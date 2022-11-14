ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Georgia football: 5-star Sameul M'Pemba sets commitment date, finalists

One of Georgia's top remaining targets for the 2023 cycle has set his announcement date and named his finalists. IMG Academy five-star Samuel M'Pemba posted Monday afternoon on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, Florida, Miami, and Georgia, and he plans to reveal his college decision on Dec. 4. The St. Louis native is considered the nation's No. 29 overall prospect, No. 4 edge defender, and No. 8 overall recruit in Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3.5, 250-pound played mostly wide receiver and tight end as a junior but will make his mark on defense at the next level.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Know Your Minnesota Football Foe: Iowa Hawkeyes

Before each Minnesota football game, GopherIllustrated will ask five questions of an opposing beat writer. This week, we spoke with Iowa beat writer David Eickholt of HawkeyeInsider to preview the Gophers' Week 11 home game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. 1) After a tough start to October for the Hawkeyes, they've...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Running back Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State

Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford landed a commitment from one of the country’s top 2023 running backs, Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage in April. However, the past two weekends Fletcher has visited Miami and Florida, and thus the Ohio State staff had begun...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

USC vs. UCLA football: Lincoln Riley says intensity will be 'a little different' in Pac-12 clash at Rose Bowl

USC and UCLA clash under the lights Saturday at the Rose Bowl for one of the most anticipated matchups in recent history of the rivalry series. First-year USC coach Lincoln Riley is no stranger to playing in major rivalry games after his stint at Oklahoma, but Saturday marks his first time experiencing college football's most storied West Coast feud. And Riley expects it to be an emotional one as the two cross-town foes fight to keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes afloat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Report: Ole Miss offers Lane Kiffin new contract

Ole Miss has put a new contract in front of Lane Kiffin that would make him among the 10 highest-paid college football coaches in America, according to a report from Richard Cross, a radio talkshow host for SportsTalk Mississippi. The monetary details of the offer have not been disclosed. Kiffin...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

