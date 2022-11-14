ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coon Rapids, MN

247Sports

Minnesota hockey 5, Michigan 2: Depleted Wolverines fall in top-5 battle at Yost

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — To begin the third period of Michigan hockey’s 5-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday night, the Wolverines were whistled for a protocol violation, getting a minor penalty for returning from the locker room too slowly. Tyler Shea, the third-string goalie who dressed as a forward due to the numerous virus-related absences, skated to the penalty box, where he watched the Gophers score their fourth goal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
740thefan.com

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami both lose in MN state semis

(KFGO/KNFL) Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami were defeated in the Minnesota Class 9-Man State Football semifinals today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mountain Iron-Buhl outscored Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 22-0 in the second half to defeat the Warriors 36-15. MI-B quarterback Asher Dubich passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 99 yards and another score.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
104.5 KDAT

Hawkeyes Prepare For Record Breaking Game this Saturday

This has been an interesting season, to say the least, for the Hawkeye football team and their fans. At the beginning of the year, the offense looked lost at times while the defense and special teams played extremely well. With tough losses to Iowa State, Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State, things were looking pretty grim for the Hawkeyes, until the month of November came along.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
pipestonestar.com

Johnson selected for All-Star football game

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) and the Minnesota Vikings have announced the 12 coaches and 88 players who will participate in the 2022 Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game (49th Annual MFCA All-Star Football Game). The 49th Annual All-Star Game will showcase outstanding senior players from the 2022 Minnesota high school football season.
MINNESOTA STATE
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Bowl projections after Week 11

With two games left to play in the regular season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3) seemed destined for either the Music City Bowl or the Pinstripe Bowl. That could change depending on how the Gophers fare against rivals Iowa and Wisconsin. Bowl selection is not based on conference standings, but a 9-3 team is likely to be more attractive than a 7-5 squad. The fan base would certainly be energized by wins in back-to-back rivalry games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mnbasketballhub.com

Coach Larry McKenzie is back in the game

A Hall of Famer as a head coach, he’ll be on the Park Center boys’ basketball staff as as assistant in the coming season. Larry McKenzie spoke before Sunday’s banquet with WCCO-TV’s Mike Max, who emceed the event. (Kevin Bertels, Star Tribune)
Axios

Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins

Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
blakespectrum.org

Feared Line Tests Patience

Have you ever found yourself stuck in the line to turn left onto Kenwood Parkway and all of the sudden you see a huge black GLE 350 Mercedes-Benz budge in front of you by cutting through the Parade Ice Garden parking lot? The owner of this particular Mercedes-Benz, Zander Ganz ’23, says, “I get past the light and see that it’s a super long line so I just go for it and cut through the Parade parking lot.” Ganz can’t jeopardize being late for class. Oliver Duininck ‘24 also understands the risk of going through the left turn line, “There will be times when school starts at 8:45am and I’ll get to the line at 8:30am and I will still be late.” Clearly this raises a moral dilemma whether to follow the rules or cut the line and be on time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Eater

Six New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try Around the Twin Cities

This beloved south Minneapolis deli recently moved to a brand new spot on Grand Avenue, expanded its menu, and added indoor seating. The sun-drenched space — formerly chef Jamie Malone’s Grand Café — now serves breakfast. Stop by on a chilly morning for breakfast sandwiches made with Patisserie 46 Japanese milk buns, house-made caramel rolls, and coffee from Coffee and Tea Ltd. Look for classic “church-basement” frittatas and stratas rolling out in the coming weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

247Sports

