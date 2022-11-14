Read full article on original website
WJCL
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake as of 8:30 a.m. No damage has been reported.
allongeorgia.com
Gov Kemp and Technical College System of Georgia Announce Historic Apprenticeship Investment
Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) announced $1 million in awards for the inaugural Registered Apprenticeships program as part of the High Demand Career Initiative (HDCI). These investments will create 120 new apprenticeships throughout the state across multiple industries in need of workers following...
WMAZ
Georgia 2022 runoff election guide: Key dates and voting information
MACON, Ga. — Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources, candidate profiles and other election stories as we get closer to Election Day.
Living in Georgia with no will or living trust? What you need to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bereavement is the grief and mourning experience than many go through following the death of a loved one. Unfortunately for some, it’s joined with the stress of trying to figure out what the deceased persons wishes were. According to a recent Caring.com study, more than 50% of Americans think that estate […]
Report finds thousands of Georgia residents 'missing' from the labor force
(The Center Square) — While Georgia officials routinely tout the state’s low unemployment rate, a new report found hundreds of thousands of residents are "missing" from the labor force. According to a Georgia Center for Opportunity analysis, 454,100 Georgians are not in the labor force and have effectively given up on work. The number does not include retirees, students or full-time caregivers. "The startling statistic shows a hidden story behind...
WMAZ
Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
'They treat you like a low life' | Georgians fight to receive missing SNAP benefits
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Dozens of Georgians are asking for help as more families struggle to get their monthly food assistance benefits. For James McCall and his wife, Brandi McCall, their renewal paper work showed they applied for benefits on Sept. 17, and received approval this month. The McCalls make...
41nbc.com
Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
Bay News 9
Judge overturns Georgia ban on abortion starting around 6 weeks into a pregnancy
ATLANTA (AP) — Judge overturns Georgia ban on abortion starting around 6 weeks into a pregnancy. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
2 months after 'Kemp cards' issued, Georgians say problems continue
MACON, Ga. — For nearly two months, Georgians have reported problems with state cash assistance payments given through what folks are calling the "Kemp cards." They're talking about declined transactions, money gone before it could be spent, and most recently, problems with activating the card. "I was so excited...
Much of Georgia under freeze warning Friday morning
ATLANTA — A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the state of Georgia, including parts of metro Atlanta, until 8 a.m. on Friday. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said temperatures will drop off overnight and reach down to the 20s. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team...
Georgia counties conduct audit of secretary of state race
Georgia's 159 counties are conducting a risk-limiting audit of the secretary of state's race, hand counting randomly selected batches of ballots to verify incumbent Brad Raffensperger's victory and that election equipment worked properly. The audit, required by law, is different from the post-2020 election audit that saw workers spend days...
Younger Georgians are having more strokes. Here’s why
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
WRDW-TV
Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
WJCL
America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia reacts to Turkey Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. — WJCL viewers come through big time for their community. Tuesday’s Turkey Drive 22 was a tremendous success. Thanks to the generosity of our viewers we collected a whopping 415 turkeys for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Those 415 turkeys weighed in at over...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
valdostatoday.com
Kemp announces new DBHDD leader
ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announces the new head of the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Kevin Tanner will head the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald’s retirement. Monica Johnson will serve as Interim Commissioner until Mr. Tanner’s start date on December 16.
