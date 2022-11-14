Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Researchers unlock light-matter interactions on sub-nanometer scales, leading to 'picophotonics'
Researchers at Purdue University have discovered new waves with picometer-scale spatial variations of electromagnetic fields that can propagate in semiconductors like silicon. The research team, led by Dr. Zubin Jacob, Elmore Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Department of Physics and Astronomy, published their findings in Physical Review Applied in a paper titled "Picophotonics: Anomalous Atomistic Waves in Silicon."
Ars Technica
“Project Volterra” review: Microsoft’s $600 Arm PC that almost doesn’t suck
Microsoft has released two new systems based on Qualcomm's Arm processors lately. The first, a 5G version of the Surface Pro 9, has mostly been panned by reviewers, with software compatibility being a major pain point even after two generations of the Arm-powered Surface Pro X. The second is the $600 Windows Dev Kit 2023, formerly known by the much cooler name "Project Volterra," and it's supposed to help solve that software problem.
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
TechCrunch
As product-led growth expands, Loops digs into the data to track key metrics
That’s where an early-stage startup called Loops comes in. It announced a $14 million seed, a hefty amount by today’s standards, to help companies look at a variety of data sources and answer specific questions about how they are measuring up. Company co-founder and CEO Tom Laufer says...
NASA launches website to keep track of Artemis I
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WHNT) — Artemis I successfully launched Wednesday, and NASA is giving science lovers a way to keep track of the historic mission. The Artemis I mission lifted off in the early morning when the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion capsule took to the skies. In the wake of the launch, NASA has set up the Artemis Real-time Orbit Website or AROW for people to keep track of the spacecraft.
Cincoze Industrial Panel PCs — The Ideal HMI for Smart Manufacturing
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Rugged embedded computer brand, Cincoze, knows that HMI is the most common application of industrial panel PCs. In addition to visualizing equipment-related data, HMI can also monitor and control machinery equipment, which is helpful for the on-site manager to get an accurate picture of the process status. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005490/en/ Cincoze Industrial Panel PCs — The Ideal HMI for Smart Manufacturing (Photo: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet deliver a fully open world beset by technical problems
The Pokémon franchise has been nudging closer and closer to a fully open world since Sword and Shield appeared on the Switch in 2019. Those games and their DLC packs introduced a few dedicated free-range areas where you could roam around mostly at your leisure, but towns and caves and other areas were still strictly linear.
Ars Technica
Razer doubles its latest Blade laptop’s USB speeds with a firmware update
Owners of the latest Ryzen 6000-based version of Razer's 14-inch Blade laptop are getting a significant update soon: The company confirmed to The Verge that a BIOS update for the laptop would add USB 4 support to its USB-C ports, doubling the transfer speeds from 20Gbps to 40Gbps and adding support for high-bandwidth, Thunderbolt-compatible external accessories like external GPU docks.
Ars Technica
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 brings Wi-Fi 7, sticks with some 32-bit support
Today, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the company's flagship chip that will be coming to many Android phones over the next few months. Besides the usual newer, better, hopefully faster cores, a big piece of news is the addition of Wi-Fi 7 support so you can get better home wireless—provided you invest in a new router.
Phys.org
A grid of quantum islands could reveal secrets for powerful technologies
Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have created grids of tiny clumps of atoms known as quantum dots and studied what happens when electrons dive into these archipelagos of atomic islands. Measuring the behavior of electrons in these relatively simple setups promises deep insights into how electrons behave in complex real-world materials and could help researchers engineer devices that make possible powerful quantum computers and other innovative technologies.
9 out of 10 Enterprises Have Vulnerabilities in their Microsoft 365 Security Configurations
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- A recently published study evaluated 1.6 million Microsoft 365 users across three continents. CoreView, the leader in Microsoft 365 Management, found that 90% of organizations had gaps in essential security protections. Managing Microsoft 365 (M365) is complicated. How can IT teams avoid management headaches, stay 100% compliant, and truly take control of their M365 instance? This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006497/en/ Microsoft 365 Security Benchmark Report Did you know that more than 90% of IT teams are still struggling with some of the most common security practices, such as strong passwords and email security? (Photo: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
DuckDuckGo’s anti-tracking Android tool could be “even more powerful” than iOS
Privacy-focused search site DuckDuckGo has added yet another way to prevent more of your data from going to advertisers, opening its App Tracking Protection for Android to beta testers. DuckDuckGo is positioning App Tracking Protection as something like Apple's App Tracking Transparency for iOS devices, but "even more powerful." Enabling...
TechCrunch
Parallel Domain says autonomous driving won’t scale without synthetic data
Most self-driving vehicle companies, like Cruise, Waymo and Waabi, use synthetic data for training and testing perception models with speed and a level of control that’s impossible with data collected from the real world. Parallel Domain, a startup that has built a data-generation platform for autonomy companies, says synthetic data is a critical component to scaling the AI that powers vision and perception systems and preparing them for the unpredictability of the physical world.
TechCrunch
Retool launches Workflows to go beyond the front end
“Some people try to put us in the no-code space or something. You’ll never hear us ever saying that,” Retool CEO and co-founder David Hsu told me. “The reason for that is we actually don’t believe in it really. I think if you look at tools like for example Airtable or Zapier or stuff like that, we think that’s really great if you have a simple use case or a medium-sized use case — it’s great for that. But if you want to build a really advanced use case, like an internal tool that an Amazon might build, for example, then Zapier will be able to get you 50% there very quickly, but the remaining 50% basically becomes impossible.”
Ars Technica
New test shows loose RTX 4090 power connectors cause overheating and melting
A few weeks ago, some early adopters of Nvidia's new flagship RTX 4090 GPU began reporting that the cards' power connectors were overheating and melting their plastic casing, sometimes causing damage to the outrageously fast and expensive GPUs. For Nvidia's part, the company is still looking into the failures. "We...
Ars Technica
Researchers break security guarantees of TTE networking used in spacecraft
Wednesday's scheduled launch by NASA of the Artemis I mission will be the first integrated test of the agency’s SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft, which have been in development for 16 years and are expected to usher in a new era of space exploration. The uncrewed mission will also be only the second time a network standard known as time-triggered Ethernet has been taken into space, with the first being Orion's orbital test flight in 2014.
Digital Trends
Not even Nvidia’s 4090 Founders Edition is safe from melting
We’ve just had our first report of the connector on a Founders Edition RTX 4090 melting. If there was ever a small sliver of hope that Nvidia’s own FE graphics cards would be safe from the melting problem, that hope is all gone now. The cases of RTX...
Ars Technica
NASA gets its mojo back with a stunning nighttime launch of the SLS rocket
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla.—The skies were auspicious during the wee hours of Wednesday morning, as the Artemis I mission ticked down its final seconds until liftoff. Ten, nine, eight seconds ... Shining brightly, near the southern horizon, was the constellation Orion, namesake to NASA's new deep space vehicle. Seven,...
Penguin Solutions Launches New Cloud-Native HPC/AI Control Plane and Announces Partnership with Google Cloud
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Penguin Solutions ™, an SGH ™ brand (Nasdaq: SGH ) that provides HPC, AI, and IoT technologies for edge, core, and cloud, today launched Scyld Cloud Central ™ control plane, a new cloud-native HPC/AI offering, and announced its partnership with Google Cloud. This new unified solution for on-premises and cloud-based HPC/AI clusters will provide customers with simplified cluster deployment, streamlined user experience, and powerful cost management options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005912/en/ Penguin Solutions introduced Scyld Cloud Central control plane, a new cloud-native HPC/AI software offering, and also announced its partnership with Google Cloud. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
Study: AirPods Pro are this close to being full-fledged hearing aids
A study in the journal iScience suggests that, in some noise situations, AirPods, particularly the Pro model, can work just as well as far pricier prescription-only models. AirPods are not sold or approved by the Food and Drug Administration as devices for those with mild to moderate hearing loss. But with cheaper, over-the-counter hearing aids now available at common retailers, there's a renewed interest in non-medical companies moving into the space to help people who don't need expert care—including from Apple itself.
