Georgia State

WJCL

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake as of 8:30 a.m. No damage has been reported.
WEST POINT, GA
WMAZ

Georgia 2022 runoff election guide: Key dates and voting information

MACON, Ga. — Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources, candidate profiles and other election stories as we get closer to Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Report finds thousands of Georgia residents 'missing' from the labor force

(The Center Square) — While Georgia officials routinely tout the state’s low unemployment rate, a new report found hundreds of thousands of residents are "missing" from the labor force. According to a Georgia Center for Opportunity analysis, 454,100 Georgians are not in the labor force and have effectively given up on work. The number does not include retirees, students or full-time caregivers. "The startling statistic shows a hidden story behind...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff

MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
FORT VALLEY, GA
41nbc.com

Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
DUBLIN, GA
WRDW-TV

Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia reacts to Turkey Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. — WJCL viewers come through big time for their community. Tuesday’s Turkey Drive 22 was a tremendous success. Thanks to the generosity of our viewers we collected a whopping 415 turkeys for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Those 415 turkeys weighed in at over...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Kemp announces new DBHDD leader

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announces the new head of the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Kevin Tanner will head the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald’s retirement. Monica Johnson will serve as Interim Commissioner until Mr. Tanner’s start date on December 16.
Georgia State

