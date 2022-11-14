Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Woman suffers gunshot wound, Beatrice Police arrest suspect
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police have arrested a 35-year-old man after a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. Authorities arrested Mitchell Brooks on suspicion of second-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, discharge of a firearm at a person and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
iheart.com
Police Identify Omaha Homicide Victim
Omaha Police this morning release the name of a homicide victim as the investigation continues. Officers responded to a shooting scene near 49th and Miami Streets shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday where they found 19-year old Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Omaha Fire Department medics declared the...
kfornow.com
Drugs and Weapons Warrant Served Wednesday Leads to Two Arrests
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Wednesday night made two arrests, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says task force members contacted 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle parked in front of a home near 13th and Washington, where offices were serving a warrant as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
News Channel Nebraska
Osceola man pleads not guilty on multiple felony charges
HASTINGS, Neb. -- The Osceola man accused of getting into a shootout with Hastings Police is pleading not guilty to 10 felony charges. Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. On Tuesday, Mattison entered a...
North Platte Telegraph
28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder northwest of Lincoln, sheriff says
Two months after a reported dog bite first led Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to an unlicensed breeding operation northwest of Lincoln, authorities on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old woman who had harbored the dogs and allegedly threatened police. Authorities and staff from the Capital Humane Society rescued 28 dogs of various...
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen vehicle used in brief pursuit, suspect in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department was called for a stolen vehicle on Tuesday and got the suspect in custody Wednesday after a brief pursuit. The LPD said they responded to a residence near 12th and Pawnee for the stolen vehicle. It was reported to be a 2006 GMC Envoy which was valued at just over $4,432.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: officers find almost two lbs. of meth, two men arrested following search warrant
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the Lincoln area arrested two men following a search warrant that was issued as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. The Lincoln Police Department said that on Wednesday evening around 8:30, the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force had interaction with 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for drugs and guns
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested after drugs and guns were reportedly found in his home. The Lincoln Police Department said their Gang Unit was watching an apartment in the 4600 block of Bancroft on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. They reportedly had a signed search warrant for the apartment.
klin.com
Two Men Arrested After LPD Finds 1.5 Pounds Meth, Guns
Two Lincoln men are facing drug and weapons charges after they were arrested Wednesday night during an ongoing narcotics investigation. Around 8:30 p.m. officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force made contact 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle in front of a home near 13th & Washington.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced that authorities were notified an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O). NDCS said 38-year-old Robert Moss left the facility Thursday without authorization, and the electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed and found by staff members near a shopping center about a mile from the facility.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates afternoon shooting that left one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a shooting that resulted in a homicide Wednesday afternoon. The Omaha Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 2700 N 48th St. Omaha Police Department said officers responded to a shooting that happened just...
News Channel Nebraska
Standley sentenced to prison on meth charge
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – Tabitha Standley, age 34 of Nebraska City was sentenced Sept. 20 to 120 months in prison following her plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Standley was arrested Oct. 18, 2021 at the Horseshoe Casino on an unrelated felony warrant. Officers...
News Channel Nebraska
Assortment of drugs found inside man's car in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was taken into custody after officers found several types of drugs inside his vehicle. The Lincoln Police Department said investigators with the Narcotics Task Force went up to a vehicle in an alley between E St. and F St. after they saw the vehicle involved in a traffic infraction around 10:20 p.m. on Monday.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln man sentenced to jail, probation for attempted assault
KEARNEY — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation for attempted first-degree assault. According to court records, Drew Bolling, 21, was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to serve 90 days in the Buffalo County Jail and four years of intensive supervised probation. He was given one day credit for time already served. He was approved for work release. Bolling must also pay $12,585.16 in restitution to the victim.
WOWT
No murder charge in cold case frustrates Omaha victim's family
Encouraging news when it comes to a major product affected by supply chain issues: The price of lumber is dropping. A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to data...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to police. The shooting occurred around 3:05 p.m. near N. 49th and Miami streets, law enforcement said. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victim as Sincere Brooks, 19. Neighbors...
News Channel Nebraska
Prosecutor: party goers attacked with shovel
AUBURN – A Nemaha County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of striking two men with a shovel at house party in Peru on April 2. Court records say witnesses told Nemaha County sheriff’s deputies that a group was asked to leave the party at a Neal Street residence, but returned prior to 3 a.m. in a gold Cadillac Escalade with brass knuckles and a shovel.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
klkntv.com
Arson suspected in Lincoln Northwest High School bathroom fire, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: Lincoln Police ruled the Tuesday bathroom fire at Northwest High School as suspected arson. Inspector Hasenjaeger says a paper towel dispenser in a second-floor bathroom was set on fire. Police now estimate the total damage done to the dispenser, drywall and sprinklers around $5,200.
KETV.com
Lancaster County deputies seize 28 dogs from home in Malcolm
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lancaster County deputies pulled more than 20 dogs from a woman's house this week. Julia Hudson, 70, was sentenced to two years probation in 2013 when state regulators found dozens of dogs in cages crusted in feces and urine. The Capital Humane Society said the dogs...
