in San Francisco and beyond. Korean corn dogs, the classic state fair snack with a twist, have taken social media by storm recently. They first made an appearance in 2016 on the South Korea street food scene. Since then, their Insta-friendly...
pioneerpublishers.com
Pleasant Hill’s Light up the Night celebration returns Nov. 16
PLEASANT HILL, CA (Nov. 15, 2022) — The community is invited to come downtown on November 16, 2022, for the return of the much-loved annual event, Light Up the Night. The event takes place on Crescent Drive in the City’s downtown. From 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. come down and enjoy music, craft activities, hot chocolate, and more.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen
The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.
$2 million lottery ticket sold in San Bruno
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A lottery ticket worth more than $2 million was sold at a San Bruno gas station before Tuesday’s drawing, according to Mega Millions’ website. The ticket had all five winning numbers, but not the Megaball number. It was good for $2,082,652. The winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61 […]
