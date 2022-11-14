Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Minnesota hockey 5, Michigan 2: Depleted Wolverines fall in top-5 battle at Yost
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — To begin the third period of Michigan hockey’s 5-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday night, the Wolverines were whistled for a protocol violation, getting a minor penalty for returning from the locker room too slowly. Tyler Shea, the third-string goalie who dressed as a forward due to the numerous virus-related absences, skated to the penalty box, where he watched the Gophers score their fourth goal.
740thefan.com
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami both lose in MN state semis
(KFGO/KNFL) Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami were defeated in the Minnesota Class 9-Man State Football semifinals today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mountain Iron-Buhl outscored Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 22-0 in the second half to defeat the Warriors 36-15. MI-B quarterback Asher Dubich passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 99 yards and another score.
Hawkeyes Prepare For Record Breaking Game this Saturday
This has been an interesting season, to say the least, for the Hawkeye football team and their fans. At the beginning of the year, the offense looked lost at times while the defense and special teams played extremely well. With tough losses to Iowa State, Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State, things were looking pretty grim for the Hawkeyes, until the month of November came along.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football: Now is the time for PJ Fleck to break through against Iowa, Kirk Ferentz
Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck has beaten each of his B1G West opponents except one. That one? You guessed it, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since arriving in Dinkytown as the Gophers’ head coach in 2017, Fleck has compiled an overall record of 42-26. But none of those wins has come in the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
pipestonestar.com
Johnson selected for All-Star football game
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) and the Minnesota Vikings have announced the 12 coaches and 88 players who will participate in the 2022 Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game (49th Annual MFCA All-Star Football Game). The 49th Annual All-Star Game will showcase outstanding senior players from the 2022 Minnesota high school football season.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Bowl projections after Week 11
With two games left to play in the regular season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3) seemed destined for either the Music City Bowl or the Pinstripe Bowl. That could change depending on how the Gophers fare against rivals Iowa and Wisconsin. Bowl selection is not based on conference standings, but a 9-3 team is likely to be more attractive than a 7-5 squad. The fan base would certainly be energized by wins in back-to-back rivalry games.
mnbasketballhub.com
Coach Larry McKenzie is back in the game
A Hall of Famer as a head coach, he’ll be on the Park Center boys’ basketball staff as as assistant in the coming season. Larry McKenzie spoke before Sunday’s banquet with WCCO-TV’s Mike Max, who emceed the event. (Kevin Bertels, Star Tribune)
Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins
Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing (video)
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
rejournals.com
Ryan Companies starts construction on Pint & Paddle in Twin Cities suburb
As pickleball continues to explode in the Twin Cities, people living in the Northwest metro will have access to a new concept called Pints & Paddle next year in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Local partners Tim and Tammy Skaja, Eric and Christy Mesenburg, A.J. and Lindsey Stevens and Nastar Motlagh, and...
Some fear another wave of MPD departures with arrival of reform-minded Moriarty
Mary Moriarty’s election as Hennepin County attorney could lead to another wave of Minneapolis police retirements and resignations, some current and former officers say. The post Some fear another wave of MPD departures with arrival of reform-minded Moriarty appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
blakespectrum.org
Feared Line Tests Patience
Have you ever found yourself stuck in the line to turn left onto Kenwood Parkway and all of the sudden you see a huge black GLE 350 Mercedes-Benz budge in front of you by cutting through the Parade Ice Garden parking lot? The owner of this particular Mercedes-Benz, Zander Ganz ’23, says, “I get past the light and see that it’s a super long line so I just go for it and cut through the Parade parking lot.” Ganz can’t jeopardize being late for class. Oliver Duininck ‘24 also understands the risk of going through the left turn line, “There will be times when school starts at 8:45am and I’ll get to the line at 8:30am and I will still be late.” Clearly this raises a moral dilemma whether to follow the rules or cut the line and be on time.
fox9.com
Parole denied for man convicted in ambush murder of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A one-time gang member convicted in the killing of a Minneapolis police officer 30 years ago has been denied parole. Pepi Mckenzie conspired in the ambush killing of Jerry Haaf in 1992. Haaf was gunned down in an ambush attack at a popular Lake Street pizzeria,...
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
Police make arrest in connection to death of Rogers High School student
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Plymouth Police say an 18-year-old was arrested in Golden Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in connection to the shooting death of high school student Yaseen Johnson. Two other men, a 19-year-old from Plymouth and a 19-year-old from New Hope, were identified by police as "people of...
Eater
Six New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try Around the Twin Cities
This beloved south Minneapolis deli recently moved to a brand new spot on Grand Avenue, expanded its menu, and added indoor seating. The sun-drenched space — formerly chef Jamie Malone’s Grand Café — now serves breakfast. Stop by on a chilly morning for breakfast sandwiches made with Patisserie 46 Japanese milk buns, house-made caramel rolls, and coffee from Coffee and Tea Ltd. Look for classic “church-basement” frittatas and stratas rolling out in the coming weeks.
MPD forensic scientist Nicole Lenway testifies against ex-boyfriend charged with trying to have her killed
MINNEAPOLIS — Speaking softly and tearing up, Nicki Lenway recounted the moment in April she was shot as she walked up to FamilyWise, a supervised parenting center on University Avenue in Minneapolis to pick up her 5-year-old son. "I heard someone running behind me and I heard gunshots. I...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0