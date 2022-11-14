Read full article on original website
Why Wait For Porsche’s 911 Dakar When You Can Get This Safari-Style 911 Carrera Coupe Now
Porsche’s official off-road version of the 911 that will be given the “Dakar” title is just around the corner, but it’s a big company now with very high standards, so it’ll take some time before anyone can actually park a modern rally-ready 911 under their garage – and that’s if you manage to get in line first.
2024 Mercedes E-Class Estate Plugs Into The Future With PHEV Powertrain
Crossovers might be king, but Mercedes isn’t ready to give up on wagons and that’s clear once again as spy photographers have snapped the redesigned E-Class Estate. Caught undergoing testing in Germany, the model will follow in the footsteps of the sedan and adopt an evolutionary but streamlined design. The camouflage hides a number of details, but we can see the grocery getter will have a larger and more prominent single bar grille that is flanked by sweptback headlights and a wide central intake.
Chevrolet May Have Underrated The Corvette Z06’s Glorious 5.5-Liter V8
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is one of the hottest new cars of the year and eager to see just how much power it really has, one owner has already strapped his personal Z06 on the dyno. As you probably already know, the new Corvette Z06 is fitted with a...
New Buick Electra 5 EV Breaks Cover Completely Undisguised In China
Official photos of the upcoming, all-electric Buick Electra E5, have been published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in China. The photos show the Ultium-based, five-seat, electric crossover in all its glory. It features a design that is reminiscent of the Electra X concept, albeit significantly toned down...
Lucid Air Sapphire Runs To 60 MPH In 1.89 Seconds, Can Hit 205 MPH
The Lucid Air Sapphire is coming for the Tesla Model S Plaid and the car manufacturer has just announced the breathtaking performance figures offered up by its flagship model. The covers were lifted off the Air Sapphire at August’s Monterey Car Week but key details about it were not revealed. It has now been confirmed that the Air Sapphire can sprint to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a blistering 1.89 seconds, making it 0.01 seconds quicker than the Model S Plaid, not that anyone will be able to feel that difference.
Buick Is Getting A Wildcat-Inspired Luxury Sedan In China
A host of new spy shots have emerged out of China showcasing a luxurious new Buick sedan that appears to take design inspiration from the striking Wildcat Concept. Buick’s new sedan was recently spotted in China for the first time covered in camouflage that hides most of the exterior design. However, the camouflage simply cannot shield some of the similarities the car shares with the Wildcat.
Rimac Nevera Breaks EV Top Speed Record With 256 MPH Run
The Rimac Nevera is the fastest production EV in the world after hitting 256 mph (412 km/h) on the track with test driver Miro Zrnčević behind the wheel. This is an incredible achievement for a road legal vehicle with a fully electric powertrain, showing that Rimac is ahead of its rivals in terms of performance.
2024 Kia Seltos Combines Classier Looks With Updated Interior And 195 HP Turbo Engine
Kia’s winning streak continues as the company has used the Los Angeles Auto Show to unveil a significantly improved Seltos. Looking far more refined than its predecessor, the 2024 Seltos features a bold front fascia with a larger tiger nose grille that can be outfitted with available “Star Map” LED accents. Further below, there’s a new front bumper with larger intakes that now house vertical fog lights.
Europe’s Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition Sells Out In Under 24 Hours
Pre-sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition started in select European markets on November 9, but the demand for the EV was so high that all of the 2,500 units sold out in less than 24 hours. The Ioniq 6 First Edition was offered in Germany, the UK, France,...
Ford Sharpens Bronco Sport’s Off-Road Credentials With New Diamond Package
The Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport might share a name but they present very different problems for Ford. The “real” Bronco, the retro off-roader built to rival the Jeep Wrangler, is in such demand that Ford production can’t keep up, leaving buyers frustrated with endless delays. The more conventional Bronco Sport, on the other hand, is currently languishing in ninth place in the compact crossover segment where it’s comprehensively ass-whooped by competent but theoretically less interesting rivals, most notably the Toyota RAV4, and also has to battle its own Escape brother.
Watch The 2023 Toyota Prius World Premiere Here Live At 11:30 PM ET
The fifth-generation Toyota Prius promises to be quite different than its predecessors and will soon be unveiled by the Japanese car manufacturer. The full reveal of the JDM model will be streamed via the video link below at 11:30pm ET, while the North American specification model will be revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week.
The Ex Stig Shows How Much Fun You Can Have In New M3 Touring
It may have taken BMW decades to launch a Touring version of the M3 but now that the Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate rival is here, Ben Collins recently had the chance to put it through its paces around the Nurburgring GP circuit. Given that Collins once served...
Mansory Tempesta Verde Is A Half-Green Half-White Ferrari Roma
Mansory launched a comprehensive tuning kit for the Ferrari Roma in March 2022, but the tuner is now back with a unique example called “Mansory Tempesta Verde”. The one-off stands out thanks to an unusual two-tone color finish, with one side of the bodywork being white and the other being electric green.
The GMC Hummer EV Can Cost You Over $100 To Charge, Still Better Than Its Gas Daddy
The GMC Hummer EV is a gigantic vehicle with huge aspirations. Of course, it also has an equally gigantic battery but even at its worst, it’s not going to cost as much to completely top off as the old SUV did. At the same time, it won’t be cheap either as one YouTuber recently found out.
Entry-Level Lucid Air Pure Has 410-Mile Range And A Misleading Price
Lucid says its new entry-level Air Pure sedan can travel 410 miles (660 km) on a single charge, reminding us yet again just how far EVs have come – and can now go. That 410-mile figure does however mean that the Pure has the shortest driving range of any Air model. The 819 hp (830 PS) Grand Touring is good for 516 miles or 830 km (469 miles / 755 km on 21-inch wheels) and the 1,050 hp (1,065 PS) Grand Touring Performance is rated at 446 miles (718 km). But the Pure isn’t far behind the new Touring, which features a 620 hp (629 PS) drivetrain and can travel 425 miles (684 km) on 19-inch wheels.
Lamborghini Releases Spotify Playlists Tuned To Its Engine Sounds
Lamborghini is releasing new Spotify playlists as a way to connect fans to its trio of engines. The automaker developed three unique playlists, one to match each of its unique engines, and each one is ‘tuned’ to that powerplant. Here’s how to get what Lamborghini calls “the most complete and all-encompassing driving experience.”
M-Sport Will Keep Building Ford Fiesta Rally Cars
Soon after Ford announced that the Fiesta will be axed in June 2023, M-Sport has taken to social media to confirm that it will continue to build Fiesta-based rally cars. Ford has been building the Fiesta since 1975, making it the brand’s second longest-running nameplate behind the Transit. The current generation model has been on the market for six years and underwent its most recent facelift just two years ago.
2024 Mercedes E-Class Drops Disguise And Shows Its New, Sleeker Body
The weather is getting chilly, but that hasn’t stopped the 2024 Mercedes E-Class from stripping down and showing some skin. While the front and rear ends are still heavily camouflaged, the rest of the car has dropped the disguise to reveal an evolutionary design that incorporates a number of cues from the larger S-Class.
2023 Porsche Dakar Is The Slowest 911 Since The ’80s, But We Want One So Badly
Just when you thought the 911 couldn’t get any cooler, Porsche takes its most iconic model to new heights with the 2023 Dakar, an all-wheel drive 911 that won’t sweat it if you swap freeways for farm tracks and still keep the hammer down. Forget those endless spy...
2023 Toyota Prius Makes The Iconic Plug-In Hybrid Better In All Areas
The fifth-generation Toyota Prius has just been unveiled in Japan, just prior to the North American variant launching. With the new Prius, Toyota set about overhauling its most famous of hybrid models making it significantly more dynamic, roomier, and far more visually appealing than its predecessors. It wants it to evoke enthusiasm within those that own it. Significant improvements have also been made to the plug-in hybrid powertrain.
