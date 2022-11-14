Have you ever found yourself stuck in the line to turn left onto Kenwood Parkway and all of the sudden you see a huge black GLE 350 Mercedes-Benz budge in front of you by cutting through the Parade Ice Garden parking lot? The owner of this particular Mercedes-Benz, Zander Ganz ’23, says, “I get past the light and see that it’s a super long line so I just go for it and cut through the Parade parking lot.” Ganz can’t jeopardize being late for class. Oliver Duininck ‘24 also understands the risk of going through the left turn line, “There will be times when school starts at 8:45am and I’ll get to the line at 8:30am and I will still be late.” Clearly this raises a moral dilemma whether to follow the rules or cut the line and be on time.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO