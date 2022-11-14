Read full article on original website
Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind
In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph lays out challenges for next Husker coach
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph discusses what's necessary to get Nebraska football back in the right direction.
Georgia football: 5-star Sameul M'Pemba sets commitment date, finalists
One of Georgia's top remaining targets for the 2023 cycle has set his announcement date and named his finalists. IMG Academy five-star Samuel M'Pemba posted Monday afternoon on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, Florida, Miami, and Georgia, and he plans to reveal his college decision on Dec. 4. The St. Louis native is considered the nation's No. 29 overall prospect, No. 4 edge defender, and No. 8 overall recruit in Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3.5, 250-pound played mostly wide receiver and tight end as a junior but will make his mark on defense at the next level.
Nebraska’s top backup QB against Wisconsin may be a name many Husker fans don’t know well
Nebraska's top backup quarterback for Wisconsin may be a name that many Husker fans don't recognize.
Know Your Minnesota Football Foe: Iowa Hawkeyes
Before each Minnesota football game, GopherIllustrated will ask five questions of an opposing beat writer. This week, we spoke with Iowa beat writer David Eickholt of HawkeyeInsider to preview the Gophers' Week 11 home game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. 1) After a tough start to October for the Hawkeyes, they've...
Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
Iowa WR returns to practice, could potentially return to action in Week 12 vs. Minnesota
In his Wednesday news conference, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the status of wide receiver Arland Bruce IV. Bruce has been one of the few bright spots for this Hawkeye offense which has struggled all season. Bruce was injured recently but it appears he may play against Minnesota Saturday.
Iowa Football: Phil Parker provides updates on Hawkeye defense
On Wednesday morning, Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker met with the media to provide updates about his highly-touted defense.
Running back Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State
Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford landed a commitment from one of the country’s top 2023 running backs, Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage in April. However, the past two weekends Fletcher has visited Miami and Florida, and thus the Ohio State staff had begun...
Ole Miss pulls trigger on five-star Cali linebacker Noah Mikhail
Ole Miss continues to recruit for the future. On Wednesday, the Rebels pulled the trigger on an offer to one of the most promising 2025 linebackers in the nation. Ole Miss has offered linebacker Noah Mikhail, a 6-3, 205-pounder already rated with five stars and with an enviable offer sheet.
USC vs. UCLA football: Lincoln Riley says intensity will be 'a little different' in Pac-12 clash at Rose Bowl
USC and UCLA clash under the lights Saturday at the Rose Bowl for one of the most anticipated matchups in recent history of the rivalry series. First-year USC coach Lincoln Riley is no stranger to playing in major rivalry games after his stint at Oklahoma, but Saturday marks his first time experiencing college football's most storied West Coast feud. And Riley expects it to be an emotional one as the two cross-town foes fight to keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes afloat.
Report: Ole Miss offers Lane Kiffin new contract
Ole Miss has put a new contract in front of Lane Kiffin that would make him among the 10 highest-paid college football coaches in America, according to a report from Richard Cross, a radio talkshow host for SportsTalk Mississippi. The monetary details of the offer have not been disclosed. Kiffin...
